Road shut down in Lancaster County following 2-vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29. According to Lancaster County 911, three people were injured in the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating the cause of...
Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the 37-year-old woman was reportedly walking with a friend in the area of Arsenal Road eastbound and the I-83 off-ramp when she […]
Crash on US 30 east cleared in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on U.S. 30 east was causing a lane restriction late in the evening on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to PennDOT. The crash was at the exit for I-83 south toward Baltimore. It was cleared around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, according to 511PA.
Questions remain in death of man at Dauphin County jail on coldest night of the year
Richard Carter, 63, died inside the Dauphin County jail on the coldest night of the year in Harrisburg. It was about 6 degrees outside on Christmas Eve when he died in his cell in the jail’s medical unit, the same block where another man died earlier this year with hypothermia.
Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
Woman's Death In Harrisburg Ruled A Homicide
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The death of a woman found in a Harrisburg park a few days before Christmas has been ruled a homicide. A body was found in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park late morning on December 22nd. Police believe the victim knew the person responsible and the killing was not random. No arrests have been made and police have not released the woman's identity.
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement …. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year. Montour County mobile home park water woes. Montour County mobile home park water woes. NAACP New...
Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US 15 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash caused delays on US 15 in Cumberland County Tuesday evening. According to 511PA, the accident was on US 15 northbound at Exit: PA 581 East to I-83 – Harrisburg/Hershey. Around 5 p.m. officials reported a ramp restriction as a result...
New Year’s Day 2023 is a Sunday. The holiday will be ‘observed’ on Monday. What is closed?
Don’t expect to hit the ground running into a new year on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. New Year’s Day is Sunday, Jan. 1. That means banks and government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 to observe the holiday. Here is a roundup of hours for the...
Death of Local bicyclist raises concern for bike rider safety
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police, a 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died at the hospital after being hit by a tractor trailer at the intersection of Cameron and Paxton Street. This is the fourth time a bicyclist has died in Harrisburg this year. “Honestly, it is...
Reward Offered for Tips on Smash-Grab Daycare Thefts
HARRISBURG PA – Three separate but possibly related smash-and-grab thefts from motor vehicles that occurred at child daycare centers in Chester and Berks counties attracted the attention Wednesday (Dec. 28, 2022) of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It’s offering a cash reward for information that leads to the thieves’ arrests.
Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
Police ask for help in death investigation in Ephrata, Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are asking for help as they investigate a man's death. Ephrata police said an officer found 39-year-old Paul Donnelly on the road near the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Emergency medical services responded, but Donnelly...
Air Care: When minutes matter, Life Lion roars
Becky McCormick didn’t think too much of her headache when she laid down to take a nap on a Friday afternoon. But when the 31-year-old resident of Pine Grove woke, she was on the floor. She couldn’t walk, and her speech was slurred. It was May 19, 2017,...
Air Quality Action Day issued for the Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Thursday, Dec. 29. This includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The DEP has said that a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and...
One injured after Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
Worker dies after falling into machinery at Pa. business
An employee at Hanover Foods in York County died after falling into machinery overnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators that the employee was first seen inside a bean hopper at 2:40 a.m., at the Penn Township facility, the coroner’s office said. At that point, the other employees did not know how long it had been since the man had fallen into the machinery.
Bodycam footage shows police rescuing woman submerged in pond in Manheim Township
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A daring water rescue happened in Lancaster County. Police officers dove into action to save a woman moments before her vehicle becomes completely submerged in a pond. Manheim Township emergency services rushed to try and rescue a driver still in their car after she mistakenly drove into a pond last Thursday night. Two of the officers on the scene literally jumped into action."It had been very cold earlier in the week at night, so this person is going to sink and they're probably going to drown if they haven't exited their vehicle yet," Officer Kyle Carner...
Bicyclist killed in Harrisburg accident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a motor vehicle during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets for a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.
