WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police
On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
Photos: Mandy Rose poses for Christmas 2022 along with a message for fans
Even though she was released from WWE in December of 2022, Mandy Rose didn’t let that ruin the holiday season. Mandy shared photos from a Christmas-themed shoot on her social media accounts along with the following message…. “Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support...
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
Famed Actor Dies
Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, dead at 45 of complications from a presumed heart issue
Stephan Bonnar, the light heavyweight whose memorable battle with Forrest Griffin not only landed him in the Hall of Fame but may have also saved the UFC from bankruptcy, died Thursday at 45, the UFC reported. Bonnar and Griffin engaged in one of the great fights in the promotion's history...
Jason Whitlock: America Will Quickly Lose Interest in Brittney Griner Story
Jason Whitlock and co-host Steve Kim of ‘Fearless’ discuss the reaction recently released Brittney Griner will attain when she makes her first public appearance back in the US after being detained in a Russian prison, as both Whitlock and Kim think the interest in Griner’s story will wane quickly.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Photos: Maria Kanellis Lets It All Hang Out in Holiday-Themed Shoot
To celebrate the 2022 holiday season, former WWE star Maria Kanellis shared themed photos with her social media followers. In one photo, Maria lets it all hang out captioning the photo, “Jingle Bells.”. In other photos, Maria poses in red lingerie on her bed, with the caption, “No more...
Dominik & Aalyah Mysterio Offer To Donate Their Kidneys To Konnan
Dominik Mysterio may be a heel on WWE TV, but the Judgment Day member and his sister Aalyah are willing to do whatever it takes to help Konnan. The Mexican wrestling legend has been dealing with several health issues and is currently on dialysis for his kidney problems. Speaking on...
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event
As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
UFC legend Stephan Bonnar dead at 45
Stephan Bonnar, a UFC Hall of Famer who helped launch the promotion into the mainstream with his 2005 fight against Forrest Griffin in the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” has died. He was 45. According to UFC, Bonnar died of presumed heart complications, ESPN reported. Nicknamed the...
Rhea Ripley Gets Slapped By Angie Mysterio During The Holidays
Rhea Ripley has been slapped and Dominik Mysterio has been arrested. Just as Ripley and Dominik made a visit to the Mysterio household during Thanksgiving they did the same for Christmas. However, this time the Mysterio family was prepared. Ripley and Dominik entered the household first greeted by Dominik’s grandfather....
Major Spoiler On WrestleMania 39 Main Events
It was heavily indicated that WrestleMania 39, being in Hollywood, will include the return of one of the biggest stars in the businhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-r9Nb5F3qoess, The Rock. The Great One is speculated to battle in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal title against his cousin, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
WWE star Nikkita Lyons’ “Merry Christmas” photo shoot for 2022
Tony Khan addresses the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers · December 26, 2022. Beum1234 You know, if he's being paid, then he's winning imo. Defending a company you do...
Big Bill Morrissey Is Engaged To Be Married
Former WWE Superstar Big Cass, who now goes by the name Big Bill Morrissey, underwent a massive change over the years. He reinvented himself in the independent circuit after battling depression and other issues, and he managed to garner a lot of respect thanks to his dedication. His life is clearly going well now as Morrissey is now engaged to be married.
WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Dominik Mysterio & Has Him ‘Arrested’
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey Mysterio’s house on Thanksgiving and caused lots of mayhem. The duo was at it again on Christmas Eve, and the tables were turned this time. In the latest video posted by WWE to their social media accounts and YouTube channel,...
WWE Live Event Results From MSG In New York City 12/26/2022
The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. * Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus won with the Brogue Kick on Vinci. This match was a hard-hitter. * In mixed tag team action, Hit Row...
