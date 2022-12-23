ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Comeback

Eli Apple sends brutal message to Mac Jones over dirty hit

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. One of the most talked-about events of the game happened on a play that didn’t count. The controversy happened with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter with the Patriots trailing 22-12. There, New England quarterback Mac Jones attempting to avoid a sack by Bengals safety Read more... The post Eli Apple sends brutal message to Mac Jones over dirty hit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

3 head coaches Broncos need to hire to fix Russell Wilson

Something is desperately wrong with Russell Wilson, and the Denver Broncos need to hire someone to fix their quarterback. Russell Wilson will surely push back on such a thing. A head coach to work with the 34-year-old like he’s a rookie? It’s preposterous. Yet, given Wilson’s Year 1...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting

Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL Quarterback's Mom Rips Team's Fan Base

Zach Wilson's mom is trending on social media on Monday afternoon for an apparent message to New York Jets fans. A screenshot of a message from Instagram appears to show the mother of the New York Jets quarterback trashing the team's fan base. "It's not possible for anyone to be...
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

NFL media reacts to Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos made he only move they could and have finally fired Nathaniel Hackett — unfortunately before his first season was in the books. It’s incredibly rare for an NFL team to fire its head coach after only one season with the team, but then again the situation in Denver was beyond saving.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Will Muschamp takes a savage shot at Kirk Herbstreit 30 years after the fact

Nearly three decades after Ohio State and Georgia met up for the first time, Will Muschamp is still celebrating and taking shots at the Buckeyes. College football players never graduate and college football never ends. Will Muschamp is a pretty great example of that and he’s still gloating about an iconic win he was a part of from just shy of 30 years ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Theory emerges for how Tyler Huntley made Pro Bowl

Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley made the Pro Bowl this season in one of the most surprising developments surrounding the exhibition game. Huntley was voted as the fourth alternate on the AFC Pro Bowl roster. That happened even though Huntley hadn’t thrown for a single touchdown all season entering Saturday’s Week 16 win over... The post Theory emerges for how Tyler Huntley made Pro Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

FanSided

