Eugene, OR

blackIrish68
4d ago

and no mention of the nomads that live in eastern Oregon having to deal with the icy roads and tremendous delays and road closures. this is what's wrong with Oregon we always get left out of the equation.

KOIN 6 News

More than 100,000 without power as weather worsens in region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As a winter storm sweeps into Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, the number of people without power in the region keeps going up Tuesday. More than 100,000 people in the metro area, Willamette Valley, Oregon Coast, and Southern Oregon are without power. According to the PGE website, as of 12:00 p.m., […]
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC POWER REPORTS OUTAGE IN GLIDE AREA

While Pacific Power is reporting widespread power outages around Oregon, due to storm conditions, only one area of Douglas County is impacted as of mid-day on Tuesday. The utility said around 400 people are without power in the Glide area. No other outages are currently reported. Check for updates at: https://www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.html.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind

PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
OREGON STATE
onekindesign.com

An Oregon lake house gets a beautiful renovation for lakeside living

Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects are responsible for the renovation and addition of this stunning lake house located on Lake Oswego, Oregon. This 3,126 square foot home sits on a tight, steeply sloping, infill lot that terraces down to the water with direct boat and dock access to Lake Oswego. The...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: I-84 remains closed during widespread storm, Friday, Dec. 23

EDITOR’S NOTE: Travel remains challenging in many part of Oregon and Washington. With the holidays and many people wanting to get to family and friends, in and around Tillamook County and the central and southern coast have thawed, but Clatsop County, the Coast Range, the valley and of course the Gorge remain below freezing. Use extreme caution when heading east or north – snow tires, studded tires and chains are required in some areas at this time.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
STEVENSON, WA
focushillsboro.com

Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm

Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Removing fallen tree causes more damage to Tigard family home

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Layman Family from Tigard had a 90 ft. tree fall on their home. Now that the ice storm is over, it’s time to remove it, but the family learned they had more damage than they bargained for. After four days, Chad Layman...
TIGARD, OR

Comments / 0

