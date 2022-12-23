Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Barber
4d ago
Diversity comes to the south side ! The culture follows of course.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested after attempting to steal vehicle
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the Linn County Jail Christmas morning after threatening to kill a man who was inside a car he was trying to steal. Police were dispatched to the Center Point Road Northeast Kwik Star at about 4 am on reports of the incident. 19-year-old Matthew Falco-Tirado allegedly approached the vehicle while brandishing a replica pellet gun. According to the criminal complaint, Falco-Tirado yelled at the occupants to get out of the vehicle and pulled a girl out of the back seat. He then threatened to kill the man inside.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police officers shoot and kill armed 16-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute. It happened at an apartment at 400 E. McKinley Ave. on the city's south side. Officers were called there at about 12:30 a.m. They found an armed 16-year-old...
ourquadcities.com
Murder arrest made in Iowa architect’s 2016 death
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man has been charged with murder in the 2016 death of an architect found unconscious at the bottom of a stairwell in the East Village. The Des Moines Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill on Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kirk Blunck.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of assaulting roommate
An Iowa City woman was charged with assault after an alleged argument with a roommate turned physical. Police say the incident occurred on December 17th at the North Clinton Street apartment of 20 year-old Alexis Phothiwat just before 2 am. The two were having a verbal argument, when Phothiwat allegedly made aggressive contact with the victim by pushing her. When the victim tried to move away, Phothiwat continued pushing and thrashing at her while following her. She then reportedly started damaging the victim’s property and some shared property at the apartment.
KCCI.com
Crews in Des Moines trying to repair apparent water main break
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews in Des Moines are trying to repair what appears to be a water main break downtown. KCCI sent a crew to southeast 6th Street and Maury Street, where you can see a lot of water bubbling up from the concrete and pouring onto the road.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa mom wanted on child endangerment charges caught in Minnesota
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother facing multiple charges of child endangerment and neglect of a dependent child has been arrested in Minnesota after almost two years on the run. Ericka Rankins, 37, was located in November by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news...
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly strangles boyfriend on Christmas Day
A Waukee woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly strangling her boyfriend on Christmas Day and then kicking law enforcement. Megan Marie Barnes, 32, of 2326 S.E. Parkview Crossing Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man murdered in Des Moines city park
DES MOINES, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was murdered this week in a Des Moines city park. Des Moines police say the body of D'Anthony Coleman, 22, of Ottumwa, was found in MacRae Park on Monday afternoon. According to a press release, Coleman and three other people had...
Creston man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 28-year-old Darren Mccay Wilker on Monday at his residence for two counts of Domestic Abuse Assault. Wilker was taken to the Union County Jail where he was later released after seeing the Magistrate.
KCJJ
West Liberty man accused of violating no-contact order, then fighting with Iowa City Police
A West Liberty man is accused of violating a no-contact order on multiple occasions, then fighting with Iowa City Police upon his arrest. Officers were called to an address on Cayman Street just after 3:00 Friday afternoon after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was outside and wouldn’t leave. Arriving police say they observed 28-year-old David Martinez of East 4th Street sitting in a car outside the address. When told he was under arrest for violating a no-contact order, Martinez, who reportedly said he was there to exchange car keys, allegedly refused to leave the car and and had to be pulled out by the arresting officer.
KCJJ
Iowa City man facing drug charges after being observed at business Christmas night
An Iowa City man who was outside a closed business Christmas night has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of meth. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Heinz Road at around 6:45 pm on reports of a suspicious male loading items into his vehicle. The reporting party saw the man, identified as 37-year-old Justin Johnson of H Street, arrive in the vehicle.
theperrynews.com
Adel man allegedly assaults mother on Christmas Eve
An Adel man was arrested Friday night after allegedly assaulting his mother. Zachary Nehl Wessels, 32, of 1510 Greene St., Adel, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness, obstruction of emergency communications, fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with officials acts. The incident began about 9:15 p.m....
1 dead following Christmas morning crash on Interstate 80, Iowa State Patrol reports
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead following a crash in Polk County early Christmas morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when it veered off the roadway and rear-ended an unoccupied semi-truck parked on the shoulder near mile marker 140 around 2:11 a.m.
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
KCJJ
Alleged victim: Joyriding teens caused over $1,500 in damage, towing fees
The Iowa City woman whose car was allegedly stolen by two West High students says the damage caused by the teens totaled over $1,500. As KCJJ first reported on Friday, Iowa City Police say a 16-year-old girl acquired her neighbor’s car keys around 3pm on December 2nd and stole a car from an address on Hawai’i Court. The girl picked up a 15-year-old boy, and the two allegedly picked up other juveniles and drove downtown. Once they arrived, the 16-year-old reportedly handed the keys to the 15-year-old, who then took off in the car himself, leaving the 16-year-old behind.
kciiradio.com
New Police Officer Serving The City of Washington
The City of Washington now has a new Police Officer. Officer Mia Brdecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification and graduated on December 16th. Police Chief Lester had this to say about the process of training for the new officer, “It was a long sixteen weeks, and she got through it, and she’ll spend the next six or seven weeks with sergeant Altenhofen finishing up her field training.” She began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
Fire at Ankeny home causes 'significant damage', no injuries
ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. An Ankeny home suffered "significant damage" after a fire broke out on Monday morning, the Ankeny Fire Department said in a press release.
KCJJ
Man issued no contact order breaks it upon release from jail
An Iowa City man who was issued a no-contact order earlier this month broke it right after his release from jail. Arrest reports indicate that 23-year-old Joel Seals of Kirkwood Avenue was issued the order on December 5th. He was released during the midnight hour on December 9th and went to the protected party’s residence shortly thereafter.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
KCCI.com
State patrol: 54-year-old killed in Interstate 80 crash
ALTOONA, Iowa — One person was killed in a deadly crash on Interstate 80, just outside of Altoona. Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Mullenberg was heading eastbound when he drove off the interstate on Sunday. His car hit an unoccupied tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder. Mullenberg...
