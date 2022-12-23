Read full article on original website
NY Rep.-Elect George Santos Admits Lies, Says, ‘We Do Stupid Things in Life'
The Nassau County GOP is expected to release a statement Tuesday on the controversy surrounding Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., who admitted a day ago that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House. In an interview with the...
Ames Department Stores to return in 2023
A popular discount department store chain could soon make a comeback.
Death Toll Rises as Extreme Cold, Travel Chaos Continue Due to Winter Storm
The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see canceled flights and dangerous roads. The massive storm has...
Four Washington State Electrical Substations Vandalized, Knocking Out Power For Thousands
Four electrical substation were vandalized on Christmas Day in Washington state, leaving homes in Kapowsin and Graham temporarily without power, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. The outages at one point affected about 17,000 customers, but service was restored to all but about 500 by Monday, NBC affiliate KING-TV...
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
New York Food Stamps for January 2023 Are Scheduled To Disburse on These Dates
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in January 2023. For residents of...
NBC Chicago
More Than 180 New Illinois Laws Will Go Into Effect in 2023. Here's The Full List
From guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, to a student helpline, to establishing a state snake, nearly 200 new laws will go into effect in Illinois at the start of 2023. In total, 187 new laws will go into effect in 2023, with the majority...
New Jersey governor signs new gun law, drawing lawsuit from the NRA
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new gun control law into place that puts limits on who can obtain concealed carry permits.
What Are the Best Masks to Wear for COVID-19, Other Respiratory Illnesses?
The simultaneous threat of COVID-19, RSV and flu continues to circulate, spurring health agencies to recommend that people once against start what used to be a mainstay during the height of the pandemic: masking. While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being...
wdkx.com
NY Minimum Wage Increase For 2023
It’s almost the end of 2022, and with that comes the minimum wage increase! Governor Kathy Hochul’s mission to have minimum wage phase into $15 an hour continues, as workers outside New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, as of Dec. 31.
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
Actor Charlbi Dean Died at Age 32 From Bacterial Sepsis — What Are the Warning Signs?
Five months after she passed away, a New York City Medical Examiner has determined Charlbi Dean’s cause of death. The South African actor, legal name Charlbi Dean Kriek, starred in “Triangle of Sadness,” which won the Palme d’Or — Cannes Film Festival’s highest award — earlier this year. She died unexpectedly in August in New York City at the age of 32.
New York legislature gives itself $32,000 raise, and seven Democrats defect on vote
The New York legislature voted to give itself a $32,000 pay raise, becoming lawmakers with the highest salary in the nation.
Mega Millions jackpot at $565M
(WTVO) — The Mega Millions grand prize is still up for grabs, and continues to grow. No winners were announced over the holiday weekend, so the jackpot is now worth $565 million. That is the sixth-largest payout ever. Illinois and California each sold one ticket that matched five of the six numbers. Those winners will […]
19thnews.org
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Here’s why women led the push for reform.
On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the country to officially eliminate its cash bail system when the Pretrial Fairness Act goes into effect. Under the new system, a person will only be detained before trial if a judge determines that they pose a threat to others or have a likelihood of being a flight risk.
New York State Is One Step Closer To Banning Use Of Gas To Heat Your Home
New York State is moving closer to banning the use of fossil fuels to heat homes. The Climate Action Council approved the state's plans to phase out the use of oil, propane, and natural gas furnaces yesterday, Monday, December 19, 2022. In just two years, starting in 2025, all new...
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers
Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
Stimulus update: Direct cash payments worth up to $1,050 will arrive within next 12 days for millions
Residents of California can expect to receive direct payments worth up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief from inflation that has struck the United States.
WKTV
SNAP recipients will receive maximum benefits for December
ALBANY, N.Y. -- SNAP recipients will again receive maximum benefits for the month of December as they have since the start of the pandemic. The state is using $234 million in federal funding to support the increases, which Gov. Kathy Hochul says will go back into the state's economy. "These...
