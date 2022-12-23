Read full article on original website
13abc.com
TFRD battles fire in Toledo’s Old West End
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to Toledo firefighters, a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. The...
13abc.com
Part of Holland Sylvania closed due to car and train crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Holland Sylvania is closed after a crash that the Ohio State Highway Patrol says involved a car and a train on Friday. The crash occurred at the railroad tracks on Holland Sylvania just south of Angola Road. OSHP says one of the warning arms was damaged in the crash.
huroninsider.com
Huron teacher to receive de-escalation training for threatening to “fight” student
HURON – Following an investigation, the Huron City Schools teacher who was accused by a junior high student of threatening to fight him in the hallway will keep his job. The teacher, however, has been reprimanded, required to formally apologize to the student, and will be required to attend training for classroom management and de-escalation.
abandonedspaces.com
From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
WTOL-TV
Search warrant reveals new info in the events leading up to the death of two Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 has obtained a copy of the Toledo Police Department's search warrant of a home in the 500 block of Maumee Avenue on Dec. 9 in south Toledo, as part of their investigation into the disappearance and death of teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder.
UPDATE: I-80 WB reopens after 4 confirmed dead from nearly 50-vehicle pileup on Ohio Turnpike
ERIE COUNTY — Update at 3:50 a.m. ET, Dec. 24:. Nearly 50 vehicles crashed in a pileup, including 15 commercial trucks, that left four dead and multiple injured, causing the Ohio Turnpike to close Friday afternoon. News Center 7 initially reported that Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the...
4 killed in 50-car pileup on Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky
Shocking images circulating on social media show a disastrous pileup of dozens of vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky amid a severe winter storm causing icy roads and low visibility.
