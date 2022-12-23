Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Curren$y and Jay Electronica Tease Joint Album and Movie
Two New Orleans native sons are getting ready to work together. Curren$y hit Instagram and shared a screenshot of a recent Instagram Live session where Jay Electronica let news of a joint project and a movie. “I’m still in Mexico. We still got a album to record and a movie...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Shaq Asks GloRilla To Marry Him On Druski’s IG Live
Druski has become very visible for calling out different celebs to join him on IG Live in hopes of gettign them to sign to his Coulda Been record label. The comedian hopped on IG Live with rising rapstress GloRilla, causing NBA HOFer Shaquille O’Neal to comment, shooting his shot at the “Love Tomorrow” rapper.
thesource.com
SZA Repeats on Top of Billboard 200 with 180K Unit Second Week
SZA is running it back on top of the Billboard charts. After a dominant week one, dropping 315,000 album equivalent units sold, SZA returns for another 180,000 units in week two. Streaming units of the SOS album were 179,000, powered by 236.52 million on-demand streams. Last week, SZA has 20...
thesource.com
Chris Rock and Netflix Announce Live Standup Event #ChrisRockLive ‘Selective Outrage’
Chris Rock is getting ready for his Netflix return. On Sunday (Dec. 25), Netflix announced Rock will perform in the streaming platform’s first live global event. Chris Rock Live: Selective Outrage is set for March 4 at 10 EST. The show will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland, and is...
thesource.com
Pusha T and DJ Drama Announces Forthcoming ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape
Get ready for another Gangsta Grillz, courtesy of King Push. Pusha T has announced he and DJ Drama will lock in for a new edition of the famed mixtape series. Drama and Pusha T confirmed the forthcoming drop in a Twitter spaces. FakeShoreDrive creator Andrew Barber first tipped off the Internet.
thesource.com
Clive Davis Said Whitney Houston Was in Rehab Before Her 2012 Death
The new Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody is in theaters. With the film hitting screens, some close to Houston are remembering moments with her. One of which is Clive Davis, the film’s co-producer, who detailed to Page Six that he was shocked to hear about her death and was with her just days before.
thesource.com
Ty Dolla $ign Releases Video of Skateboarding Accident That Led to Hospitalization
Ty Dolla $ign has released the video of the skateboarding incident that led to his hospitalization. On Friday, Ty $ hit Instagram and showed a video of him falling on his back and hitting his head while hitting a skateboard ramp. “Just watching this shit gave me a headache again,”...
thesource.com
Meek Mill Pays Bail of 20 Incarcerated Philly Women to Reunite Families for the Holidays
Meek Mill, the co-founder of the REFORM Alliance, has made a heartfelt holiday gesture by paying the bail of women now incarcerated in Philadelphia. The women who could not afford bail will finally be able to spend the holidays with their families and loved ones. Five women were released today and reunited with their families; 15 more ladies will be released next week.
