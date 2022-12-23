ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person of interest in custody after body found in freezer inside South Philadelphia home

6abc Action News
 6 days ago

Philadelphia police say a person of interest has been taken into custody after a body was found in a freezer box.

According to police, the person of interest was taken into custody at The Franklin Institute on Friday afternoon. No charges have been filed.

Police say the gruesome discovery was made at a South Philadelphia home on Friday morning. A bloody knife with a large blade was found next to the freezer.

According to investigators, family members had come to the house on Friday morning to check on other family members they had not heard from.

When they got to the row home, they found blood inside and called police shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found what appears to be the body of a male, curled up and face down in the freezer box.

Police said the person of interest, who is now in custody, is the victim's son.

"The position the body is in - face down, curled up, with a bag over his head - we're not even certain who this person is," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police said a father and his adult son often stay at this address. It is unclear if anyone lives at the home day-to-day.

According to investigators, there was no sign of forced entry, and the property does not appear to be ransacked.

"Someone may have entered this property or exited this property and committed this crime, and we did find numerous cameras on both sides of the street," said Small.

Neighbors were stunned.

"It's right around the corner from me. This is crazy around here, and this is a quiet neighborhood around here," remarked Yusuf Mitchell of South Philadelphia.

blackjesus2020
6d ago

so sad. can't imagine taken any ones life but to violently take your own parents life and leave them in such a inhumane way is horrible

Georganna Falkenstein
6d ago

I send prayers 🙏🙏🙏🙏 to all who have become victims of all the crime in our city. Just talked to a neighbor, her 13 year old son, arrested 2 weeks ago , how she feels. She just said she can't do anything about it . I said he is only 13. She said she is done. Now someone please tell me where the problem lies?🙏🙏😞😞😞

AP_000025.aed264e042cd482c8a7b042df6165f1d.1130
5d ago

A petition should be signed to change the name of Philadelphia from “The City of Brotherly Love” because it’s anything but that!!!!

6abc Action News

