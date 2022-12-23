Read full article on original website
What Bears Can Expect in NFL Draft Trade If They Land No. 1 Pick
What potential trade could look like if Bears land No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are limping to the finish line. With their Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears now have lost eight games in a row and 11 of their last 12.
Bears trade back from No. 2 pick, land WR1 and draft haul in new 2023 mock draft
The Bears are a lock to land a top-five draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But they also have a high chance of landing the No. 2 or even No. 1 overall selection, depending on how these final two weeks shake out. GM Ryan Poles is going to have...
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
3 head coaches Broncos need to hire to fix Russell Wilson
Something is desperately wrong with Russell Wilson, and the Denver Broncos need to hire someone to fix their quarterback. Russell Wilson will surely push back on such a thing. A head coach to work with the 34-year-old like he’s a rookie? It’s preposterous. Yet, given Wilson’s Year 1...
Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman favored to land top transfer portal QB
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and head coach Marcus Freeman landed one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting set to play in the Gator Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, against the South Carolina Gamecocks. They managed to finish the regular-season with an 8-4 record after starting the year 0-2, albeit after losing starting quarterback Tyler Buchner for the season due to throwing shoulder injury.
NFL media reacts to Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos made he only move they could and have finally fired Nathaniel Hackett — unfortunately before his first season was in the books. It’s incredibly rare for an NFL team to fire its head coach after only one season with the team, but then again the situation in Denver was beyond saving.
NFL Draft Order Update: Could Colts get No. 1 Overall Pick?
There is a path to the No. 1 overall draft pick for the Indianapolis Colts.
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
Bears' updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 16
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-12 through the first 16 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst records, they’ve already won this season.
Raptors Trade Destination For Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan?
The Toronto Raptors showed that they could hang with the big boys in the Eastern Conference last NBA season. When many people thought they would be rebuilding, they made a run for the postseason, finishing as the fifth seed. This season, they have their work cut out for them if they want to replicate that success.
Where does Nathaniel Hackett rank among worst NFL coaching hires?
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his first season, but does he rank among the worst coaches in NFL History?. Another year, another coach who was fired without completing his first season; this time, it was Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett received a notice from...
Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks
At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
Chicago Blackhawks News: It is very tough coming out of the break
The Chicago Blackhawks come out of the Christmas break as the worst team in the NHL based on their record, standings points, and points percentage. It is largely by design as they have their sights set on a rebuild that lives and dies with the 2023 NHL Draft. They are...
Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: Christmas edition!
The 2022 Chicago Bears season has been filled with number of ups and downs. There are plenty of non-Justin Fields-related reasons to be excited, including the performances of rookies Jaquan Brisker, Jack Sanborn, and Kyler Gordon or the re-emergence of veterans like Eddie Jackson. But sitting at 3-12, the Bears...
Red Sox offseason sinks to new low after they’re out-spent by Pirates
Pirates owner Bob Nutting was willing to spend more than the Boston Red Sox for starting pitcher Rich Hill. At this point, Rich Hill is 43 years old and at the tail end of a successful MLB career. Last season, he spent time with the Boston Red Sox and pitched to a 4.27 ERA and 4.08 FIP in a tough AL East division.
2022 White Sox in Review: Elvis Andrus
Andrus was a late-season addition that provided a spark and made up for the absence of Tim Anderson.
