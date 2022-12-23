ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francisville, LA

theadvocate.com

Who inspired you in 2022? Todd Graves, Kim Mulkey, more Louisianans share their answer.

We’ve become who we are through other people. That’s Roy Petitfils’ take on an old African proverb that speaks to the importance of those who inspire us. “We’re naturally mimetic — we see and repeat,” said Petitfils, a therapist at Pax Renewal Center in Lafayette. “We want to model ourselves after others. We do it naturally and mostly unconsciously.”
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- Tech student crowned Miss Louisiana

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 20, 2022. Louisiana Tech senior Gracie Reichman was crowned Miss Louisiana this weekend and will represent the state in the upcoming Miss America contest. Reichman, who earned her place to compete in Miss Louisiana by taking home...
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to a diverse number of native plants that naturally grow in the state, ranging from evergreens, cypress trees, flowers, and bushes. These plants can be seen around Louisiana and grown with less difficulty than other varieties, as they are native to Louisiana’s climate and overall environment.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana

Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?. Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation. While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on...
LOUISIANA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Timber manufacturing company RoyOMartin invests $9.5M to modernize manufacturing

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, plans to invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill in Louisiana. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State

In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
LOUISIANA STATE
visitlakecharles.org

The Ultimate Mardi Gras Bucket List

Louisianans love to party year-round, but it’s safe to say that Mardi Gras is the most popular party throughout the entire state. In Southwest Louisiana, Mardi Gras is honored from Twelfth Night to Fat Tuesday with parades, events, food, costumes, and more. This Mardi Gras Bucket List will explain how to celebrate the Carnival season like a local – where to go, what to expect, why the Lake Area gives one of the largest nods to Mardi Gras and Louisiana culture as a whole:
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders

Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Duck numbers up — way up; Arctic front should help move more birds into Louisiana

Merry Christmas, and, on this special day, there’s the hope you’re doing something more important than reading this column. This Arctic invasion comes on the heels of a report from Wildlife and Fisheries’ Waterfowl Study Group showing a December survey estimate of more than 1½ times as many ducks in our state than were counted the week leading up to November’s opening in the West, then East Waterfowl zones.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Is Baskin-Robbins Closing This Year?

I came across a video on TikTok that stated that Baskin-Robbins is closing its stores on December 31, 2022. This statement hit me because I had not heard anything about stores closing and I would think that this would be something that would be pretty public. So I started digging into the information.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions

A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE

