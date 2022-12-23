Read full article on original website
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help them during a horrible crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A family who survived a serious car crash is thanking the good Samaritan who stopped to help them. A hug that was full of gratitude after a scary situation. Last month, Carilion Clinic Nurse and Veteran Allison Jones was driving home when she saw a terrible accident.
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested for voluntary manslaughter
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man it believes is involved in a fatal shooting at a home shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Officials say they responded to reports of a person being shot on Moore Drive...
wfirnews.com
Map of outages also shows warming shelters
See the latest update from AEP Below. This is the final update regarding this storm. Monday, December 26, 2022 – 11:45 a.m. More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures.
WSET
wfxrtv.com
RPD investigates shooting on Pilot Street NW.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW on Dec. 24. Police say a call that someone was shot came in shortly after 6:30 pm. According to a press release, officers found a...
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
wakg.com
Danville City Councilman Not Injured in Drive-by Shooting
The home of a Danville City Councilman was the target of a drive-by shooting over the Christmas weekend. The incident occurred at 11:15 on Friday night, when city councilman Bryant Hood’s home on Stokes Street was hit with 60 bullets. Hood and the other individual in the home were...
wfxrtv.com
timesvirginian.com
Concord man dies from gunshot wound on Christmas Eve
A man died from a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve in the Concord area of Appomattox County, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private residence on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
WSLS
House fire on Christmas in Roanoke County leaves $250k in damages
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person is displaced after an accidental house fire on Christmas Day in Roanoke County, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said. Around 12:12 p.m. on Dec. 25, crews said they responded to the 4700 block of Phyllis Road, in the Bonsack area for the report of a chimney fire.
WHSV
String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. The first call of the night came in shortly after 5 p.m.
wfirnews.com
WDBJ7.com
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
WSET
City of Roanoke opening Warming Shelter following freezing temperatures
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is opening a warming shelter due to the frigid temperatures. The City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government is coordinating with the Central Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.
WSET
City of Roanoke chooses vendor to conduct analysis of Police Department
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has selected a vendor to take a closer look at the Police Department. They have chosen the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC (CPSM) to perform a comprehensive analysis of the current organizational structure, staffing levels, and operations of RPD. The...
WSET
WDBJ7.com
Families without power spend Christmas Eve at warming shelters
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than 24 hours Harry Zulauf and his family visiting from Northern Virginia have been without power. “We were hopeful that everything was going to be fine. Well last night they stayed over, and it was cold,” said Zulauf. They all huddled by the...
chathamstartribune.com
City Councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting
A Danville City Councilman's house was hit by gunfire in a Christmas weekend drive-by shooting. Fortunately, no one was hurt. It happened Friday night at 11:15 p.m. on Stokes Street. In a Facebook post, City Councilman Bryant Hood said multiple shots rang out, leaving his home with 60 bullet holes. A neighbor’s house was also hit by gunfire.
NBC 29 News
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
