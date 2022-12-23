Read full article on original website
There's No Way Around It, Razorback Fans Couldn't Care Less About the Liberty Bowl
Whether it's bitterness about the season's end, disinterest in Kansas, lack of appeal in Memphis, or just basketball season, Arkansas fans are openly avoiding the game
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas vs LSU: A Former Hog’s Chippy Comments, Finally Hitting the Road and More
For the third time in four years under head coach Eric Musselman, Arkansas enters SEC play with one or fewer losses. It does so this season with the lone blemish coming against then-No. 10 Creighton at the Maui Invitational. There’s no shame in that, though, because the Bluejays are No....
KARK
Kansas’ Coordinators and players talk about facing Arkansas in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, TN. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday in Memphis. On Monday, a handful of Kansas players and their coordinators sat down with the media to preview the game. See those interviews in the...
The Annual 'Wonderful Life' Parody Featuring Arkansas
What if the Christmas classic featured the Razorbacks instead of George Bailey?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman previews SEC opener against LSU, praises Tigers for roster management
Eric Musselman and Arkansas open SEC play on Wednesday at LSU as the No. 9 Razorbacks will tip off at 8 p.m. local time on ESPN2. Musselman on Monday told reporters that LSU’s roster turnover has been impressive, as Matt McMahon brought 3 players from Murray State, and also added 3 more from the ACC and SEC.
okcfox.com
Arkansas inmate escapes prison, arrested by Oklahoma deputies
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was apprehended in Oklahoma on Christmas Eve. On Nov. 30 around 2:30 a.m., 38-year-old Jeromy Call escaped from custody at the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas through a duct vent. Call was taken into custody on Christmas Eve...
ed88radio.com
Arkansas ag econ professor Jada Thompson wins SAEA Emerging Scholar Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jada Thompson, assistant professor in the department of agricultural economics and agribusiness in the University of Arkansas System, was recently recognized with the Southern Agricultural Economics Association’s 2023 Emerging Scholar Award for research. Thompson, an economist with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm...
Fayetteville residents spend Christmas without water
A few residents at Park Lake Apartments in Fayetteville spent Christmas Eve and Christmas day without water. Before the water was turned back on Monday evening, it created a lot of issues for families and those with disabilities.
talkbusiness.net
$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions
A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
KARK
Fort Smith shooting leaves one injured
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting near North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue intersection at 12 p.m. Dec. 25. One victim has been taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation...
San Angelo LIVE!
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fire damages commercial building in downtown Fayetteville on Christmas morning
A fire broke out on Christmas morning at a commercial building that’s home to several businesses in downtown Fayetteville. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 241 W. Spring St. at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, according to city dispatch logs. Crews first reported heavy smoke upon arrival, but flames soon...
KHBS
Police investigate Christmas Day shooting in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around noon on Christmas Day. Police say they received a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police ask...
