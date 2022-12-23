Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th
SQM - Free Report) : This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ
3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
3 Stocks to Buy to Build a Millionaire Portfolio
Inflation eased for the second consecutive month in November, and the Fed slowed down the pace of rate hikes after four straight 75-basis-point hikes. However, recession fears loom as the...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%
This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders. Even top-notch dividend stocks like Dominion Energy...
The Top 5 Dow Stock Losers of 2022
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) began 2022 flying high. The blue chip index reached its all-time closing zenith at 36,799.65 points on Jan. 4, 2022. But from there, the rest of the year was rocky. Volatility shook stock values all year long, as investors were spooked by fallout from...
Zacks.com
5 Oil & Gas Stocks Still on Sale Despite Sector Boom
Despite concerns surrounding high inflation and slowing growth, this year has been a stellar one for Oil/Energy bulls. The space has easily emerged as the best performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors, gaining nearly 57% so far in 2022. In contrast, the other 10 indexes have all suffered losses year to date. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 benchmark is down more than 19% during this period.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 23rd
SPAR Group (. SGRP - Free Report) is a supplier of in-store merchandising and marketing services, and premium incentive marketing services throughout the United States and Canada.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.0% downward over the last 60 days. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (. LFCR...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Commerzbank (CRZBY) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Commerzbank AG is a member of our Finance group,...
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Worth Betting on Now?
PANW - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned -18.2% over the past month...
Zacks.com
5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in December
MU - Free Report) and Tesla (. TSLA - Free Report) added to the chaos. The S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Index are down 5.8% and 4%, respectively, so far in December, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has lost 8.5%. While most segments of the market...
Zacks.com
NEXA or SSRM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
NEXA - Free Report) or SSR Mining (. SSRM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mondelez International (MDLZ) This Year?
MDLZ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Mondelez is one of 200 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Stock Options
BLCO - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $10.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Comments / 0