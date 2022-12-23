Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Sunday School teacher keeps job at Houston area church after admitting to child abuse court documents allegehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This YearTom HandyHouston, TX
This retiring Houston legend is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in HoustonBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s pretty bad’: Residents at northeast Houston apartment complex left without water for the holidays
HOUSTON – Residents at Lakecrest Village Apartments in northeast Houston are frustrated after they say they spent the holiday weekend without running water. “It’s pretty bad,” Jakisha Wells said. Wells said instead of water running through her faucets, it’s running through her walls. “We haven’t had...
Firefighters rescue brand new Christmas toy from sewer drain in Cinco Ranch
A child's RC car fell down into a sewer drain during its "maiden voyage" in Cinco Ranch. Thankfully, a group of firefighters was able to keep the Christmas spirit alive.
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire
HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
Man flown to Houston hospital in critical condition after falling from tree in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Emergency crews flew a man to a Houston hospital after he fell from a tree in West Orange Monday. It happened in the 2800 block of Stevenson Street. Crews from the West Orange Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded to the scene. A man was...
Apartment residents unable to contact management that left them without heat or power in SE Houston
Action 13 investigates why The Park at Sutton Hill residents were left without power or heat in below-freezing temps for at least four days.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE A MAJOR BLAZE
Nearly all the fire departments were called out on Christmas Eve to battle a major structure fire in the Gay Hill area. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8pm Saturday night to Wauls Legion Road. Firefighters found a barn and a workshop completely engulfed in flames. Departments...
HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston
HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials. The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m. Officials initially said one person was...
Detached garage fire accidentally caused by cats using electric blanket to stay warm, TWFD says
Officials said two residents inside the main house were uninjured, but the three cars inside the detached garage were destroyed.
HFD: Man airlifted to hospital after major crash involving big rig on North Freeway
HOUSTON — A driver is in serious condition after a fiery crash involving a big rig on the North Freeway, according to the Houston Fire Department. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-45 near West Gulf Bank Road just after midnight Sunday. Officials said the driver of...
The city of Pasadena asking residents to stop dripping faucets following strain on water supply
The city sent said they are seeing a strain on the water supply system. They are asking you to check specific areas on your property for a water break.
Click2Houston.com
Hazmat spill temporarily closes mainlanes on I-10 at Cane Island Pkwy after 5-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County, officials say
HOUSTON – Several lanes were closed Monday afternoon following a hazmat spill from a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County, according to Houston TranStar. The five-vehicle crash, involving a heavy truck, was reported at 1:04 p.m. on IH-10 at Caney Island Parkway. The cause of the crash is under...
Click2Houston.com
‘There is no excuse for this’: Multiple Houston fire trucks sit idle on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages, other issues, HPFFA claims
HOUSTON – The head of the Houston Professional Fire Firefighters Association reported that many fire trucks were out of service on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages or mechanical issues, but the city of Houston’s fire chief said that is definitely not the case. “As of noon, 17...
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
kingwood.com
Town Center Park in Kingwood to Start Holding Friday Markets in
Town Center Park in Kingwood to Start Holding Friday Markets in the Park Twice Per Month. Beginning in January, Town Center Park in Kingwood will hold Friday in the Park twice a month. It will run from 4pm to 8pm and will include craft vendors, home bakers and entertainment. They are hoping to feature up and coming local artists who would like some exposure and they are also working on some other very exciting options. The website is open for registration .
KHOU
Family members say mechanic was executed in north Houston over $500 repair bill
Luis Casillas died after being shot in a parking lot. Houston police haven't released a motive or any suspect information.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
Silver Alert canceled for 71-year-old woman last seen near Sunnyside
HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing woman who was last seen near Houston's Sunnyside area. The 71-year-old woman was reported missing Monday evening but was located Tuesday morning. We've removed her name and image from the article for her and her family's privacy. FOLLOW...
Water main breaks cause icy roads in two areas of Houston
The flooded roads quickly froze over in frigid conditions.
Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
Off-duty Harris Co. deputy and 2nd man injured in exchange of gunfire in west Houston, HPD says
Both men fired shots after an argument escalated, police said. Their injuries may have been fatal if it weren't for a fast paramedic response, investigators said.
KHOU
Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1