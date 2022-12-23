ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Bristol Press

Bristol's Top 5 stories for 2022

BRISTOL – With 2022 quickly setting and the dawn of 2023 soon to rise, the Bristol Press is taking a look back at some of the city’s most notable moments over the course of the year. Outpouring of support. In October, Bristol saw an outpouring of support from...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
WATERFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Connecticut State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/25

The following are the 2022 Connecticut State Police Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/23/2022, at 12:00 AM to Sunday 12/25/22, at 8:00 AM:.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend

West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

Motorboat marooned on Exit 17 median

WESTPORT — A battered old boat has been beached on the Exit 17 southbound median. The maritime mystery is likely a simple — albeit brazen — case of illegal dumping. The Sea Ray 200 apparently was trailered to the grassy area between Interstate 95, the ramp and Saugatuck Avenue, and dumped. A pair of ribbed rollers from a trailer appear to have snapped off during the caper.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Connecticut cracking down on gas stations for high fuel prices

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A nearly nine-month investigation has resulted in fines and more for one Litchfield gas station. The attorney general is cracking down on owners around Connecticut that didn’t lower prices on fuel during the state’s gas tax holiday. Attorney General William Tong took swift action against a Litchfield Quick Mart gas station […]
LITCHFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Thousands in CT still without power on Christmas two days after storm

Several thousand in Connecticut remained without power on Christmas morning — two days after a storm caused more than 100,000 outages statewide and flooded coastal communities. Eversource, the state's largest electricity provider, reported that about 2,840 customers remained without power, accounting for 0.22 percent of its customer base in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Eversource: CT outages after storm 'will not be a quick fix'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents remain in the dark Friday evening as temperatures descended into the teens or single digits after a storm battered the state with heavy rain and strong winds. Gusty winds will make the temperature...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Bristol looks to 2023

BRISTOL – With 2023 nearly here, people around Bristol of all walks are looking to a new year with a variety of hopes, goals and desires. Robert Gianni, patron of Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach, said he’s looking forward to warm weather coming back and the chance to return to driving tractor trailers for a living. He noted he had known the outreach’s director, Pat Stebbins, for several years as he worked on stabilizing his home life while looking to a more independent future.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Mary Warszakowski

Mary Warszakowski, 90, widow of Jan Warszakowski, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday Dec. 22, 2022. Mary was born on Jan. 8, 1932 in Poland, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anastasia Woloszyn. She is survived by her son Richard Warszakowski of Bristol; her daughter and son-in-law Irene and...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Burst Pipe Shuts Down Hartford Library For at Least a Week

Dropping temperatures have played a role in the temporary closure of one of Hartford's libraries. Officials say the city's Main Street library will be closed for at least a week after a four-inch water feed line to a chiller in a fourth floor penthouse broke around 10:30 Saturday morning. All...
HARTFORD, CT

