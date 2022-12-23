Rishi Sunak has said it would be “completely reasonable” for the UK government to consider blocking Scotland’s controversial new self-identification gender reforms.Holyrood passed the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill on Thursday following an intense week of debate, making it easier for trans Scots to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC).But within hours, UK ministers were hinting they may step in to block the reforms, with Scottish Secretary Alister Jack going as far as saying he may invoke section 35 of the Scotland Act, which gives him an effective veto on laws he believes impact on reserved matters.Speaking during a...

4 DAYS AGO