Man seeks guilty plea in murder case
Dec. 25—MANKATO — The father of a baby who died in Mankato in 2021 is seeking a guilty plea on a murder charge, according to court records. Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, faced second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, assault and three malicious punishment of a child charges in Blue Earth County District Court dating back to September 2021 after being accused of causing fatal injuries in his 2-month-old daughter. He'd have all but the murder charge — second-degree indicates no intent — dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Man tosses loaded gun into snowbank, arrested for mail theft, drugs
CHASKA, Minn. — Police in Chaska Saturday morning arrested a 40-year-old man from St. Paul who allegedly threw a gun into a snowbank before officers approached him.The Chaska Police Department says officers responded to the area of Scenic View Drive and Crest Drive around 10 a.m. to a report of a man going through mailboxes and looking inside parked vehicles.Officers say when the man first noticed them, he threw something into a snowbank. An officer who looked in the snowbank after the man was detained found a fully loaded handgun with its serial number scratched up.The man allegedly had over 30 pieces of stolen mail fall out of his winter coat when police detained him.Police also say the man had suspected methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia in his pockets.The man had a previous felony conviction and is being held in jail on several charges, CPD says.
North Mankato man accused of violent threats toward family
Dec. 23—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man was charged Friday after being accused of grabbing a knife and threatening family members. Corey Timothy Hughes, 37, faces two felonies for violent threats, three misdemeanors for domestic assault, three misdemeanors for assault and one misdemeanor for damage to property in Nicollet County District Court.
19-year-old murdered inside Mall of America is identified
The victim of the Friday night homicide inside the Mall of America has been identified as 19-year-old Johntae R. Hudson. The St. Paul teen was inside Nordstrom at the Bloomington mega mall when he was fatally shot Friday around 7:49 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Hudson died of multiple gunshot wounds.
No. 9: My Pillow's Lindell met by FBI at Mankato Hardees
Dec. 26—MANKATO — The FBI's execution of a search warrant on My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell at a local fast-food drive-thru brought a wave of attention to Mankato earlier this year. Lindell, an enthusiastic exponent of former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, has said...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news conference, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrests in connection with the Friday night shooting in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington and said all would face murder charges, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Hodges said the arrested suspects were two men, 18, and three 17-year-old male juveniles, according to the Star Tribune, and they were taken into custody in the morning at a home in nearby St. Louis Park by SWAT team officers from three jurisdictions. The chief added that one of the 18-year-olds is believed to be the shooter, though another suspect may also have fired a weapon. A sixth suspect was still being sought.
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shooting
The Bloomington Police Department announced that two adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection to the fatal Mall of America shooting that occurred around 7:50 PM on December 23 in the Nordstrom store in Mall of America.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
Attempted theft at Edina Macy's leads to confrontation, gun pointing incident
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four real-life Grinches have been charged with theft and first-degree aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing from a Macy’s in Edina in the days leading up to the holidays. According to police, on Dec. 15, at around 9:42 p.m. officers were called to Macy's located...
1 dead following Mall of America fight, shooting
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night at the Mall of America during a fight in the Nordstrom department store. The gunfire led to a lockdown of the mall for about an hour. Videos posted to social media showed terrified shoppers running for cover. Investigators were working to...
Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Body Found Along Interstate in Scott County
ELKO (WJON News) -- There is an investigation underway after a man's body was found along the interstate in Scott County. On Friday just before 9:00 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Office received a report of a body located near the northbound exit ramp in New Market Township. If anyone...
Glencoe Man Arrested/Charged After Incident in Hutchinson
A Glencoe man was arrested and charged after police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West Monday afternoon. Hutchinson Police made contact with the man and woman involved and it was reported by both that nothing physical had occurred. However, police say the man gave them a false name.
Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation's largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend. The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Police Chief Booker Hodges said the entire incident lasted about 30 seconds. The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside. Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A bystander was struck by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured.In an update Saturday...
Shakopee fire chief retires after citizen's complaint triggers investigation
Shakopee Fire Chief Rick Coleman announced his retirement Monday after the city launched an investigation into alleged misconduct. The Shakopee City Council accepted Coleman's retirement on Tuesday. City spokesperson Amanda McKnight said Coleman had become the subject of an external investigation after the city received a complaint regarding Coleman from...
To honor executed Dakota 38+2, memorial riders brave frigid cold to make their way to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. - Despite the extreme weather conditions across the state, a group of horse riders is making their way through southern Minnesota.A powwow at the Courtland Community Center is a short reprieve from a journey that began two weeks ago. Everyone in the room is part of the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.They're honoring 38 warriors and 2 others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862."We are out here riding to commemorate the largest mass hanging in U.S. history in 1862," said Leanne Red Owl, Memorial Rider."I'm very honored to be here and I have...
As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation
Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson
Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
