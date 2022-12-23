Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
theadvocate.com
Acadiana Briefs for Dec. 25
Flipped Calcasieu homes go for 2.5 times purchase price. The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than 2½ times the price the flipper initially paid for it during the third quarter, data shows. Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two...
1063radiolafayette.com
Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State
In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Dec. 28, 2022
As I write this days before Christmas 2022, the forecasts are for several consecutive days of below freezing temperatures. This brings back memories of Christmas 1989. I was running The Watchman in Clinton. My parents were in New Orleans. And a large part of my mother’s family was heading to New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Who inspired you in 2022? Todd Graves, Kim Mulkey, more Louisianans share their answer.
We’ve become who we are through other people. That’s Roy Petitfils’ take on an old African proverb that speaks to the importance of those who inspire us. “We’re naturally mimetic — we see and repeat,” said Petitfils, a therapist at Pax Renewal Center in Lafayette. “We want to model ourselves after others. We do it naturally and mostly unconsciously.”
theadvocate.com
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders
Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Dec. 28, 2022
Submission deadlines for The Ascension Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 28 for the Jan. 4 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings. Parish offices close. Ascension Parish government offices will be closed Friday and Monday for the New Year's holiday. Marketplace...
capitalbnews.org
Meet the trailblazing Black LGBTQ official at ‘ground zero’ for climate justice
In 1969, a state-mandated consent decree desegregated the school system in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Forty years later, continuing conflict over that desegregation effort in the city — evenly split between Black and white residents — inspired a young Davante Lewis’ first foray into public service. His high...
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- Tech student crowned Miss Louisiana
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 20, 2022. Louisiana Tech senior Gracie Reichman was crowned Miss Louisiana this weekend and will represent the state in the upcoming Miss America contest. Reichman, who earned her place to compete in Miss Louisiana by taking home...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Dec. 28, 2022
Mayor-elect David McDavid and newly elected members of the Zachary City Council, chief of police and city court judge will take their oaths of office at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The ceremony will take place at Fellowship Church, 1555 E. Mount Pleasant Road. The public is invited. The ceremony will...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese
Dr. J. Ryan Shows and Dr. Lauren Zatarain will begin practicing at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, effective Jan. 4. Shows and Zatarain will join Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates. Shows earned a medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed his residency in internal medicine at...
10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana
Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?. Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation. While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on...
NOLA.com
LPB to recognize role model high school students statewide
Louisiana Public Broadcasting has launched the 28th annual Louisiana Young Heroes program to identify students statewide as Louisiana Young Heroes in 2023. A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional individual who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character. Parents, principals, teachers, guidance counselors, family members, and friends who know of high school students deserving of recognition for their tenacity, good work and commendable deeds are encouraged to nominate them.
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Dec. 28, 2022
Editor's note: Be sure to check with the site to verify holiday hours. The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday:...
theadvocate.com
Man robbed five Baton Rouge businesses at gunpoint in about a month, police say
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested, accused of robbing five Baton Rouge businesses since Nov. 20, Baton Rouge police said. Kevin Johnson, 55, was booked on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm, according to a news release Tuesday. He is accused of robbing the:. Dollar General on...
theadvocate.com
Kent Lowe: 2022 bowling year, Storm Youth Championships discussed
So, this will not be as much of a year-in-review as originally planned because some items have come up lately. But my question to all of you was this: “How was your bowling year 2022?” Did you win or cash in a league or tournament? Did you raise your average? How did things start off this fall?
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball
The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
NOLA.com
Photos: Bonfires on Mississippi River levee light the way for Cajun Santa
Fireworks and bonfires warm a chilly night on Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the Mississippi River levee in Gramercy. Dozens of bonfires in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes lit the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus, as he flew across south Louisiana to bring toys to boys and girls. The Christmas Eve tradition dates to the 1700s.
a-z-animals.com
8 Native Plants in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to a diverse number of native plants that naturally grow in the state, ranging from evergreens, cypress trees, flowers, and bushes. These plants can be seen around Louisiana and grown with less difficulty than other varieties, as they are native to Louisiana’s climate and overall environment.
kalb.com
LSP: Troop E delivers presents to children spending Christmas in the hospital
CENTRAL LOUISIANA. (KALB) - On Saturday, Dec. 24, Louisiana State Police Troop E delivered presents to children across Central Louisiana who are spending Christmas in the hospital. The Troopers visited 36 children at 19 different facilities across Cenla, bringing each child a huge bag of toys. Troop E has delivered...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions
A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
