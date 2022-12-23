ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Numerous power outages, dangerous travel through Saturday

By Alexander Wasilenko
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwVHW_0jsUvG2r00

A large area of low pressure will unravel to our west allowing for a wintry mix to transition to heavy rain and strong, gusty winds this morning. Following that mess will be a flash freeze, leftover snow showers, and bitter cold wind chills all beginning tonight.

If you have to travel this morning, make sure you are taking it extra slow and easy. Roads are snowy/icy across the higher terrain with just plain rain in the valleys. However, that rain when coupled with the strong, gusty winds has led to poor visibility at time. Not to mention, many power outages are already being reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPol4_0jsUvG2r00

Our afternoon will take a turn for the wintry side of things as temperatures come crashing down into the evening. We’ll go from the 40s/50s around lunchtime to the single digits/teens by the evening commute. This will result in a flash freeze where roads will ice right up. Travel is not advised tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49P7Gs_0jsUvG2r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPPxA_0jsUvG2r00

As for the Christmas weekend forecast, lake effect snow takes hold in northern New York for Saturday into Sunday with a few flurries elsewhere. The bigger weather headline for the holiday weekend may end up being those bitter wind chills. Real feel temps will land in the single to double digits below zero all weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBhi4_0jsUvG2r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIvBs_0jsUvG2r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgS7B_0jsUvG2r00

Rainfall totals by the end of this whole event will average 1-2″. As far as snowfall, it’s a sloppy dusting to 6″ in the Adirondacks, Greens, and Whites. Up to 1-2 feet is possible in the St. Lawrence River Valley where lake effect snow takes hold. Elsewhere, it’s just a dusting to 2″. Bundle up, keep cozy, stay safe, and make it a merry little Christmas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdHTt_0jsUvG2r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SuDFL_0jsUvG2r00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Sunny but frigid day on tap in NY, NJ; temps in the 20s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a brutally cold holiday weekend, there will be one more day of below-freezing temperatures in the New York City area before the weather warms up by midweek. Despite the sunshine and decreased winds, Monday’s afternoon highs will only reach the upper 20s and low 30s in most areas. The conditions […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives

Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
PIX11

When was the coldest day ever in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City. New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC6.com

Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
96.1 The Breeze

Weekend Weather Could Be Like Blizzard of ’77

The weather this weekend could be historical and has everyone talking about the massive blizzard of 1977 that crushed Western New York. The weather this weekend is shaping up to be blizzard-like with a mix of rain, sleet, snow, and ice all packed together with huge wind gusts that could cause whiteout conditions and loss of power.
New York Post

Thousands of NYCHA residents left without heat, hot water during frigid Christmas weather

Thousands of New Yorkers in city-owned buildings were without heat or hot water for much of Monday — a frigid jolt that included a nightmarish Christmas weekend at an East Harlem building where tenants were left cold, wet and without elevator access after a rooftop tank spill. “It was like a waterfall coming down the steps. I had to put a towel down so it wouldn’t come in my apartment,” Lincoln Houses resident Chante Hill said of the “dirty water” that seeped into her own and neighbors’ homes after the pump burst sometime Christmas Eve. The misery was felt elsewhere as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thevalleyside.com

Statewide state of emergency declared ahead of storm

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for the entire State of New York in advance of a significant winter weather system forecast to bring a mixed bag of hazards across the state beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Monday. Heavy rain and snow, strong winds, coastal and lakeshore flooding, and flash freezing are all possible in various regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend. In addition, lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday, with total snow accumulations forecast to reach up to three feet.
Boston

Timeline: How the holiday storm will progress in Mass.

The worst of the storm, including torrential rain, will occur Thursday night into Friday. As Massachusetts buckles down for a windy, rainy holiday season storm, meteorologists have released a helpful timeline so residents can prepare accordingly. According to the National Weather Service’s Boston office, light to moderate rain will give...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pix11.com

Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
pix11.com

Winter storm damage hits Queens

Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. NYC could see 1,000 migrants a day. Manhattan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy