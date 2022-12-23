Read full article on original website
Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power
Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
Brimfield Man Killed In Destructive 3-Alarm House Fire: Officials
One man is dead in a destructive three-alarm fire that ripped through a home in Central Massachusetts this week, officials said. The fire was reported at a single-family lakeside home at 26 3rd Street in Brimfield around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey reports. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke spewing from the building.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Before and After
Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
communityadvocate.com
Three-vehicle crash led to Route 20 shutdown in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury faced delays after the roadway was shut down for about four hours after a three-vehicle crash on Dec. 20. According to Shrewsbury Lt. Nick Perna, Shrewsbury police and firefighters along with Worcester EMS responded to Route 20 near Flynn’s Truck Stop at about 11:45 a.m.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, December 23, 2022
1 The storm will bring a lot of rain, warm temperatures – in the 50s – and high winds. The high wind watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday. Eversource says it is ready for power outages, that could come due to the storm. Temperatures are expected...
newbedfordguide.com
Westborough Fire Department transports injured K9 “Orry” by ambulance via Nero’s Law
“Chief Patrick Purcell reports that Westborough Fire was the second department in the state to transport an injured police K-9 via ambulance under Nero’s Law. On Monday, Dec. 19, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Westborough Fire and local public safety partners were dispatched to I-495 South in Hopkinton for a report of a crash. Westborough firefighters/EMTs were the first to arrive on scene and found State Police Trooper Kenneth Hanchett and his K-9 partner Orry suffering from injuries. It was later determined that the pair were inside their cruiser working a road detail when they were struck from behind by another vehicle.
WMUR.com
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
communityadvocate.com
Edward J. Gately, 67, of Marlborough
– Edward J. Gately, 67 of Marlborough passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, after a long illness. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Edward J. and Mary E. (Reynolds) Gately. He attended Marlborough Schools, graduating from Marlborough High School, Class of ’74 and earned his...
nerej.com
Legacy Place opens multiple new stores - more to come in 2023
Dedham, MA There is so much new coming soon to Legacy Place. Heading into the holiday season, the property announced several new additions to its lineup of retail and restaurants, opening between November 2022 and 2023. Arriving in time for the holidays were modern furniture and décor retailer, All-Modern, wellness brand, Restore Hyper Wellness, pioneering bookseller Barnes & Noble, and Pop516, a new holiday pop up featuring unique décor and fashion accessories. Rowan, an innovative and trendy ear-piercing studio that offers safe ear piercings for all will debut its first Massachusetts location in early 2023. Fine dining restaurant, The Capital Grille, known for dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, a world-class wine list and personalized service, and plant-forward fast casual restaurant, Life Alive Organic Café, will also open at Legacy Place in 2023.
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
hopkintonindependent.com
Teachers union questions superintendent’s special education presentation
[Editor’s note: The following is an open letter from the Hopkinton Teachers Association to the Hopkinton School Committee.]. At the December 15th School Committee meeting, you heard from Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh as she cited concerns in an attempt to justify three additional administrative director-level positions. This letter is a...
