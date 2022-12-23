ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

WWE Announces That Dominik Mysterio Was “Arrested” by Police

WWE released a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s home on Thanksgiving night. Dominik ultimately attacked his father and targeted Rey’s injured leg, which was in a walking boot. For Christmas Eve, WWE created a similar angle. Dominik and Rhea returned to Rey’s house,...
PWMania

Latest on WWE Approving Match Between Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta

As PWMania.com previously reported, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will face The Great Muta on January 1st, 2023 at The New Year 2023 event. Nakamura discussed the match’s approval by WWE in an interview with Yahoo Sports [translated from Japanese]. “I was like, “No way....
PWMania

WWE Officially Announces Pitch Black Match for the 2023 Royal Rumble

Following a commercial advertising a Pitch Black match for next month’s WWE Royal Rumble, the company has officially announced the first-ever match. As PWMania.com previously reported, a Pitch Black match had been pitched for the show and was being seriously considered, with one source in the company believing it was for Bray Wyatt.
PWMania

Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Thinks Has the Highest “Wrestling IQ”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed various topics on his podcast, including who he believes has the highest “wrestling IQ” in the business. Angle said, “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.
PWMania

Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio Have Offered to Donate Their Kidneys to Konnan

Konnan provided an update on his medical condition on the latest Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan podcast. The former WCW/TNA star, who recently began dialysis, explained how he injured his kidney, and Rey Mysterio’s children, Dominik and Aalyah, have offered to donate kidneys to him:. “I was in...
PWMania

Is Josh Alexander the Greatest Wrestler In Impact Wrestling/TNA History?

In the 20 year existence of IMPACT Wrestling/TNA, a number of wrestlers can lay claim to being the best ever to compete in the company. When one thinks about the greatest wrestler in IMPACT/TNA history names such as AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle, Sting and Bobby Roode among others all come to mind. There is another name that can be added to that list when it comes to debating who the all time greatest wrestler is in IMPACT/TNA history. That name is Josh Alexander and he is the current IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in the midst of an incredible run.
PWMania

WWE Live Event Results From MSG In New York City 12/26/2022

The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. * Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus won with the Brogue Kick on Vinci. This match was a hard-hitter. * In mixed tag team action, Hit Row...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her

Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
PWMania

Monday’s WWE Live Event Reported to Be a ‘Logistical Mess’

Monday marked the beginning of WWE’s post-Christmas tour, which will run through Thursday and will begin with live events at Madison Square Garden and in Columbus, Ohio. However, travel problems were faced by WWE talent. Talent traveling to MSG for the SmackDown event had to deal with delayed flights.
COLUMBUS, OH
PWMania

Solo Sikoa Discusses the Process of Being Called Up to the WWE Main Roster

WWE star Solo Sikoa recently spoke with NYPost.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. His 2022: “It’s been a roller coaster. When I got hurt in August (PCL sprain) I thought things were gonna change and the next thing you know, I got the call to come up for Clash at the Castle. Everything was just happening fast. Making the transition from NXT to the main roster I think personally for me was easy because I had my brothers up there. I had Sami (Zayn) up there and Roman and Paul (Heyman) up there to help me and guide me. It’s been fun. I’m having a blast.”
PWMania

New Match To Upcoming GCW 56 Nights New Years Day Event

Game Changer Wrestling has added a new match to their upcoming 56 Nights event scheduled for New Years Day. GCW has announced that Nick Wayne will go one on one with Leon Slater in a battle of young phenoms. The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ will play host for...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PWMania

NJPW Makes KOPW Championship Match Official For New Year’s Dash

At New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th, The New Japan Ranbo will be contested during the kickoff show to determine who will qualify to win the 2023 KOPW Championship Title. NJPW has confirmed that the final four wrestlers of the New Japan Ranbo will meet on January...
PWMania

Kenny Omega Discusses His Return to NJPW and How the Promotion Has Changed

Kenny Omega will make his NJPW return on January 4th to face IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17. To promote the match, the AEW star spoke with NJPW’s website for a new interview. Here are the highlights:. What are your thoughts of NJPW in your...
PWMania

Will Honor Club Be Successful?

After several months of speculation, Tony Khan recently revealed that Ring Of Honor, the promotion that he bought earlier this year, will resume original programming with its shows landing on Honor Club, the streaming service that was set up by Sinclair Broadcasting before they sold it to the All Elite kingpin. Khan, the ambitious and eccentric owner of AEW, clearly wanted to have his own “wrestling moment” when he gleefully announced the acquisition on television, proclaiming “there’s no Shane, it’s me” a nod to the WCW purchase when Shane McMahon was revealed as the new “owner” when there were originally plans for a relaunched World Championship Wrestling to have its own two-hour time slot on Saturdays on TNN.
PWMania

Billington Bulldogs vs. BOMAYE Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023

You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling show. On Tuesday, MLW.com released the following announcement. Billington Bulldogs vs. BOMAYE added to Blood & Thunder. TV trucks roll up to Philadelphia January 7 for a huge TV taping. MLW today announced The Billington Bulldogs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

Athena Opens Up About Being Told to Lose Weight at a WWE Tryout

As Ember Moon, Athena spent a significant amount of time in the WWE. Recently, she recalled getting a tryout a few years before signing with them and how she lost weight in a “unhealthy way” for it. The AEW star discussed getting a tryout when FCW was a...
PWMania

MJF Wishes Everyone a Merry Midmas

MJF has a Christmas message for his fans, delivered in the only way he knows how. On Sunday, the AEW World Champion celebrated the holiday by tweeting the following:. This year I put my body on the line for your entertainment by competing in an overwhelming 7 matches. My gift...

