Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas
The city is dubbed the Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas for its lit-up displays of the red flower.
theadvocate.com
Who inspired you in 2022? Todd Graves, Kim Mulkey, more Louisianans share their answer.
We’ve become who we are through other people. That’s Roy Petitfils’ take on an old African proverb that speaks to the importance of those who inspire us. “We’re naturally mimetic — we see and repeat,” said Petitfils, a therapist at Pax Renewal Center in Lafayette. “We want to model ourselves after others. We do it naturally and mostly unconsciously.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- Tech student crowned Miss Louisiana
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 20, 2022. Louisiana Tech senior Gracie Reichman was crowned Miss Louisiana this weekend and will represent the state in the upcoming Miss America contest. Reichman, who earned her place to compete in Miss Louisiana by taking home...
a-z-animals.com
8 Native Plants in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to a diverse number of native plants that naturally grow in the state, ranging from evergreens, cypress trees, flowers, and bushes. These plants can be seen around Louisiana and grown with less difficulty than other varieties, as they are native to Louisiana’s climate and overall environment.
10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana
Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?. Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation. While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on...
capitalbnews.org
Meet the trailblazing Black LGBTQ official at ‘ground zero’ for climate justice
In 1969, a state-mandated consent decree desegregated the school system in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Forty years later, continuing conflict over that desegregation effort in the city — evenly split between Black and white residents — inspired a young Davante Lewis’ first foray into public service. His high...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Timber manufacturing company RoyOMartin invests $9.5M to modernize manufacturing
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, plans to invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill in Louisiana. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s...
1063radiolafayette.com
Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State
In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
theadvocate.com
Looking to spice up your Christmas playlist? Give these Louisiana songs a spin
Tired of hearing the same old Christmas tunes? Great as the classics often are, there are hundreds more fun holiday songs that tend to fly under the radar and languish in relative, and undeserved, obscurity. Given Louisiana's rich musical history, it's no surprise that there are plenty of local gems...
theadvocate.com
Listen to Papa Noel read 'Cajun Night Before Christmas': 'Ha, Gaston! Ha, Tiboy!'
The beloved Louisiana children's book, "The Cajun Night Before Christmas," celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It tells the story of a muskrat-clad St. Nick visiting the bayou. Instead of a sleigh, he has a skiff pulled by eight alligators with names like Gaston, Pierre, Suzette and Renee. The tale,...
louisianaradionetwork.com
LDWF: holiday weekend hard freezes bring probable fish kills to LA waterways.
State Wildlife & Fisheries agents say do not be surprised to see some fairly large fish kills in Louisiana waterways over the coming days. LDWF Director of Marine Fisheries Chris Schieble (SHE-blee) says these often happen when the temperature drops suddenly and water cools and contracts…. “Sometimes they can get...
visitlakecharles.org
The Ultimate Mardi Gras Bucket List
Louisianans love to party year-round, but it’s safe to say that Mardi Gras is the most popular party throughout the entire state. In Southwest Louisiana, Mardi Gras is honored from Twelfth Night to Fat Tuesday with parades, events, food, costumes, and more. This Mardi Gras Bucket List will explain how to celebrate the Carnival season like a local – where to go, what to expect, why the Lake Area gives one of the largest nods to Mardi Gras and Louisiana culture as a whole:
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Dec. 28, 2022
Editor's note: Be sure to check with the site to verify holiday hours. The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday:...
theadvocate.com
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders
Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
theadvocate.com
Duck numbers up — way up; Arctic front should help move more birds into Louisiana
Merry Christmas, and, on this special day, there’s the hope you’re doing something more important than reading this column. This Arctic invasion comes on the heels of a report from Wildlife and Fisheries’ Waterfowl Study Group showing a December survey estimate of more than 1½ times as many ducks in our state than were counted the week leading up to November’s opening in the West, then East Waterfowl zones.
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Viral Internet Hacks—Do They Really Work in a Louisiana Deep Freeze?
Any time we have inclement or extreme weather barreling down on Louisiana, you can almost guarantee that the viral hacks will begin to flood our news feeds on social media.
Is Baskin-Robbins Closing This Year?
I came across a video on TikTok that stated that Baskin-Robbins is closing its stores on December 31, 2022. This statement hit me because I had not heard anything about stores closing and I would think that this would be something that would be pretty public. So I started digging into the information.
Louisiana Law Requiring Homes to Have Carbon Monoxide Detectors Goes Into Effect Jan. 1, 2023
If you have a home in Louisiana, you will soon be required to have an operable and life-long carbon monoxide detector. In 2022, Louisiana lawmakers updated a law that made this requirement. Exactly what does this new law require?. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says that Act 458...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions
A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
