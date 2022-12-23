More than a hundred flights canceled at CLT as winter storm bears down

More than 100 flights have been canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport early Friday, as a blistering winter storm bears down on the eastern U.S.

There have been 112 flight cancellations at CLT today, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. More than 63 flights have been delayed.

Charlotte Douglas tweeted Friday morning that officials were “closely monitoring” weather conditions. Travelers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Departures to Charlotte Douglas were grounded until 9 a.m. this morning “due to wind,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website . The FAA reported the halt could be extended if conditions do not improve, but the grounding notice was removed from the website shortly before 9 a.m.

A number of other major airports were experiencing weather-related delays Friday. Departures to Denver and Seattle’s major airports have been grounded, while airports in Dallas and Minneapolis are de-icing their runways.

Winter weather affecting travel

Millions of travelers across the country may see their flights delayed or canceled as a winter storm moves from the Midwest to the east coast on Friday, threatening to freeze runways and unravel holiday travel plans.

The cold wave is already “invading” the Charlotte region, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has issued both a wind advisory and a wind chill alert going into effect Friday 5 p.m.

West winds 20 to 30 mph were forecast for the Charlotte area “with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph,” according to the NWS.

The winter weather is expected to cause chaos at U.S. airports, which will be packed with travelers. Nearly 7.2 million Americans are expected to fly between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA.

It’s already starting at Charlotte Douglas: WSOC reporter Almiya White reported Friday around 7:00 a.m. that crowds had started to gather at American Airlines ticket counters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.