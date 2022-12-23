MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A daring water rescue happened in Lancaster County. Police officers dove into action to save a woman moments before her vehicle becomes completely submerged in a pond. Manheim Township emergency services rushed to try and rescue a driver still in their car after she mistakenly drove into a pond last Thursday night. Two of the officers on the scene literally jumped into action."It had been very cold earlier in the week at night, so this person is going to sink and they're probably going to drown if they haven't exited their vehicle yet," Officer Kyle Carner...

