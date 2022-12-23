Read full article on original website
Trader Joe’s workers upset about new work schedule policy: ‘a veiled threat’
The grocery is pressuring part-time employees to add work hours, a constraint on some with parenting or school commitments
Starbucks Just Made A Subtle Change To Their Payroll Policy—Here’s What Employees Need To Know
As seen in a highly viewed TikTok video, Starbucks recently—and quietly— changed their payroll policy for locations in the following states: California, Massachussets, Maine and Minnesota. One employee of the coffee chain (TikTok creator @kinghennn) posted a video on November 8th in which he is seen reacting with wide eyes and surprised facial expressions to a document taped to (presumably) the break room wall of his workplace. The page—adorned with the Starbucks logo— is titled, “Weekly Payroll Frequency Change” and revealed that the company plans to switch from a biweekly paying schedule to a weekly one.
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Walmart CEO tells shoppers ‘there are a lot of changes coming’ weeks after warning of store closures & price rises
WALMART'S CEO has confirmed "there are a lot of changes coming" weeks after warning shoppers of potential store closures and price rises. Doug McMillon said technology has now made it possible to automate the supply chain and help with delivery. He told CNBC: "There’s so much [that's] possible today with...
If the Teamsters union strikes, will UPS close its doors?
In August 1997, the Teamsters walked off the job at UPS Inc. in the first non-wildcat strike in the relationship’s long history. With an all-Teamsters labor force and no plans to call in replacement workers to deliver goods, UPS shuttered its massive U.S. ground delivery network rather than risk permanently damaging its reputation with customers.
Walmart CEO: Stores could close with uptick in shoplifting
Walmart is considering possible store closures and price hikes as it grapples with what the company says is an uptick in shoplifting.
Del Amo Fashion Center | Shopping mall in Torrance, California
The largest in the area is called Del Amo Fashion Center, which is located in the city of Torrance, south of LA. It was inaugurated more than 50 years ago and for a long time it was the largest mall in the United States. Among its stores you will find major fashion and accessory brands including J.Crew, American Eagle, Zara, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, the Barnes & Noble bookstore or the huge sports store Dicks Sporting Goods. There are also three department stores JCPenney, Nordstrom and Macy's as well as the discount clothing store Marshalls. There are AMC movie theaters and restaurants like PF Changs and Lucille's Smokehouse.
Sweeping Changes at Costco in 2023, Including Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahooand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
