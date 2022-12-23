ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WUSA9

Fallen tree causes house fire in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three adults are displaced and several pets are missing after a house fire in Silver Spring Tuesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Fire Department (MCFD), the fire started just before noon on Haw Lane after a family member saw a tree crash down onto Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) powerlines.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WAVY News 10

Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East coast

Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East …. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire...
VIRGINIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area

It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland couple's new business gives people taste of DMV area

TIMONIUM, Md. — A new business is giving people a taste of different foods in D.C., Maryland and Virginia -- all in one box. A Maryland-based couple founded DMV in a Box (Instagram | Facebook) this month, making packages with foods that are unique to the area, and the business is picking up traction and helping small businesses box by box.
TIMONIUM, MD
WUSA9

Thousands of flights canceled or delayed, majority Southwest Airlines

WASHINGTON — Stress levels were high and lines were long at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after many flights were canceled. "I'm sitting here on my phone," said Jeremiah Brown "I really hope this flight doesn't get delayed again." Claire O'Connor waited in the airport with her dog Daisy....
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland woman injured after tree collapses on home

LAUREL, Md. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a tree collapsed on a home in Maryland Friday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department was dispatched just after 11:15 a.m. in Laurel, Maryland. First responders arrived at the home in the 67000 block of Park...
LAUREL, MD
Wbaltv.com

Freezing temps for Maryland for a couple more days

Meteorologist Tony Pann says today was one of the coldest Christmas Eves in Maryland ever as it only touched 20 degrees with a low this morning around 6 degrees. The cold conditions will stay with us for a couple more days, not as cold as today but with the wind chill it will still be dangerously cold, especially in the evenings. By Wednesday we will see temps begin to warm up to the mid 40's and we could see the 50's by next week for New Years.
MARYLAND STATE
cardinalnews.org

Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community

First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Assateague Over Sand Vehicle permits available online in 2023

Purchasing an Over Sand Vehicle (OSC) permit at Maryland’s Assateague Island National Seashore and the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will be easier in 2023, according to an announcement. The permits will be available online beginning Jan. 4. Facility Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne invites visitors to take an early tour of...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
WUSA9

Freezing temperatures impact Metro's online trip planner

WASHINGTON — Metro says customers using the agency's online trip planner may be experiencing inaccurate results this Christmas due to multiple days of extremely cold weather. On December 24, Metro leaders were alerted that pipes in a data center building burst, threatening to damage network equipment that remains housed...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Winter storm causes hundreds of flight cancellations, delays around DMV

Flying into Reagan National Airport proved challenging early Friday morning as strong winds forced at least one flight to abort its landing. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/travel/winter-storm-causes-hundreds-of-flight-cancellations-delays-around-dmv/. Winter storm causes hundreds of flight cancellations, …. Flying into Reagan National Airport proved challenging early Friday morning as strong winds forced at least...
MARYLAND STATE
