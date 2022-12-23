Read full article on original website
Related
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Millionaire Investors Think Stocks Will Fall in 2023 — but It Could Be a Big Buying Opportunity for You
Investors are historically pessimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. But the upside is that the new year could prove to be a great buying opportunity for stocks, especially for younger investors. The S&P 500, a benchmark for U.S. stocks, is down about 19% so far this year, and...
NASDAQ
2 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Market
For investors with a focus on growth stocks, 2022 began full of promise, but inflation and rising interest rates let the air out of that balloon. Shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF have collapsed 34% from their peak in January. We don't know when the situation will improve, but there...
Zacks.com
5 Oil & Gas Stocks Still on Sale Despite Sector Boom
Despite concerns surrounding high inflation and slowing growth, this year has been a stellar one for Oil/Energy bulls. The space has easily emerged as the best performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors, gaining nearly 57% so far in 2022. In contrast, the other 10 indexes have all suffered losses year to date. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 benchmark is down more than 19% during this period.
Zacks.com
Time to Buy These 2 Tech Stocks for 2023?
CIEN - Free Report) CIEN - Free Report) is a leader in fiber optics through its optical networking equipment, software, and services. CIEN stock appears poised for a nice rebound in 2023. Ciena’s earnings are now projected to pop 37% in its fiscal 2023 to $2.61 per share. Fiscal 2024...
Zacks.com
3 Insurance Stocks Wall Street Analysts Think Will Rally in 2023
EIG - Free Report) , Mercury General Corporation (. MCY - Free Report) and MGIC Investment Corporation (. MTG - Free Report) are expected to give solid returns in 2023, banking on the aforementioned tailwinds. Per Global Insurance Market Index released by Marsh, global commercial insurance prices increased 6% in...
Zacks.com
3 Under-$10 Drug Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend Buying
The year 2022 has been a mixed ride for the Medical sector, which played a pivotal role in getting the global economy on track following the COVID-19 pandemic by making successful vaccines and medicines. Current Market Dynamics of the Medical Sector. The current year started off on a high note...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
Expect a US recession that will ravage markets and could send stocks spiraling down 24% next year, Bank of America says
Bank of America economists expect the US to slip into a recession in the first quarter of 2023. That will become the dominant story for markets next year, the bank said. The S&P 500 could plunge 24% from its current level by the end of the year, strategists warned. Markets...
Zacks.com
4 Top Biotech Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio in 2023
It has been a bumpy ride for the biotech industry in 2022 as the uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment put brakes on the momentum witnessed in the initial part of the year. With the risk of yet another outbreak, thanks to the evolving Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, coronavirus treatments will continue to be in focus along with new drug approvals and regular pipeline updates. Meanwhile, most companies are looking to bolster their product portfolio through collaborations, buyouts and pipeline development. Given the persistent need for innovative medical treatments, the industry can be a safe haven despite the inherent volatility.
Zacks.com
3 Balanced Mutual Funds to Buy for Excellent Returns
Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments. The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain
LONDON/SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures ESc1 were up 0.18%, while European...
The stock market's next bull run won't kick off until these 2 things occur
A new bull market for stocks won't commence until the Fed stops hiking interest rates, according to DataTrek Research said. Additionally, investors need to have confidence in earnings expectations heading into a potential recession. "It is hard to imagine volatility declining until we get clarity on Fed policy and corporate...
Zacks.com
Top Wall Street Stories of 2022 to Continue in 2023: 5 Picks
With just a few trading days left, 2022 is likely to turn out the worst year for the U.S. stock market in over a decade. The S&P 500 Index is down 19.8% this year — the benchmark’s first double-digit percentage loss since 2008, when it slid 36.6% during the global financial crisis, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has declined 8.6% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index plunged the most by 32.9%.
Zacks.com
5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in December
MU - Free Report) and Tesla (. TSLA - Free Report) added to the chaos. The S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Index are down 5.8% and 4%, respectively, so far in December, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has lost 8.5%. While most segments of the market...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
