Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help them during a horrible crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A family who survived a serious car crash is thanking the good Samaritan who stopped to help them. A hug that was full of gratitude after a scary situation. Last month, Carilion Clinic Nurse and Veteran Allison Jones was driving home when she saw a terrible accident.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man arrested for voluntary manslaughter

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man it believes is involved in a fatal shooting at a home shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Officials say they responded to reports of a person being shot on Moore Drive...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Map of outages also shows warming shelters

See the latest update from AEP Below. This is the final update regarding this storm. Monday, December 26, 2022 – 11:45 a.m. More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Fatal shooting on Moore Drive in Appomattox County: Deputies

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — According to deputies, there was a fatal shooting in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. According to deputies, on Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private home on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

RPD investigates shooting on Pilot Street NW.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW on Dec. 24. Police say a call that someone was shot came in shortly after 6:30 pm. According to a press release, officers found a...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
VIRGINIA STATE
wakg.com

Danville City Councilman Not Injured in Drive-by Shooting

The home of a Danville City Councilman was the target of a drive-by shooting over the Christmas weekend. The incident occurred at 11:15 on Friday night, when city councilman Bryant Hood’s home on Stokes Street was hit with 60 bullets. Hood and the other individual in the home were...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews help rescue horse from frozen pond in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Special Operations Command (SOC) along with several firefighter crews responded to a horse stuck in a frozen pond on Christmas night at Artwood Drive. Firefighter crews arrived around 7:44 p.m. and discovered a horse had fallen through an ice-covered pond. SPOC...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Concord man dies from gunshot wound on Christmas Eve

A man died from a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve in the Concord area of Appomattox County, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private residence on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. The first call of the night came in shortly after 5 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke City opens warming shelter

The City of Roanoke, Virginia – Government is coordinating with theCentral Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Those in need of warm shelter visit by entering the side door or following the ramp to the rear entrance. In addition to the warm shelter, you can charge your devices. Lastly, there will be a service starting at 9:00pm for those who are interested in attending.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

City of Roanoke opening Warming Shelter following freezing temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is opening a warming shelter due to the frigid temperatures. The City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government is coordinating with the Central Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

City of Roanoke chooses vendor to conduct analysis of Police Department

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has selected a vendor to take a closer look at the Police Department. They have chosen the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC (CPSM) to perform a comprehensive analysis of the current organizational structure, staffing levels, and operations of RPD. The...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Horse rescued after falling through frozen pond in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A horse was rescued Sunday night after falling through a frozen pond in Bedford County. Around 7:40 p.m., both the Bedford Fire Dept. and Huddleston Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the 1300 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston to a report of a horse that was trapped in the pond after breaking through the ice.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

City Councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting

A Danville City Councilman's house was hit by gunfire in a Christmas weekend drive-by shooting. Fortunately, no one was hurt. It happened Friday night at 11:15 p.m. on Stokes Street. In a Facebook post, City Councilman Bryant Hood said multiple shots rang out, leaving his home with 60 bullet holes. A neighbor’s house was also hit by gunfire.
DANVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
CROZET, VA

