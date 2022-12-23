Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Discusses Evolution Of Her New AEW Character
Those paying close attention to AEW/ROH may have noticed Athena has gone through a change recently. Once a heroic babyface, Athena has since transitioned into a no-nonsense, vicious villain, and in the process has become a champion, winning the ROH Women's Championship at ROH Final Battle just a few weeks ago.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW Banned Blood In The Early '90s
When you think about professional wrestling in the 1990s, a number of things come to mind. You might think of specific superstars like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Sting, Rob Van Dam, The Rock, and Diamond Dallas Page. Or maybe factions like DX or the NWO dominated that era for you. But no matter what side of the "Monday Night Wars" you fell on, it seemed like every promotion featured one thing — blood.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing A Generation Of Wrestling Fans
Shawn Michaels is offering up an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans. While Michaels has been embroiled in his fair share of controversy over the years, two heartbreaking moments– one kayfabe and one real — have left fans reeling. In an appearance on 99.9 The Fan's "Culture State," Michaels decided to say he was sorry for what went down on those two occasions.
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Responds To Criticism That He Underutilizes AEW Stars
"You're never going to keep everybody happy. You have to think about that." Tony Khan recently spoke with Fightful's "Grapsody" podcast about the recent spat of disgruntled wrestlers taking their frustrations over a lack of TV time to Twitter, a recent example being former AEW TNT Champion Miro, as well as recent comments about the locker room from the oft-critical Eddie Kingston.
wrestlinginc.com
Apollo Crews Comments On William Regal WWE Return Rumors
William Regal has been involved in professional wrestling since he was 15 years old, which puts him at almost 40 years in the business. Over 20 of those years have been spent with WWE, and now that AEW president Tony Khan has confirmed Regal's departure, it's reportedly only a matter of time until "His Lordship" re-joins WWE alongside Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. One superstar who couldn't be more thrilled about that likely development is current "WWE NXT" standout Apollo Crews.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On AEW Doing More House Shows
AEW is looking for yet another way for their newer talent to get seasoned in the ring. Despite "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" as well as AEW's relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and their talent being allowed to work independent dates, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer says that All Elite Wrestling might start producing more non-televised events.
wrestlinginc.com
More News On WWE Talent Missing Live Event
While the most recent "WWE Raw" was a taped "Best Of 2022" episode rather than a standard live show, the company still held a pair of live events last night — one in Columbus, Ohio, and the other at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Ohio show wound up running into a bit of trouble due to travel complications, with both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins unable to attend. According to a report from Fightful Select, even more WWE stars were scheduled to be there but missed the event, and others had to make quite an effort to get to the show at all.
wrestlinginc.com
Cash Wheeler Reflects On Some Of The Best Times Of His Career
FTR has put together some of the best tag team encounters of the past decade, whether against The Briscoes, The Young Bucks, or #DIY. However, one team with which they always had incredible chemistry was their former "WWE NXT" rivals, American Alpha. Their matches at NXT Takeover: The End, and NXT Takeover: Dallas remain two of the best in recent years, and Cash Wheeler recently reflected on those matches.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Wrestling Star Discusses Great Muta's Final Run
An IMPACT Wrestling star weighed in on the importance of the final run of Keiji Muto, AKA The Great Muta. Muto is close to wrapping up his legendary wrestling career. January 22, 2023, will be the final time Muto will wrestle as The Great Muta character at the "Great Muta Final Bye Bye" show, where he will team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin. Muto will have the last match of his career at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event inside the Tokyo Dome on February 21.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Believes WWE Could Run A Major Show In France
WWE is a global entity, and fans from around the world are always clamoring for events to take place in their countries. While WWE often tours the globe with live events around Europe and in other countries such as Japan and Canada, it is rare that premium live events take place outside of North America. However, that is something that Drew McIntyre believes can change, as he explained on the recent Holiday episode of "WWE Raw," by telling Corey Graves, "I believe we can take it all across the world."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sami Callihan's Contract Status
Could one former IMPACT World Champion's run with the promotion be coming to an end soon? That remains to be seen, but the future of Sami Callihan in the company is a source of much speculation at the moment, according to a report by Fightful Select. The report states that...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recounts The Time Mark Henry Pushed A Greyhound Bus Up A Hill
There's only one thing to compare Mark Henry's strength to and that's "a silverback gorilla," according to WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas. During a recent autograph signing with K&S WrestleFest, Atlas answered questions about his career in pro wrestling. While showing off a signed drawing he did of Henry, Atlas was asked just how strong "The World's Strongest Man" really is, leading to quite the story.
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Reveals Why She Was 'Scared' About Entering WWE HOF
Women's wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Madusa is now viewed as a mentor to many young women's wrestlers. Her frequent appearances on "WWE NXT" in recent years have often been opposite the future stars of WWE's women's division. However, this is a relatively new phenomenon for the former WWF Women's Champion, who had a strained relationship with the company for years leading up to her 2015 WWE Hall of Fame induction.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Talks About The Importance Of Having Bray Wyatt Back
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 — adding his name to the list of previously released stars rehired by Triple H since July. Prior to his surprising release in 2021, Wyatt had been very successful in WWE, winning the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championship once and holding a world title three times. Toward the end of his first WWE run, Wyatt had begun a partnership with 5-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Both Wyatt and Bliss possessed seemingly supernatural powers, however, the story never had a chance to reach its conclusion due to Wyatt's release. While on "BT Sport," Bliss discussed her thoughts on working alongside Wyatt when it comes to coming up with new ideas.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Laughs Off AEW Comparisons To WCW
AEW will celebrate its third birthday on New Year's Day, and there's no denying the role Tony Khan has played in the company's success. Yet every once in a while, fans and pundits compare the company to WCW, which ran from 1988 to 2001 and is mostly remembered for the "Monday Night Wars" of the mid-to-late '90s.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On When AEW Battle Of The Belts V Will Air
All Elite Wrestling is getting ready to shake up "AEW Dynamite" in the new year, and the first week of 2023 will also include a huge block of programming on Friday, January 6th. According to the TNT schedule, AEW Battle of the Belts V is supposed to air directly after...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Reveals Why He Hasn't Been Invited Back To Japan
Across his lengthy career, Jake "The Snake" Roberts wrestled all over the world, in front of massive audiences and even crowds consisting of just a few people. However, Roberts never really broke through in Japan. On the latest episode of "Snake Pit," Roberts shared his experience working in the same company as Antonio Inoki in Japan, and revealed what he did that ensured he'd never be invited back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Looks Back On His AEW Debut
Back in 2020, just before the world was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jake "The Snake" Roberts made a memorable debut on AEW television. Roberts appeared on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" to confront Cody Rhodes, teasing the imminent debut of a "client" who intended to face Rhodes. That client would eventually be revealed as none other than Lance Archer, who Roberts still manages in AEW to this day. Roberts responded to a fan question on the latest "Snake Pit" podcast concerning how he felt about the reaction to his debut, and the WWE Hall of Famer had very positive things to say.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Star Comments On AJ Styles And The X-Division
"Speedball" Mike Bailey has been putting together a career year in 2022 across the independent scene and in Impact Wrestling, where he's a former X-Division Champion. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bailey remarked on the legacy of that title, naming AJ Styles as the early X-Division Champion he would most want to have a match with.
