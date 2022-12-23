ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, LA

Louisiana Driver Arrested, Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash on US 61

Louisiana Driver Arrested, Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash on US 61. Gonzales, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on US 61 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana resulted in the death of a Louisiana woman and injuries to three other people. The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, and careless operation and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Connection with Christmas Eve Fire at a Walmart Store

Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Connection with Christmas Eve Fire at a Walmart Store. Hammond, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM), in conjunction with the Hammond Fire Department, is actively seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person wanted in connection with a fire that occurred on Christmas Eve night inside a crowded Walmart in Hammond, Louisiana.
HAMMOND, LA
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles. Authorities in Louisiana report that arrest warrants have been issued for two men in Louisiana suspected of illegally possessing stolen vehicles. According to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Keithville, Louisiana men have been...
KEITHVILLE, LA
SWLA Arrest Report - December 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2022. Allison Nicole Miller, 28, Iowa: Aggravated battery; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; theft of a firearm; armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more. Miricle Lynette Chatman, 36, Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Impaired Louisiana Driver Arrested After Fatal Christmas Day Crash on LA 308 Claimed the Life of a Passenger

Impaired Louisiana Driver Arrested After Fatal Christmas Day Crash on LA 308 Claimed the Life of a Passenger. Lafourche Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on December 26, 2022, that on December 25, 2022, soon after 8:00 p.m., Troopers of LSP Troop C responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Marcello Boulevard. A passenger whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin perished in the collision.
RACELAND, LA
Louisiana Man Killed in Fiery Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 347

Louisiana Man Killed in Fiery Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 347. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits of St. Martinville in St. Martin Parish shortly after midnight on December 24, 2022, according to the Louisiana State Police. John Thomas Hayes, 34, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425. Catahoula Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police have confirmed that LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 425 near Clayton on December 25, 2022, at around 2:30 p.m. Thomas W. Pritchard, 63, of Vidalia, Louisiana, died as a result of the collision.
VIDALIA, LA
Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10

Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10. Saint Francisville, Louisiana – On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop A was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on LA 10 at Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish soon before 7:00 PM. The driver was fatally injured in the collision. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Bodies piled up at these Louisiana hotels. Did corporate owners ignore the problem?

Before he was shot from behind in a motel parking lot, Sedrick Lewis struggled to extricate himself from the underworld of drugs and violence that had taken hold there. Lewis had held a job before he moved into a room at the FairBridge Inn Express off Interstate 12, said one of his friends who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation from people living at the motel. The shingled, three-story building is in a state of disrepair and sits near a Waffle House, Exxon station and other boarding houses.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve

SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State

In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
LOUISIANA STATE
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
