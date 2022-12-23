ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire

HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE A MAJOR BLAZE

Nearly all the fire departments were called out on Christmas Eve to battle a major structure fire in the Gay Hill area. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8pm Saturday night to Wauls Legion Road. Firefighters found a barn and a workshop completely engulfed in flames. Departments...
HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials. The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m. Officials initially said one person was...
Town Center Park in Kingwood to Start Holding Friday Markets in

Town Center Park in Kingwood to Start Holding Friday Markets in the Park Twice Per Month. Beginning in January, Town Center Park in Kingwood will hold Friday in the Park twice a month. It will run from 4pm to 8pm and will include craft vendors, home bakers and entertainment. They are hoping to feature up and coming local artists who would like some exposure and they are also working on some other very exciting options. The website is open for registration .
Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water

DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
