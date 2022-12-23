ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

thesource.com

Curren$y and Jay Electronica Tease Joint Album and Movie

Two New Orleans native sons are getting ready to work together. Curren$y hit Instagram and shared a screenshot of a recent Instagram Live session where Jay Electronica let news of a joint project and a movie. “I’m still in Mexico. We still got a album to record and a movie...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Shaq Asks GloRilla To Marry Him On Druski’s IG Live

Druski has become very visible for calling out different celebs to join him on IG Live in hopes of gettign them to sign to his Coulda Been record label. The comedian hopped on IG Live with rising rapstress GloRilla, causing NBA HOFer Shaquille O’Neal to comment, shooting his shot at the “Love Tomorrow” rapper.
thesource.com

SZA Repeats on Top of Billboard 200 with 180K Unit Second Week

SZA is running it back on top of the Billboard charts. After a dominant week one, dropping 315,000 album equivalent units sold, SZA returns for another 180,000 units in week two. Streaming units of the SOS album were 179,000, powered by 236.52 million on-demand streams. Last week, SZA has 20...
thesource.com

Pusha T and DJ Drama Announces Forthcoming ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape

Get ready for another Gangsta Grillz, courtesy of King Push. Pusha T has announced he and DJ Drama will lock in for a new edition of the famed mixtape series. Drama and Pusha T confirmed the forthcoming drop in a Twitter spaces. FakeShoreDrive creator Andrew Barber first tipped off the Internet.
thesource.com

Clive Davis Said Whitney Houston Was in Rehab Before Her 2012 Death

The new Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody is in theaters. With the film hitting screens, some close to Houston are remembering moments with her. One of which is Clive Davis, the film’s co-producer, who detailed to Page Six that he was shocked to hear about her death and was with her just days before.
thesource.com

Meek Mill Pays Bail of 20 Incarcerated Philly Women to Reunite Families for the Holidays

Meek Mill, the co-founder of the REFORM Alliance, has made a heartfelt holiday gesture by paying the bail of women now incarcerated in Philadelphia. The women who could not afford bail will finally be able to spend the holidays with their families and loved ones. Five women were released today and reunited with their families; 15 more ladies will be released next week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

