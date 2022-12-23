Town Center Park in Kingwood to Start Holding Friday Markets in the Park Twice Per Month. Beginning in January, Town Center Park in Kingwood will hold Friday in the Park twice a month. It will run from 4pm to 8pm and will include craft vendors, home bakers and entertainment. They are hoping to feature up and coming local artists who would like some exposure and they are also working on some other very exciting options. The website is open for registration .

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO