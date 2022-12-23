Read full article on original website
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are 8 places you should visit that tourists don't know about.
Scotland is known for its famous castles, whiskey tours, and scenery. But there are many breathtaking locations that you won't find in guidebooks.
msn.com
Train strikes – live: Train users told only travel if ‘absolutely necessary’ as drivers advised to avoid roads
LIVE – Updated at 15:20. Britons have been warned to avoid travelling today as train strikes put a damper on Christmas Eve for passengers and drivers heading home. Motorists have been warned that their journey could spiral into a “nightmare” as traffic surges to pre-pandemic levels. It...
BBC
No rail travel as Boxing Day sales begin
Scotland's rail network was at a standstill on Boxing Day as industrial action continued. No trains ran on 26 December as RMT members who work for Network Rail were on strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay. Retail bosses feared traditional Boxing Day sales would be hit by...
Total shutdown of railway but coaches and ferries running on time
As the latest rail strike continues into its third day, Britain’s railways are at a standstill – with a warning to many passengers to avoid all but essential travel until 9 January.But many people are on the move within the UK, with flights, ferries and long-distance coaches already busy.The UK’s biggest bus hub, Victoria Coach Station in central London, is extremely busy, with departures every few minutes to national and international destinations on National Express, Megabus and FlixBus.Many arriving passengers travelled overnight – including Anne Milligan, who boarded a coach shortly after midnight from Carlisle to London.“All fine, the roads...
BBC
In pictures: Scotland's amazing Christmas trees
They are one of the biggest symbols of the season and Scotland does not disappoint when it comes to Christmas trees. From beautifully decorated royal Christmas trees to lavish restaurant trees and trees that are not trees at all. We have put together some of Scotland's finest trees of 2022.
Disabled passengers on Avanti trains say they have had to sit in toilets to get seat
One wheelchair user reported that pre-booked accessible spaces were filled with luggage and no staff were present
BBC
Burnley homes could be heated by water from flooded mines
Civic leaders and businesses in Burnley are investigating whether water from old coal mines could be used to heat homes in the town. Temperatures in flooded mines are raised naturally by heat from the Earth's crust. Through a piping system the water can be pumped to the surface and used...
Strikes: Passengers rush for last trains as services stop early on Christmas Eve
Rail passengers faced delays as they rushed to get the last trains before Christmas Eve services came to a halt, while Britain’s roads braced for extra traffic as railways and airports faced disruption. Widespread strikes across Britain's rail networks were due to begin at 6pm on Saturday (24 December), but earlier services were affected before the official walkout time. Elsewhere, Border Force staff entered their second day of strikes, causing delays at UK airports, with roads busier than normal due to the lack of transport options. Sign up for our newsletters.
‘Completely reasonable’ for government to consider blocking Scottish gender laws, Sunak says
Rishi Sunak has said it would be “completely reasonable” for the UK government to consider blocking Scotland’s controversial new self-identification gender reforms.Holyrood passed the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill on Thursday following an intense week of debate, making it easier for trans Scots to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC).But within hours, UK ministers were hinting they may step in to block the reforms, with Scottish Secretary Alister Jack going as far as saying he may invoke section 35 of the Scotland Act, which gives him an effective veto on laws he believes impact on reserved matters.Speaking during a...
BBC
Christmas babies born across Scotland
Parents across Scotland are celebrating the birth of their Christmas babies. Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 00:39 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson. Later, Chloe...
Crowds left waiting at major train stations despite end of RMT rail strike
Crowds of people were left waiting at major train stations across London and beyond amid ongoing disruption despite the end of a rail strike on Tuesday.Photos showed hundreds of passengers packed inside King’s Cross and Paddington, with some journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.South Western Railway also apologised to customers after a service from Waterloo to Southampton was postponed due to a “train fault”.Travel journalist Simon Calder said there was “chaos” at Paddington, with no trains having arrived or departed by 10am despite industrial action by the RMT union ending at 6am.A Network Rail spokesperson said:...
Boxing Day bargain-hunters warned of traffic jams amid rail strike
Shoppers hoping for a Boxing Day bargain could face traffic jams as rail strikes see train services brought to a halt.Thousands of people planning to travel by train have been forced to make alternative plans amid continued industrial action.Hundreds of departures usually run on December 26 after the Christmas Day shutdown.⚠ Industrial action means rail travel will be significantly disrupted throughout December and January.✅ Plan ahead and check before you travel @nationalrailenq https://t.co/J29niIOr7H💓Please be kind to staff working hard to keep you on the move during this time. pic.twitter.com/LomL1t14uF— Network Rail (@networkrail) December 23, 2022But Network Rail said Britain’s railways...
Network Rail warns passengers face ‘significantly disrupted’ trips into January
Rail passengers have been warned to prepare for “significantly disrupted” travel into the New Year amid a wave of industrial unrest sweeping across the country.The Network Rail statement came as members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at CrossCountry staged a 24-hour strike from 9pm on Boxing Day as part of a long-running campaign for more rights and a pay increase which addresses the rising cost of living.Network Rail has urged people to plan ahead and check before they depart as “industrial action means rail travel will be significantly disrupted”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
ScotRail services return as RMT strike ends
Trains are returning to Scotland's rail network after the latest strike by RMT members. No trains ran on Boxing Day as union members who work for Network Rail walked out again in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions. Some ScotRail services started running again from 07:15. But many routes...
BBC
'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
BBC
Historic England: Air raid siren and mill among 2022 listings
An air raid siren, a pair of county boundary markers, a canal crane and a mill that inspired one of art's old masters were among Historic England's new listings in North West England. Some 26 sites were logged from November 2021 to November 2022, ten of which were in Greater...
Post-Christmas rail chaos: ’All I want to do is get on my train, drink my Thatchers and be happy’
To the fury of rail passengers across Britain, the resumption of train services after a four-day Christmas strike turned into a shambles in many locations.At London Paddington, hub for the west of England and South Wales, thousands of travellers hoping to return home after Christmas breaks turned up to catch trains that did not exist.The first wave of departures to Cardiff, Oxford, Bristol and Plymouth was wiped out by overrunning engineering works at North Pole depot, close to Paddington.Adrian Bevan was trying to get home from Paddington to Newton Abbot in Devon. “My train is nearly two hours late already,”...
BBC
West Midlands rail passengers face Christmas disruption
Train passengers in the Midlands are being warned to expect "significant" disruption this Christmas. West Midlands Railway (WMR) has urged its customers to plan ahead in the coming days as the number of trains will be reduced. It follows the RMT union's announcement that industrial action will take place between...
Boxing Day shopping footfall up by more than a third on last year
Boxing Day footfall was up by more than a third on the UK’s high streets despite train strikes and the cost-of-living crisis.Concerns had been raised that strikes and tightening budgets could scare consumers away from shopping destinations on the first day of the sales.But industry analyst Springboard said data from Monday showed footfall was 38.8% higher than last year.There were increases across all three key retail destination types compared with the same period in 2021.On high streets it was up by 44.1%, in shopping centres by 40.4%, and in retail parks by 25.9%.Central London, which has been hit hard by industrial...
Thousands of homes without water on Christmas Day
Around 5,000 houses in west Scotland were left without water on Christmas Day, with many still facing shortages on Boxing Day.The cause of the problem afflicting houses in East Renfrewshire was said to be an “operational issue” at Picketlaw Water Treatment Works. Scottish Water said the fault was fixed however, people in the Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston areas may only have “intermittent” water today. Local schools set up bottled water collection points for those impacted. One affected resident from Newton Mearns has five people in the household. He told BBC Scotland that his water was cut off at...
