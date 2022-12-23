It has been a bumpy ride for the biotech industry in 2022 as the uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment put brakes on the momentum witnessed in the initial part of the year. With the risk of yet another outbreak, thanks to the evolving Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, coronavirus treatments will continue to be in focus along with new drug approvals and regular pipeline updates. Meanwhile, most companies are looking to bolster their product portfolio through collaborations, buyouts and pipeline development. Given the persistent need for innovative medical treatments, the industry can be a safe haven despite the inherent volatility.

5 HOURS AGO