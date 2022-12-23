Read full article on original website
18 new films to know for January, including a JLo rom-com, a promising cringe-comedy, and multiple horror offerings
As many of 2022’s films jockey for attention from award voters, elsewhere in Hollywood it’s business as usual for new movie releases. January usually tends to bring welcome diversions like comedies and action-packed adventures to theaters—for some, perhaps, a welcome change of pace from all the Oscar-contending prestige and holiday fare. And that’s certainly the case for the first month of 2023. While the month is a bit lean on new releases compared to most other months, there are some intriguing titles. Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill have teamed up for a Netflix comedy starring Eddie Murphy, a virally popular doll will dance her way onto the big screen, and the JLo rom-con renaissance continues. Read on for The A.V. Club’s handy guide to the January 2023 films worthy of your attention (and if you’re wondering about the best options from 2022, check out our ranking here).
Broker film review: a family that preys together may not stay together
Hirokazu Kore-eda has devoted much of his career to waxing lyrical on makeshift family units and the pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps resolve of those living on the margins, recurring themes in his signature films Shoplifters and Nobody Knows. He continues exploring these concepts with Broker, though this time in South Korea instead of his native Japan.
Rian Johnson was "pissed off" that he had to add A Knives Out Mystery to Glass Onion's title
If you go to your local library and pick up an Agatha Christie novel from the shelf, you probably already have a vague idea of what’s in store. There will be a murder (or 5), everyone will look suspicious at one point or another, and an eccentric Frenchman will figure it all out in the end. It would be weird (and a little insulting) if they all had to be called something like Death On The Nile: A Murder On The Orient Express Mystery, right?
How they did it: the visual effects team on Avatar: The Way Of Water gives us the 101
Pretty much everything you see in Avatar: The Way Of Water is there thanks to Wētā FX. When James Cameron gets an idea, senior animation supervisor Dan Barrett and senior visual effects supervisor Eric Saindon are among those tasked with finding a way to make it possible. Judging by reactions so far, they’ve succeeded, but in a conversation with The A.V. Club, the two technicians explain the challenges built into the process, reveal the visual cheat in the first film you probably didn’t notice, share the way of de-aging, discuss whether Avatar counts as an animated film, and tell us what the shoot had in common with NFL games. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, how nine-foot-tall CG characters match their eyelines and blocking with mere humans, read on.
