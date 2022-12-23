Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:54 p.m. EST
Frigid weather doesn’t stop Santas surfing off Florida coast. COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts of the Florida Panhandle had wind chills that dipped into the single digits on Saturday morning, and interior parts of central Florida had temperatures plunging as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the frigid temperature, the 14th annual Christmas Eve Surfing Santas festival was held Saturday morning at Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast.
Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbs have erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier. A day earlier, Serbia put its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness. The new barriers made of laden trucks were put up on Tuesday in Mitrovica, a northern Kosovo town divided between Kosovo Serbs and ethnic Albanians, who are the majority in Kosovo as a whole. It is the first time since a recent crisis started that Serbs have blocked streets in one of the main towns. Until now, barricades had been set on roads leading to the Kosovo-Serbia border.
China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world? Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. Every new infection offers a chance for the coronavirus to mutate, and the virus is spreading rapidly in China. The country of 1.4 billion largely abandoned its zero COVID policy. Domestic vaccines have proven less effective against serious infection than Western-made messenger RNA versions. There’s fertile ground for the virus to change.
North Macedonia takes emergency anti-pollution steps
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s government say it’s imposing urgent measures in the country’s capital and three other cities in order to protect people from severely high levels of air pollution. No sports events are to take place during days of high pollution. Construction work will be limited to a six-hour window and companies will be asked to excuse pregnant women and people over age 60 from work. The measures coincided with a Saturday announcement that the capital Skopje was the world’s third most polluted city that day. North Macedonia’s high level of pollution cost an estimated 3,000 lives each year.
