PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
PWMania
WWE Announces That Dominik Mysterio Was “Arrested” by Police
WWE released a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s home on Thanksgiving night. Dominik ultimately attacked his father and targeted Rey’s injured leg, which was in a walking boot. For Christmas Eve, WWE created a similar angle. Dominik and Rhea returned to Rey’s house,...
PWMania
Latest on WWE Approving Match Between Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta
As PWMania.com previously reported, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will face The Great Muta on January 1st, 2023 at The New Year 2023 event. Nakamura discussed the match’s approval by WWE in an interview with Yahoo Sports [translated from Japanese]. “I was like, “No way....
PWMania
WWE Officially Announces Pitch Black Match for the 2023 Royal Rumble
Following a commercial advertising a Pitch Black match for next month’s WWE Royal Rumble, the company has officially announced the first-ever match. As PWMania.com previously reported, a Pitch Black match had been pitched for the show and was being seriously considered, with one source in the company believing it was for Bray Wyatt.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Thinks Has the Highest “Wrestling IQ”
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed various topics on his podcast, including who he believes has the highest “wrestling IQ” in the business. Angle said, “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.
PWMania
Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio Have Offered to Donate Their Kidneys to Konnan
Konnan provided an update on his medical condition on the latest Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan podcast. The former WCW/TNA star, who recently began dialysis, explained how he injured his kidney, and Rey Mysterio’s children, Dominik and Aalyah, have offered to donate kidneys to him:. “I was in...
PWMania
Seth Rollins Explains Why He and Becky Lynch Missed Monday’s WWE Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was having trouble getting around prior to the 2022 post-Christmas holiday tour. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss were among the WWE stars who were unable to attend the show on Monday night in Columbus, Ohio. Rollins informed a follower on Twitter...
PWMania
Is Josh Alexander the Greatest Wrestler In Impact Wrestling/TNA History?
In the 20 year existence of IMPACT Wrestling/TNA, a number of wrestlers can lay claim to being the best ever to compete in the company. When one thinks about the greatest wrestler in IMPACT/TNA history names such as AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle, Sting and Bobby Roode among others all come to mind. There is another name that can be added to that list when it comes to debating who the all time greatest wrestler is in IMPACT/TNA history. That name is Josh Alexander and he is the current IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in the midst of an incredible run.
PWMania
WWE Live Event Results From MSG In New York City 12/26/2022
The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. * Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus won with the Brogue Kick on Vinci. This match was a hard-hitter. * In mixed tag team action, Hit Row...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her
Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
PWMania
Monday’s WWE Live Event Reported to Be a ‘Logistical Mess’
Monday marked the beginning of WWE’s post-Christmas tour, which will run through Thursday and will begin with live events at Madison Square Garden and in Columbus, Ohio. However, travel problems were faced by WWE talent. Talent traveling to MSG for the SmackDown event had to deal with delayed flights.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Discusses the Process of Being Called Up to the WWE Main Roster
WWE star Solo Sikoa recently spoke with NYPost.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. His 2022: “It’s been a roller coaster. When I got hurt in August (PCL sprain) I thought things were gonna change and the next thing you know, I got the call to come up for Clash at the Castle. Everything was just happening fast. Making the transition from NXT to the main roster I think personally for me was easy because I had my brothers up there. I had Sami (Zayn) up there and Roman and Paul (Heyman) up there to help me and guide me. It’s been fun. I’m having a blast.”
PWMania
New Match To Upcoming GCW 56 Nights New Years Day Event
Game Changer Wrestling has added a new match to their upcoming 56 Nights event scheduled for New Years Day. GCW has announced that Nick Wayne will go one on one with Leon Slater in a battle of young phenoms. The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ will play host for...
PWMania
NJPW Makes KOPW Championship Match Official For New Year’s Dash
At New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th, The New Japan Ranbo will be contested during the kickoff show to determine who will qualify to win the 2023 KOPW Championship Title. NJPW has confirmed that the final four wrestlers of the New Japan Ranbo will meet on January...
PWMania
Erick Rowan Discusses His Wrestling Injuries and Being Involved in a Short Film
Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) discussed Bray Wyatt’s WWE return, his role in the short film TITO, the possibility of a WWE Royal Rumble return, and other topics in an interview with Steve Fall’s Ten Count. Here are the highlights:. On his role in the film TITO, which also...
PWMania
Kenny Omega Discusses His Return to NJPW and How the Promotion Has Changed
Kenny Omega will make his NJPW return on January 4th to face IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17. To promote the match, the AEW star spoke with NJPW’s website for a new interview. Here are the highlights:. What are your thoughts of NJPW in your...
PWMania
Will Honor Club Be Successful?
After several months of speculation, Tony Khan recently revealed that Ring Of Honor, the promotion that he bought earlier this year, will resume original programming with its shows landing on Honor Club, the streaming service that was set up by Sinclair Broadcasting before they sold it to the All Elite kingpin. Khan, the ambitious and eccentric owner of AEW, clearly wanted to have his own “wrestling moment” when he gleefully announced the acquisition on television, proclaiming “there’s no Shane, it’s me” a nod to the WCW purchase when Shane McMahon was revealed as the new “owner” when there were originally plans for a relaunched World Championship Wrestling to have its own two-hour time slot on Saturdays on TNN.
PWMania
Billington Bulldogs vs. BOMAYE Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling show. On Tuesday, MLW.com released the following announcement. Billington Bulldogs vs. BOMAYE added to Blood & Thunder. TV trucks roll up to Philadelphia January 7 for a huge TV taping. MLW today announced The Billington Bulldogs...
PWMania
Athena Opens Up About Being Told to Lose Weight at a WWE Tryout
As Ember Moon, Athena spent a significant amount of time in the WWE. Recently, she recalled getting a tryout a few years before signing with them and how she lost weight in a “unhealthy way” for it. The AEW star discussed getting a tryout when FCW was a...
PWMania
MJF Wishes Everyone a Merry Midmas
MJF has a Christmas message for his fans, delivered in the only way he knows how. On Sunday, the AEW World Champion celebrated the holiday by tweeting the following:. This year I put my body on the line for your entertainment by competing in an overwhelming 7 matches. My gift...
