Buffalo, NY

PIX11

12 deaths confirmed in NY from massive winter storm: Hochul

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday that 12 deaths have been confirmed in the state from the massive winter storm that battered the United States over the holiday weekend, snarling travel and knocking out power to tens of thousands across the country. The deaths were announced in snowbound Erie County […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YourErie

I-90 in New York remains closed

UPDATE: Interstate 90 has reopened on Dec. 27. Interstate 90 traffic is still being detoured in New York state thanks to the relentless snows and winds. The interstate remains closed in both directions from the New York state line to the Route 45 exit. Some traffic is waiting it out until police reopen the road, […]
NEW YORK STATE
Country 106.5 WYRK

Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?

As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
NEW YORK STATE
William Davis

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Start of Recreational Marijuana Retail Sales

NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that regulated sales of recreational marijuana will begin in the state next week with the opening of a licensed retail shop in Manhattan.
New York Post

Get ready for blackouts, New York: Green energy is nowhere near ready to take over

New York will confront an increasingly serious energy-supply problem of its own making within the next decade. A series of policy initiatives culminating in 2019’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act have committed the state to unrealistic goals that will increase electricity demand while making supply less reliable. Among these policies are the state’s plans to electrify transportation and space heating, a peaker-plant rule that will shut down reliable fossil-fuel power generators and a de facto ban on natural-gas-pipeline expansion. The overarching goal is to reduce the state’s total greenhouse-gas emissions by 85% by 2050. Along the way, the state aims for...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Parts of Thruway remain closed after historic blizzard

The Thruway remains closed to all traffic in Western New York following an historic blizzard that continues to paralyze traffic. The highway is shut down between Exit 46 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border because of blizzard conditions. Canadian border crossings at Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Rainbow Bridge also remain closed.
ROCHESTER, NY
