As we get into the final days of the year, it’s a good time to plan for next year. This hasn’t been the best of years for the stock market, mainly because of earlier actions to boost the economy with quantitative easing. But inflation went up to 40-year highs and the Fed finally changed course in the first quarter of this year. Through 7 meetings, the federal funds rate was raised by a total of 4.25%. This increased borrowing costs for individuals and businesses, slowing down the economy and leading to some moderation in prices.

5 HOURS AGO