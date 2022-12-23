Read full article on original website
MCFRS Stations Respond to Hundreds of Burst Pipe Calls in Last Few Days
The Rockville Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have both warned residents of broken water pipes due to cold temperatures. According to both, over the course of the last few days, stations across the county have responded to hundreds of calls for broken water pipes (mostly domestic and a few commercial).
Collision With Rollover Blocks Some Lanes on Colesville Rd Monday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on Colesville Rd at Fenton Street in Silver Spring at approximately 8:30am on Monday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one of the vehicles rolled over, trapping an occupant inside...
3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Best of 2022: When many malls are struggling, Greenbelt’s Beltway Plaza seems to be thriving. Why?
This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on July 1. Beltway Plaza, a 1963 indoor-outdoor hybrid mall in Greenbelt, Maryland, has interested me ever since I checked out its Giant supermarket my first night after moving down from New Jersey for grad school at University Maryland College Park.
MoCo-Based Catalyst Hot Dogs to Take Over Kitchen at Denizens Riverdale Park
“Just a kid from Jersey with a dream.” Chris Van Jura opened Catalyst Hot Dogs in late 2020 as a new food truck/trailer that serves New Jersey style hot dogs. The trailer has operated across Montgomery County and surrounding areas for two years and starting January 5th Catalyst Hot Dogs will be taking over the kitchen at the Riverdale Park location (4550 Van Buren St., River Dale Park, Prince George’s County) of MoCo-based Denizens Brewing. The food trailer will continue to operate. Photos of the hot dogs available below.
Fallen Tree Causes House Fire Tuesday Morning
Around 65 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a 1-story single family house fire Tuesday morning on Haw Lane (between Ashton, Spencerville, and Burtonsville). According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, an occupant of the home witnessed a tree coming down on power lines, which caused a transformer to blow. They then notified the power company and minutes later saw smoke coming from the basement. The fire then vented out of a basement window of the home which ignited a propane/oil tank.
Rockville office building could be replaced by townhomes
A vacant office building at 2115 E. Jefferson Street in Rockville could be demolished and replaced by a townhome development, if the Montgomery County Planning Board approves. Missing Middle Jefferson, LLC, is seeking to build 93 townhouses on the site, stating it has had no luck finding new tenants for the building due to the poor office market and high office vacancy rates of the county. The townhome community will not provide any additional affordable housing beyond the 15% required by Montgomery County. It will provide much more than the required open space, however, with 19.65% green space rather than the 5% minimum. The Planning Board will review the proposal at its January 5, 2023 meeting; planning staff are recommending approval of the project.
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
1 Hurt in I-95 Crash in Virginia; Two Lanes Closed
One person was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 95 on the Prince William/Stafford county line in Virginia on Monday. The Prince William County fire department and Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the Russell Road exit in Quantico. A truck...
1 unaccounted for after Fairfax County fire destroys home
MANTUA, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was unaccounted for another was injured after a house fire in Fairfax County on the day after Christmas. Fire and Rescue were called to the 3500 block of Goodview Court in Mantua on Monday evening. Officials said that the home was a total loss. The person who […]
West Virginia destination requiring masks indoors again
A popular West Virginia destination is requiring guests to wear masks indoors again.
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
Delays, cancellations in the region’s airports on Dec. 26
(DC News Now) — This holiday season hasn’t been a stranger to flight delays and cancellations, and the day after Christmas was no exception. Below is a list of delays and cancellations at each regional airport as of 3 p.m. on December 26, according to data from FlightAware. DCA IAD BWI
Amtrak passengers stuck at Union Station after train to D.C. canceled over the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Amtrak passengers headed to Washington, D.C., have been stuck at Union Station for two days. Latonya Moyer said she was traveling to D.C. from San Francisco, when bad weather and equipment issues canceled the trip on Saturday.She said she and other passengers have spent hours since then inside the train station.Amtrak offered them food vouchers, but because of the Christmas holiday, everything was closed, so people were stuck at Union Station with nothing to eat or drink.Amtrak later gave them vouchers to stay at a local hotel, but they still don't know when their train will be ready to leave."We're not asking for miracles, we just want to go home with the tickets that we paid for months ago, and they're not telling us anything. So what are we supposed to do?" Moyer said.An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed service on the Capital Limited line from Chicago to D.C. has been canceled because of equipment issues and ongoing weather conditions on the East Coast.
Man dead in Arlington after crash caused by apparent medical emergency
An 84-year-old man is dead after police say he was involved in a crash that is believed to have been caused by him suffering a medical emergency while behind the wheel.
WSSC Water Reports 48 Leaks and Breaks on Christmas Eve
WSSC Water has reported that there have been 48 breaks and leaks in Montgomery and Prince George’s County on Christmas Eve as of 8:40pm. Crews are “moving from one job to the next as quickly as possible” and additional contractors are also out repairing breaks, according to WSSC.
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
72-year-old man hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Fairfax
Hampton is the 23rd person in Fairfax to be killed after being hit by a car so far in 2023. On this day in 2021, only 13 pedestrians had been killed after being hit by cars in Fairfax.
38 evacuated from Germantown mobile home park during deep freeze
GERMANTOWN, Md. — At least 38 residents of the Middlebrook Gardens Mobile Home Park community in Germantown were evacuated Friday night to a shelter at the nearby Plum Gar Community Center after a power outage plunged the complex into a deep freeze. Many other residents said they fled to...
Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway
Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
