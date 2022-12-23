Read full article on original website
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
Liverpool's youngest Premier League goalscorers
Where does Stefan Bajcetic rank among Liverpool's youngest ever Premier League goalscorers after his strike in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa?
FPL Gameweek 17: Best fixtures to target
The best fixtures to target when Fantasy Premier League returns in Gameweek 17.
The candidates to be Brazil manager - ranked
A look at some of the candidates to have been linked with the vacant Brazil management job and ranking them
Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg - Ligue 1: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Strasbourg, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Blues end winless run
Chelsea's run of six games without a Premier League win came to an end with a routine 2-0 victory at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.
Tottenham face their latest crossroads as Antonio Conte deadline looms
A hard-fought comeback to draw away at one of the league's most consistent banana skins, in isolation, doesn't seem like a bad result. For Spurs, however, Brent
Tottenham's transfer priorities - ranked
Tottenham's priorities in the upcoming transfer window - including contract decisions on Antonio Conte and Harry Kane - ranked by importance.
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Gunners show their mettle
Who impressed and who did not as Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League?
Karim Benzema's agent lashes out at Didier Deschamps with 'proof' of Real Madrid striker's fitness
Karim Benzema's agent sends message to Didier Deschamps following the striker's omission from the French national side.
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as Salah strikes in Reds win
Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic helped Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Boxing Day.
How Liverpool could line up with Cody Gakpo
The different lineups Liverpool could use with Cody Gakpo in their squad.
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Inter trying to beat Premier League clubs to Marcus Thuram
Inter are readying an offer for French international Marcus Thuram as they look to persuade him to move to Serie A in 2023, 90min understands. Thuram is out-of-
FPL Gameweek 17: Best defenders for return of Premier League
The best defenders to consider for Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 17, including Kieran Trippier, Joao Cancelo and more.
Antonio Conte complains about fixture schedule after World Cup
Antonio Conte hits out at the fixture scheduling ahead of Tottenham's return to Premier League action.
Which Premier League team is travelling the furthest over the festive period?
Several Premier League teams will be racking up some serious mileage over the festive period, but who'll notch the most?
Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Spurs secure comeback draw
Tottenham came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day.
Stefan Bajcetic: Things to know
Find all you need to know about Stefan Bajcetic, a rising star at Liverpool who has become one of the club's youngest Premier League scorers
Man City Women 2022/23 mid-season review: Standout performer, best signing & more
Midseason review for Manchester City Women during the 2022/23 campaign, including standout performer, highlight and best signing.
