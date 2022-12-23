ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

13abc.com

TFRD battles fire in Toledo’s Old West End

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to Toledo firefighters, a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. The...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Part of Holland Sylvania closed due to car and train crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Holland Sylvania is closed after a crash that the Ohio State Highway Patrol says involved a car and a train on Friday. The crash occurred at the railroad tracks on Holland Sylvania just south of Angola Road. OSHP says one of the warning arms was damaged in the crash.
HOLLAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Huron teacher to receive de-escalation training for threatening to “fight” student

HURON – Following an investigation, the Huron City Schools teacher who was accused by a junior high student of threatening to fight him in the hallway will keep his job. The teacher, however, has been reprimanded, required to formally apologize to the student, and will be required to attend training for classroom management and de-escalation.
HURON, OH
abandonedspaces.com

From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
CLEVELAND, OH

