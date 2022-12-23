Read full article on original website
Light snow today across Central Illinois will be followed by a warming trend
(WAND WEATHER)- A warming trend is underway across Central Illinois. After a bitterly cold Christmas weekend, highs today and tomorrow will top out in the upper-20s. A round of light snow could bring upwards of an inch of snow Monday. Sunshine returns Tuesday into Wednesday. It'll be windy and warmer...
KOMU
Forecast: A happy Christmas holiday as temps warm, but we have another snow chance Monday
Warmer weather is the trend in our 8-day forecast, but we are so cold that snow is still possible with our next surge of moisture. Christmas Eve will be very cold and any melting from earlier in the day will re-freeze on roads creating slick conditions. A lighter west wind is still creating brisk conditions with wind chills near, or below zero. Under clear skies, lows will fall to near 3 degrees tonight.
Central Illinois Proud
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
thereporteronline.net
I-57 road trips lead to decades of adventures
In more than 30 years of trips up and down the length of Interstate 57, there have been some memorable rides. There was the time the windshield on our 1995 Chevy Cavalier started flapping like an old cellar door with the approach of a dust bowl tornado. Nothing a bunch of duct tape couldn’t handle.
Santa spotted in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Our meteorologists checked the Flooring America EyeNet Cameras last night. It looks like we spotted Santa Claus flying by on a few of them. Here are some of the photos grabbed from our internal systems at the station on this cold Christmas morning. Santa reports fine conditions passing through the area […]
WAND TV
I-55 south reopened after weather-related crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Weather-related crashes shut down part of Interstate 55 south Monday, but the interstate has since reopened. Illinois State Police responded to several crashes on I-55 south between mileposts 83 and 85. Troopers advise drivers to take it slow as road conditions remain slick.
vandaliaradio.com
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
KTTS
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
wish989.com
Friday Fire Destroys Rural Dix Home
DIX – A wood stove or possibly kerosene heaters are being blamed for a Friday afternoon fire that destroyed a rural Dix home. As Jefferson Fire firefighters arrived at the home on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix, they found the structure fully involved in flames and starting to collapse.
westkentuckystar.com
Extreme cold spurs rash of fires at homes, businesses
Dangerous winter weather over the holiday weekend resulted in a number of fires at homes and businesses throughout the region. A house fire in Benton destroyed a home on Friday night. No other details were released. A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
Child’s tongue gets stuck on pole in southern Illinois
Like a famous scene out of "A Christmas Story," a young child in southern Illinois learned the hard way not to place their tongue on a frozen pole.
Effingham Radio
Shootings Across Southern Illinois Possibly Linked
Police across southern Illinois are investigating a series of drive-by shootings. The incidents happened across several towns in Williamson County early Saturday morning. Investigators suspect the same person or group of people are responsible. No injuries were reported, but several properties were damaged in the shootings.
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
Central Illinois food pantries available amid holiday season
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — While the holiday season may be filled with feasts and warm family gatherings for some, for many, the winter season is filled with food uncertainty. Central Illinois has a number of food banks and pantries to help people who may not have the ability to buy their own groceries and meals […]
Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
KFVS12
First Responders working in the frigid temps and inclement weather
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - While many people are staying inside during the cold and inclement weather, first responders are still working to protect the public. Some local departments discussed what it’s really like to work in that kind of weather. As you get out this weekend, think of the...
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
