'Best Law Firms' 2023 awards released: Trenti Law Firm U.S. News – Best Lawyers®

Joe Leoni

There’s nothing more impressive than experience. Joe Leoni is a respected attorney at the Trenti Law Firm who focuses on helping personal injury and wrongful death victims fight for compensation for injury expenses and losses. He was recently awarded the impressive mile-stone of 38 years serving Northern Minnesota as a Civil Trial Specialist and personal injury lawyer.

Clients have described him as follows: “ He is the Conductor of the Orchestra. He directs all aspects of the case, he knows every note and how to harmonize the entire case into a perfect presentation to the listening audience. In his world that would be the Judge and Jury. He does his homework and is always prepared and ready to represent his clients zealously.”

Darrold is a trial lawyer with 45 years of experience. He has extensive experience in plaintiff’s personal injury litigation and for more than 30 years was a Civil Trial Specialist as certified by both the Minnesota Bar Association and the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Over the years he has handled or tried hundreds of personal injury cases including car accidents, premises liability, products liability, defamation and professional malpractice obtaining verdicts and settlements, many of which exceeded one million dollars. He has always represented “the little guy” having never represented an insurance company.

Iron Range attorney Bryan M. Lindsay brings more than 15 years of experience and ability to his diverse practice. Along with personal injury; Bryan’s practices include municipal law, contracts, estate planning, probate, business/corporate formation and transactions, real estate and litigation. Through his practice, he prides himself in bringing the same level of passion and energy to clients ranging from individuals encountering the legal system and processes for the first time to sophisticated and regular consumers of legal services.

In his practice, Bryan places a high value on delivering, clear, practical and efficient results, he sees himself as a facilitator and problem solver. As a litigator he is a zealous advocate who is skilled in the preparation of a case and who is comfortable in the courtroom.

The Trenti Law Firm is based out of Virginia. Trenti Law Firm is a full-service law firm with experienced attorneys that are able to assist with nearly all legal issues. Trenti’s personal injury lawyers work with cases such as wrongful death, work-related accidents, automobile accidents, criminal law and DUI’s. Trenti’s family law lawyers work with divorce, parenting time, custody, paternity, child support and adoption. Trenti’s personal and business lawyers work with wills, elder law, probate, real estate, corporate and business law.