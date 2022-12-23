Read full article on original website
PWMania
Seth Rollins Explains Why He and Becky Lynch Missed Monday’s WWE Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was having trouble getting around prior to the 2022 post-Christmas holiday tour. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss were among the WWE stars who were unable to attend the show on Monday night in Columbus, Ohio. Rollins informed a follower on Twitter...
PWMania
Latest on WWE Approving Match Between Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta
As PWMania.com previously reported, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will face The Great Muta on January 1st, 2023 at The New Year 2023 event. Nakamura discussed the match’s approval by WWE in an interview with Yahoo Sports [translated from Japanese]. “I was like, “No way....
PWMania
Is Josh Alexander the Greatest Wrestler In Impact Wrestling/TNA History?
In the 20 year existence of IMPACT Wrestling/TNA, a number of wrestlers can lay claim to being the best ever to compete in the company. When one thinks about the greatest wrestler in IMPACT/TNA history names such as AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle, Sting and Bobby Roode among others all come to mind. There is another name that can be added to that list when it comes to debating who the all time greatest wrestler is in IMPACT/TNA history. That name is Josh Alexander and he is the current IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in the midst of an incredible run.
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Dominik Mysterio & Has Him ‘Arrested’
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey Mysterio’s house on Thanksgiving and caused lots of mayhem. The duo was at it again on Christmas Eve, and the tables were turned this time. In the latest video posted by WWE to their social media accounts and YouTube channel,...
PWMania
New Match To Upcoming GCW 56 Nights New Years Day Event
Game Changer Wrestling has added a new match to their upcoming 56 Nights event scheduled for New Years Day. GCW has announced that Nick Wayne will go one on one with Leon Slater in a battle of young phenoms. The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ will play host for...
nodq.com
WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police
On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
PWMania
Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio Have Offered to Donate Their Kidneys to Konnan
Konnan provided an update on his medical condition on the latest Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan podcast. The former WCW/TNA star, who recently began dialysis, explained how he injured his kidney, and Rey Mysterio’s children, Dominik and Aalyah, have offered to donate kidneys to him:. “I was in...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms Special Match For 2023 Royal Rumble Event
WWE Royal Rumble will be the first pay-per-view of the new year, officially kicking off the road to WrestleMania 39 in 2023. The event itself is known for surprise appearances by former WWE superstars and legends during the name-sake match. However, this year, a new match type has been confirmed to take place.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
PWMania
The Acclaimed Approaching AEW Milestone
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) have risen through the ranks of AEW. The team has been getting over with the fans and pushed by AEW President Tony Khan in recent months. The Acclaimed defeated Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the AEW Tag Team Titles on September 21 at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event.
PWMania
Will Honor Club Be Successful?
After several months of speculation, Tony Khan recently revealed that Ring Of Honor, the promotion that he bought earlier this year, will resume original programming with its shows landing on Honor Club, the streaming service that was set up by Sinclair Broadcasting before they sold it to the All Elite kingpin. Khan, the ambitious and eccentric owner of AEW, clearly wanted to have his own “wrestling moment” when he gleefully announced the acquisition on television, proclaiming “there’s no Shane, it’s me” a nod to the WCW purchase when Shane McMahon was revealed as the new “owner” when there were originally plans for a relaunched World Championship Wrestling to have its own two-hour time slot on Saturdays on TNN.
PWMania
AEW Dark Elevation Results – December 26, 2022
Karizma goes right at Nyla Rose but Rose just lands some kicks then avalanche from Rose then she tags in Marina Shafir. Karizma tags in Leva Bates who tries to strike with Shafir then she lands a couple of kicks but Shafir blocks a northern lights suplex then hits a uranage.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her
Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
PWMania
NJPW Makes KOPW Championship Match Official For New Year’s Dash
At New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th, The New Japan Ranbo will be contested during the kickoff show to determine who will qualify to win the 2023 KOPW Championship Title. NJPW has confirmed that the final four wrestlers of the New Japan Ranbo will meet on January...
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Speaks Out About Ric Flair’s Heat With Him, Their Backstage Fight in 2003, More
Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about Ric Flair, Conrad Thompson, Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE, MJF in AEW, CM Punk, and a variety of other subjects. Bischoff stated the following about Ric Flair’s feelings for him:. “That’s a weird one. Six months ago, I was...
PWMania
Athena Opens Up About Being Told to Lose Weight at a WWE Tryout
As Ember Moon, Athena spent a significant amount of time in the WWE. Recently, she recalled getting a tryout a few years before signing with them and how she lost weight in a “unhealthy way” for it. The AEW star discussed getting a tryout when FCW was a...
PWMania
Tony Khan Addresses the Lack of Television Time for Some AEW Stars
AEW President Tony Khan addressed the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers during an appearance on the Grapsody podcast. Khan said, “There are dozens of wrestlers featured throughout Dynamite and Rampage every week, and throughout those hours, you see a lot of names, but there’s also dozens of names in AEW you’re not seeing every week and sometimes they are silent about it. Sometimes there’s a reason for that, somebody’s hurt, somebody’s working on a project, somebody’s being repackaged, or frankly, there’s just not enough slots in three hours. On other sports teams, you don’t really see it as much. It’s not really common in the NFL for the backup quarterback to blame the coach because he’s not playing. It’s not really common in the NBA for the backup point guard to blame the coach because he’s not getting minutes. I take it and I take it with a smile and I’ll keep taking it with a smile. It’s okay. I understand. Everybody wants to wrestle and everybody wants to do things and everybody is coming from a different perspective. So I don’t want to compare one person’s situation to another because it’s apples and oranges, but we have a lot of great wrestlers here and when they’re here and when we can get everybody involved, I love that.”
