NASDAQ

2 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Market

For investors with a focus on growth stocks, 2022 began full of promise, but inflation and rising interest rates let the air out of that balloon. Shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF have collapsed 34% from their peak in January. We don't know when the situation will improve, but there...
Zacks.com

5 Oil & Gas Stocks Still on Sale Despite Sector Boom

Despite concerns surrounding high inflation and slowing growth, this year has been a stellar one for Oil/Energy bulls. The space has easily emerged as the best performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors, gaining nearly 57% so far in 2022. In contrast, the other 10 indexes have all suffered losses year to date. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 benchmark is down more than 19% during this period.
Zacks.com

Time to Buy These 2 Tech Stocks for 2023?

CIEN - Free Report) CIEN - Free Report) is a leader in fiber optics through its optical networking equipment, software, and services. CIEN stock appears poised for a nice rebound in 2023. Ciena’s earnings are now projected to pop 37% in its fiscal 2023 to $2.61 per share. Fiscal 2024...
Zacks.com

3 Insurance Stocks Wall Street Analysts Think Will Rally in 2023

EIG - Free Report) , Mercury General Corporation (. MCY - Free Report) and MGIC Investment Corporation (. MTG - Free Report) are expected to give solid returns in 2023, banking on the aforementioned tailwinds. Per Global Insurance Market Index released by Marsh, global commercial insurance prices increased 6% in...
Zacks.com

3 Under-$10 Drug Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend Buying

The year 2022 has been a mixed ride for the Medical sector, which played a pivotal role in getting the global economy on track following the COVID-19 pandemic by making successful vaccines and medicines. Current Market Dynamics of the Medical Sector. The current year started off on a high note...
Zacks.com

4 Top Biotech Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio in 2023

It has been a bumpy ride for the biotech industry in 2022 as the uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment put brakes on the momentum witnessed in the initial part of the year. With the risk of yet another outbreak, thanks to the evolving Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, coronavirus treatments will continue to be in focus along with new drug approvals and regular pipeline updates. Meanwhile, most companies are looking to bolster their product portfolio through collaborations, buyouts and pipeline development. Given the persistent need for innovative medical treatments, the industry can be a safe haven despite the inherent volatility.
Zacks.com

3 Balanced Mutual Funds to Buy for Excellent Returns

Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments. The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain

LONDON/SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures ESc1 were up 0.18%, while European...
Zacks.com

Top Wall Street Stories of 2022 to Continue in 2023: 5 Picks

With just a few trading days left, 2022 is likely to turn out the worst year for the U.S. stock market in over a decade. The S&P 500 Index is down 19.8% this year — the benchmark’s first double-digit percentage loss since 2008, when it slid 36.6% during the global financial crisis, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has declined 8.6% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index plunged the most by 32.9%.
Zacks.com

5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in December

MU - Free Report) and Tesla (. TSLA - Free Report) added to the chaos. The S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Index are down 5.8% and 4%, respectively, so far in December, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has lost 8.5%. While most segments of the market...
Zacks.com

How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com

Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...

