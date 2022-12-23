ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

'All of us would like to know': Pease Mansion renovations get OK; owner remains mystery

By Ryan Autullo, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Members of the Austin commission that reviews plans to renovate historic properties are frustrated that the owner who purchased the Pease Mansion in 2021 refuses to identify itself.

The mystery owner has been a topic of conversation for the past 18 months. As the American-Statesman uncovered earlier this year, whoever bought the mansion in June 2021 went to extraordinary lengths to hide their identity, keeping it a secret from the previous owner and from people involved with the home's renovation. Property records provide few clues, showing only that it belongs to a limited liability company known as Dix Hills Paradise.

The secrecy has irked the Historic Landmark Commission, which met on Dec. 13 and voted to approve extensive plans to modernize and expand the aging residence, whose past owners include two Texas governors, the University of Texas, and the state of Texas.

"I know all of us would like to know just because this is such a huge part of Austin's history, such a prominent site, and inquiring minds want to know," said Terri Myers, the commission's chair.

Previously: Pease Mansion owner still secret, but possible changes to property coming to light

Emily Little, a historical preservation consultant, said she and others involved in the project are prohibited by nondisclosure agreements from naming the owner — not that they know who it is.

"We don't know who the owners are either," Little said. "And I've just come to accept that I don't know if we ever will. We celebrate the people who lived there, but we're in different times now, and the security and privacy are of the utmost importance to these owners."

The 8,000-square-foot Pease Mansion, which is also known as Woodlawn, stands on nearly 4 acres at 1606 Niles Road. It was completed in the 1850s by Austin master builder Abner H. Cook. The first owner was James B. Shaw, the state comptroller, who stayed there for four years. After he left, the next owner was Gov. Elisha Marshall Pease.

For the next 100 years, the home remained with the Pease family until, in 1957, it was sold to outgoing Gov. Allan Shivers and his wife, Marialice Shary Shivers. In 1975, the Shivers family donated it to UT on the condition that they could stay there until they died. Allan Shivers died in 1985 and his wife in 1996. With no use for the property, the university sold it to the state for $2.6 million.

But the state also had no use for it. Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock, who served from 1991-99, wanted to make the Pease Mansion the new Governor's Mansion, but the two governors during that time, George W. Bush and Rick Perry, had no interest in living there.

The state put the home up for bid, setting the minimum price at $3 million. It was scooped up by Jeff Sandefer, an oil and gas entrepreneur.

Could it be 50 Cent?

After 18 years, the home exchanged hands to the mysterious new owner, who, according to public records, took out a loan for nearly $19 million. A rumor spread that the buyer was the rapper 50 Cent, apparently triggered by an announcement that he had moved to Texas, and because he once owned a home in Dix Hills, an affluent hamlet in New York that shares a name with the owner's LLC. The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, appears to live in Houston, not Austin.

Or Elon Musk's brother?

The latest rumor circulating in the neighborhood is that the owner is Kimbal Musk, the brother of Elon Musk, who lives in Texas and brought Tesla to Austin. The rumor was brought up at the Historic Landmark Commission meeting by Jim Christianson, a former commission chair who lives near the Pease Mansion in the Old Enfield neighborhood.

"I think the city of Austin people have a right to know who they're giving a tax (benefit) to," he said. "Is it Elon Musk's brother?"

A representative for Kimbal Musk said he is not the owner.

"The rumor is not true; Kimbal Musk is not the mysterious owner," said Courtney Walsh, who works for Musk.

The rumor appears to have originated on Reddit , an online discussion forum, where a poster who has since removed their name said his source is Sandefer. Sandefer says that's not true.

"I simply do not know who bought it," Sandefer said. He said he never met the buyer and never asked for their identity.

The renovation will bring big change s to the property. On the main house, plans include two additions: one story at the garage, and, on the west side, two stories totaling 4,330 square feet that will replace an addition built in the early 2000s. There will be three new detached buildings : a pool house, an accessory dwelling unit and a guest house.

Pathways and gates will be restored, a tennis court replaced, and a swimming pool relocated.

Because the property is a historic landmark, any exterior modifications, big or small, could not proceed without the Historic Landmark Commission's approval.

Though the commission spoke favorably of the changes, it does wish the owner would end the mystery and finally go public.

"Maybe someday we'll refer to it as the Anonymous Mansion," Vice Chair Ben Heimsath said.

"Or the Nondisclosure Mansion," Myers, the chair, responded.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 'All of us would like to know': Pease Mansion renovations get OK; owner remains mystery

