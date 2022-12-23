Read full article on original website
Drop in temperatures leads to water main breaks across Montgomery County
BETHESDA, Md. — With the drop in temperatures across the DMV since the holiday weekend, Montgomery County has seen a significant number of water main breaks as well as broken water pipes. The most recent incident happened at a water main located at Wisconsin and Bethesda avenues in Bethesda.
Fallen tree causes house fire in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three adults are displaced and several pets are missing after a house fire in Silver Spring Tuesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Fire Department (MCFD), the fire started just before noon on Haw Lane after a family member saw a tree crash down onto Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) powerlines.
Fairfax, Virginia home destroyed in fire, 1 person unaccounted for
FAIRFAX, Va. — A home in Virginia has been decimated by a fire, leaving one person injured and another unaccounted for as of Monday evening. The house, located on Goodview Court in the Mantua area of Fairfax, went up in flames sometime before 6:45 p.m. on the day after Christmas.
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
WAVY News 10
Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East coast
Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East …. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire...
West Virginia destination requiring masks indoors again
A popular West Virginia destination is requiring guests to wear masks indoors again.
rockvillenights.com
Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area
It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland couple's new business gives people taste of DMV area
TIMONIUM, Md. — A new business is giving people a taste of different foods in D.C., Maryland and Virginia -- all in one box. A Maryland-based couple founded DMV in a Box (Instagram | Facebook) this month, making packages with foods that are unique to the area, and the business is picking up traction and helping small businesses box by box.
Thousands of flights canceled or delayed, majority Southwest Airlines
WASHINGTON — Stress levels were high and lines were long at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after many flights were canceled. "I'm sitting here on my phone," said Jeremiah Brown "I really hope this flight doesn't get delayed again." Claire O'Connor waited in the airport with her dog Daisy....
Maryland woman injured after tree collapses on home
LAUREL, Md. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a tree collapsed on a home in Maryland Friday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department was dispatched just after 11:15 a.m. in Laurel, Maryland. First responders arrived at the home in the 67000 block of Park...
Wbaltv.com
Freezing temps for Maryland for a couple more days
Meteorologist Tony Pann says today was one of the coldest Christmas Eves in Maryland ever as it only touched 20 degrees with a low this morning around 6 degrees. The cold conditions will stay with us for a couple more days, not as cold as today but with the wind chill it will still be dangerously cold, especially in the evenings. By Wednesday we will see temps begin to warm up to the mid 40's and we could see the 50's by next week for New Years.
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
dcnewsnow.com
Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car in Frederick County, Maryland
Maryland State Police said a driver died after a large tree fell on a car as it was on a roadway. The National Weather Service said winds were responsible for bringing the tree down. Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car …. Maryland State Police said a...
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
Christmas Day fire strikes mobile home in Stafford County
Three people were left without a home Christmas Day after a house fire in Stafford County.
shoredailynews.com
Assateague Over Sand Vehicle permits available online in 2023
Purchasing an Over Sand Vehicle (OSC) permit at Maryland’s Assateague Island National Seashore and the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will be easier in 2023, according to an announcement. The permits will be available online beginning Jan. 4. Facility Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne invites visitors to take an early tour of...
DC residents urged to conserve electricity through Christmas morning to avoid power outages
WASHINGTON — Residents and businesses across the District are being asked to reduce their electricity use through 10 a.m. Christmas morning to avoid potential power outages. Due to extremely cold weather, officials say electricity demand is expected to increase in D.C. and surrounding areas, resulting in a strained electrical grid.
Freezing temperatures impact Metro's online trip planner
WASHINGTON — Metro says customers using the agency's online trip planner may be experiencing inaccurate results this Christmas due to multiple days of extremely cold weather. On December 24, Metro leaders were alerted that pipes in a data center building burst, threatening to damage network equipment that remains housed...
dcnewsnow.com
Winter storm causes hundreds of flight cancellations, delays around DMV
Flying into Reagan National Airport proved challenging early Friday morning as strong winds forced at least one flight to abort its landing. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/travel/winter-storm-causes-hundreds-of-flight-cancellations-delays-around-dmv/. Winter storm causes hundreds of flight cancellations, …. Flying into Reagan National Airport proved challenging early Friday morning as strong winds forced at least...
