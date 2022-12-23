ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Reporter Mark Woodley Forced To Cover Storm, Goes Viral For Blizzard Of Complaints

By Ron Dicker
 4 days ago

Iowa TV sports reporter Mark Woodley wasn’t a good sport at all Thursday when he was asked to cover a snowstorm outside ― and America was loving him for it. (Watch the video below.)

Woodley, from KWWL in Waterloo, went viral for his squall of hilarious complaints as the state plunged into arctic temperatures.

He even posted a best-of supercut of his shift, and if Twitter could charge a two-drink minimum for a guy doing the weather, this might be the moment.

“What better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same?” he said.

He was just getting, er, warmed up. A sampling:

“I didn’t even realize that there was a 3:30 also in the morning — until today.”

“Tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier.”

Grousing that he could not be riding in a “stormchaser” vehicle, he said, “That thing is heated; the outdoors currently is not heated.”

“I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn’t.”

Woodley begged to resume his regular job. Given the success of his weather outing, which received shoutouts from movie director Judd Apatow and actor-comedian David Cross , we forecast more of that coverage in his future.

Comments / 58

Ava
4d ago

Lighten up for those that couldn’t see the humor in this. The guy made the weather report entertaining. for those watching. Anyone that goes through winters like this in the Midwest, Great Lakes region, and eastern seaboard gets what this reporter was feeling.

Reply
54
Kookaloo2
4d ago

Funny, funny, funny.... thank you! I like when he said he's out in the wind and snow and cold...just to tell people not to be out in the wind and snow and cold... 😆

Reply
44
SeaBreezeRae
4d ago

He is great - did the job he was asked to do with humor and sarcasm. His facial expressions as he did his report had me laughing out loud! I thoroughly enjoyed his report.

Reply
29
 

