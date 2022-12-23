The largest in the area is called Del Amo Fashion Center, which is located in the city of Torrance, south of LA. It was inaugurated more than 50 years ago and for a long time it was the largest mall in the United States. Among its stores you will find major fashion and accessory brands including J.Crew, American Eagle, Zara, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, the Barnes & Noble bookstore or the huge sports store Dicks Sporting Goods. There are also three department stores JCPenney, Nordstrom and Macy's as well as the discount clothing store Marshalls. There are AMC movie theaters and restaurants like PF Changs and Lucille's Smokehouse.

