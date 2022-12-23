Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Bristol's Top 5 stories for 2022
BRISTOL – With 2022 quickly setting and the dawn of 2023 soon to rise, the Bristol Press is taking a look back at some of the city’s most notable moments over the course of the year. Outpouring of support. In October, Bristol saw an outpouring of support from...
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
Person rescued from Connecticut River in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department rescued someone from the Connecticut River Saturday night.
Bobcat attack: Columbia town officials warn residents to take precautions
COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Columbia town officials are warning residents to take precaution after someone was attacked by a bobcat in the town. Town officials shared the news on Friday, noting that a bobcat attack was reported by an individual who was walking on the road in the area of Hunt Road and Mono Pond […]
I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
DoingItLocal
Connecticut State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/25
The following are the 2022 Connecticut State Police Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/23/2022, at 12:00 AM to Sunday 12/25/22, at 8:00 AM:. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News
Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend
West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
Firefighter found dead outside house fire in North Haven, CT
A long-time firefighter was found dead outside a multi-family home fire with critical injuries in Connecticut.
westportjournal.com
Motorboat marooned on Exit 17 median
WESTPORT — A battered old boat has been beached on the Exit 17 southbound median. The maritime mystery is likely a simple — albeit brazen — case of illegal dumping. The Sea Ray 200 apparently was trailered to the grassy area between Interstate 95, the ramp and Saugatuck Avenue, and dumped. A pair of ribbed rollers from a trailer appear to have snapped off during the caper.
Eversource says power restoration ‘substantially complete’ in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 201,000 Eversource customers now have power after a storm swept through the state days before Christmas, the power company announced Sunday. Only 1% of the homes that lost power remain without it, according to Eversource, which calls the work “substantially complete.” “More than 1,100 crews have been working […]
13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
Connecticut cracking down on gas stations for high fuel prices
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A nearly nine-month investigation has resulted in fines and more for one Litchfield gas station. The attorney general is cracking down on owners around Connecticut that didn’t lower prices on fuel during the state’s gas tax holiday. Attorney General William Tong took swift action against a Litchfield Quick Mart gas station […]
Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
darientimes.com
Thousands in CT still without power on Christmas two days after storm
Several thousand in Connecticut remained without power on Christmas morning — two days after a storm caused more than 100,000 outages statewide and flooded coastal communities. Eversource, the state's largest electricity provider, reported that about 2,840 customers remained without power, accounting for 0.22 percent of its customer base in...
darientimes.com
Eversource: CT outages after storm 'will not be a quick fix'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents remain in the dark Friday evening as temperatures descended into the teens or single digits after a storm battered the state with heavy rain and strong winds. Gusty winds will make the temperature...
Thousands in the dark after branches take down wires across Connecticut
EAST HADDAM, Conn. — People like Charlene Marquis-O’Brien were waking up to robocalls from Eversource two days before Christmas warning of area power outages. The family also woke up to a massive, downed evergreen blocking a driveway, so they powered up the generator and adjusted holiday plans. “Because...
Bristol Press
Bristol looks to 2023
BRISTOL – With 2023 nearly here, people around Bristol of all walks are looking to a new year with a variety of hopes, goals and desires. Robert Gianni, patron of Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach, said he’s looking forward to warm weather coming back and the chance to return to driving tractor trailers for a living. He noted he had known the outreach’s director, Pat Stebbins, for several years as he worked on stabilizing his home life while looking to a more independent future.
Bristol Press
Mary Warszakowski
Mary Warszakowski, 90, widow of Jan Warszakowski, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday Dec. 22, 2022. Mary was born on Jan. 8, 1932 in Poland, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anastasia Woloszyn. She is survived by her son Richard Warszakowski of Bristol; her daughter and son-in-law Irene and...
NBC Connecticut
Burst Pipe Shuts Down Hartford Library For at Least a Week
Dropping temperatures have played a role in the temporary closure of one of Hartford's libraries. Officials say the city's Main Street library will be closed for at least a week after a four-inch water feed line to a chiller in a fourth floor penthouse broke around 10:30 Saturday morning. All...
