Hurricanes bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks (8-20-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) : Hurricanes -400, Blackhawks +311; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Chicago Blackhawks as winners of eight straight games. Carolina has gone 10-3-1 at home and 22-6-6 overall. The...
Bears won't shut down QB Justin Fields for final two games
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears will not shut down quarterback Justin Fields for the team's final two games against Detroit and Minnesota, according to coach Matt Eberflus. "Absolutely not," Eberflus said Monday when asked whether the two injuries Fields sustained against Buffalo would put his availability in question.
Houston takes on Chicago on 5-game slide
Houston Rockets (9-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (14-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston aims to end its five-game slide with a win over Chicago. The Bulls have gone 7-7 in home games. Chicago is 2/3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
