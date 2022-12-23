Read full article on original website
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals ‘Super Power’ Altcoin Portfolio of Ethereum, GMX and One More Crypto Asset
BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes is revealing his altcoin portfolio while predicting that 2023 could be a great year for the crypto industry. In a new article, the crypto capitalist says that he expects the Federal Reserve to begin printing money again next year, which could serve as a catalyst for a massive rally for Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets.
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Ethereum Is Positioned to Outperform Bitcoin — Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Asserts
Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is set to come out ahead of Bitcoin in the next bull market, according to Bloomberg’s senior macro strategist Mike McGlone. Despite Bitcoin and other risk assets deflating considerably in the past year, McGlone noted in the latest market outlook...
Bitcoin (BTC) Primed To Explode by Over 100%, Says Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe – Here’s the Timeline
Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC) as 2022 comes to a close. In a new strategy session, Van de Poppe tells his 164,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is currently exhibiting a bullish chart pattern, which could break out to the upside in 2023.
From $250,000 to $10,000 Price Calls: How Market Watchers Got It Wrong With Bitcoin in 2022
From Tim Draper to top crypto bosses, the market was awash with pundits predicting new record highs for bitcoin in 2022. Other market players were less positive, and some correctly called bitcoin sinking below the $20,000 mark, even as low as $10,000. But the failure of stablecoin terraUSD, liquidity issues...
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP and Six Altcoins Among Most Googled Crypto Assets of 2022
New data reveals that a handful of altcoins, including Cardano (ADA) and XRP, are among the most googled crypto assets of 2022. According to new research by personal finance website DollarGeek, Bitcoin (BTC) is the most searched-for digital asset both in the world and in the US, followed by popular dog-themed meme assets Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).
Why Ethereum Is Dropping After the Merge
Last week was a celebratory one for Ethereum: the world’s second-largest blockchain successfully transitioned to Proof of Stake after a painstaking eight-year growth course of. (Learn extra right here concerning the merge’s importance.) However on Monday, traders woke as much as the token’s value at its lowest level since July. Whereas Ethereum had climbed again to over $1700 in September, it’s now round $1330, amounting to greater than a 20% drop.
Ethereum: Coin Bureau Believes ‘The Future for ETH Is So, So Bright’
The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” says that if the Shanghai upgrade goes well, “2023 could be a really big year for Ethereum and for ETH.”. According to a report by The Block, at Ethereum Core Devs Meeting #151, which was held...
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
BTC price levels to watch as Bitcoin limps into Christmas under $17K
Bitcoin (BTC) entered the Christmas holiday period unchanged at $16,800 as an eerie lack of volatility persevered. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed another day of an almost imperceptible range for BTC/USD just below $17,000. The pair had struggled to break out despite multiple potential catalysts coming from...
Terra Classic regains $1B market cap following Boxing Day surge
Terra Classic (LUNC) surged over Boxing Day, triggering a market cap spike above $1 billion. A local bottom in market cap valuation was found at $763 million on Dec. 21. Since then, buying activity has led to an uptrend that accelerated into a sharp, near-vertical movement on Dec. 26. The...
Bitcoin And Ethereum New Price Predictions For 2023 Are Out
There are new exciting crypto predicitons released, and you can check them out now. Here’s what’s next for BTC and ETH. There are new predicitons out for the most important digital assets there. At the moment of writing this article, BTC and ETH are trading in the green.
BIT Mining subsidiary loses $3M to cyberattack
Crypto mining firm BIT Mining said its subsidiary BTC.com lost $3 million worth of digital assets to a cyberattack on Dec. 3, according to a Dec. 26 statement. BIT Mining wrote that $700,000 of the stolen funds belonged to BTC.com’s clients while the remaining $2.3 million belonged to it. The company did not disclose the details of the stolen assets.
Market volatility helps one crypto strategy outperform Bitcoin by 246% in 2022
The word volatility is typically received as a negative by financial circles just the same way the name Lionel Messi is received in Brazilian favelas, yet volatility historically presents some of the greatest opportunities for gains, especially in the crypto markets. The crypto market experiences much greater price oscillations on...
