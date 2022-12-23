Read full article on original website
Emily in Paris' Camille Razat Reveals Her Season 4 Hope After Her Character's Big News
Watch: Emily in Paris Cast's Hopes for Camille & Emily in Season 4. Warning: This article features spoilers from Emily in Paris season three. Don't say "au revoir" to Camille and Emily's friendship just yet. In fact, Emily in Paris star Camille Razat exclusively told E! News that she's staying...
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: It’s Time For Emily and Mindy to Get a New Apartment
'Emily in Paris' Season 3 shows it might be time for Emily and Mindy to look for a new place, as Emily's current pad was set up by her company, making it likely she'll have to find a new apartment.
Team Alfie or Team Gabriel?: ‘Emily in Paris’ Stars Weigh in on the Season 3 Debate
It’s a tale as old as time: Where there’s a TV love triangle, there are teams. And in Season 3 of Emily in Paris, fans are split between Team Gabriel and Team Alfie. Since 10 new episodes of Emily in Paris dropped on Netflix December 21, viewers have been trying to decide who they ship Emily (Lily Collins) with in the end. There are pros and cons for both Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and the fact that they’re both so dang dreamy makes the choice especially tough.
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Features Two Love Triangles; Episode 5 Reveals Who’s Involved
It wouldn't be a Darren Star series without a love triangle — or two. Find out who is involved in them in season 3 of 'Emily in Paris.'
Nick Holly Dies: Longtime Manager & Co-Creator Of ABC’s ’Sons & Daughters’ Was 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of the ABC comedy series Sons & Daughters, died Monday, November 21 of cancer, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Santa Monica, CA. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, New York, Holly began his industry career in the mailroom at CAA following graduation from Rutgers University, where he played lacrosse. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company, Epiphany Alliance, Inc. In 2006, Holly teamed with client, Fred Goss, to create the half-hour comedy, Sons & Daughters, produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, which...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
digitalspy.com
Knives Out star Toni Collette announces divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage
Knives Out actress Toni Collette has announced her divorce from her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi. The Hereditary star and the musician confirmed the decision in a joint statement on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of a floral display forming the words "Peace & Love". "After a substantial...
ETOnline.com
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane had a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion. The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.
Is Cher Engaged to Alexander Edwards? Here’s the Truth
Watch: Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex. Save up all your tears: Cher's diamond ring from Alexander "A.E." Edwards is just a token of love. On Christmas Day, the "Believe" singer sparked engagement rumors when she posted a photo of the music producer holding a ring, tweeting, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."
Who is Elizabeth on '1923’? Michelle Randolph Plays the Feisty New Addition to The Dutton Family
The much-awaited Yellowstone prequel 1923, debuted on Paramount+ and is pulling fans deeper into the neo-Western universe. While it may be an entirely new cast of Duttons taking over the silver screen, this latest Yellowstone installment stays true to the series' Western grit, delicious romances, mystery and family determination to hold onto their Montana ranch no matter what it takes.
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Emily in Paris Season 4: Everything We Know So Far
On the eve of the premiere of Emily in Paris season three, we're already looking forward to the fourth season of Netflix's hit fantasy series. (One can never have too many episodes in the queue.) While we still have several questions lingering following the finale of season two, and will...
Emily in Paris fans think Sylvie is 'the only reason to watch' the show — here's why
Emily in Paris fans have dubbed Sylvie the MVP of season 3.
The Verge
Please don’t film me in 2023
In my favorite TikTok video of 2022, an amateur interviewer with a tiny microphone approaches a stranger in an AC/DC T-shirt minding their own business. Pushing the mic in front of the person’s face, the interviewer comes in with the favorite question of gatekeepers from time immemorial:. “Can you...
Acting once left Murray Bartlett 'in pieces.' How he became Hollywood's go-to 'hunk'
After an Emmy win for 'White Lotus' and a key role in 'Welcome to Chippendales,' the actor's career is full of choices. It wasn't always that way.
Stephen Greif, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Blake’s 7’ Actor, Dead at 78
Stephen Greif, who is known for playing Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill on Season 4 of “The Crown,” has died at 78. “With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif,” the English actor’s rep Michelle Braidman Associates tweeted Monday. “We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
How Anitta, the 'Girl from Rio,' went global
NPR catches up with Anitta, the most popular singer to come out of Brazil in years, who's up for a Grammy for Best New Artist.
France review – TV presenter Léa Seydoux is mesmeric in intriguing media satire
Whatever its flaws, this movie provides fans of French star Léa Seydoux with a treat. She is in closeup so much of the time: that mesmeric, feline beauty is cool in repose, a mask of indifference or mystery, but with a suggestion of late-night indulgence in the faint lines under the eyes. She has something of Isabelle Huppert’s hauteur – although Huppert’s own faintly ironised blankness only came at a later life-stage. Seydoux’s hairstyling and maquillage are swoonworthy, particularly the arterial slash of lipstick. She never appears without a different, entirely gorgeous designer outfit (mostly Louis Vuitton), sensational enough to shatter glass.
Hey, Sassenachs: The Outlander Season 7 Teaser Is Here
Watch: "Outlander": Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin ANSWER Fan Q's!. You'll have to wait a bit longer to hear Jamie say, "Hello, sassenach." Starz has released a first look for season seven of Outlander, confirming that the next installment won't arrive until summer 2023. And the wait will certainly feel like a droughtlander, as the new teaser hints that drama is coming for Fraser's Ridge. But what's new there?
James J. Murakami, Emmy-Winning Art Director on ‘Deadwood,’ Dies at 91
James J. Murakami, the admired art director, production designer and set designer who earned an Emmy for Deadwood and an Oscar nomination for Changeling, one of the dozen films he worked on for director Clint Eastwood, has died. He was 91. Murakami died Dec. 15 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from a fall, his wife of 34 years, Ginger, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMaggie Thrett, 'Star Trek' and 'Three in the Attic' Actress, Dies at 76Tony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Diane McBain, Actress in 'Surfside 6' and...
