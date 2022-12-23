ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Why New York State Does Not Have The Death Penalty

No matter how terrible the crime is, the most serious penalty the New York State Criminal Justice system can give someone is life in state prison without the possibility of parole. Some people in Western New York are asking why the government can not go father to punish the most heinous of offenses.
BUFFALO, NY
8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]

Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters. Aside from the Great Blizzard of ’88, the following storms are considered "historic" by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While the 1888 storm was not listed with the others on the NOAA webpage, it was definitely a deadly and dangerous storm that hit NY.
BUFFALO, NY
What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?

Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Amazing French Manor For Rent In New York

If you don't have a couple of millions of dollars laying around to buy a French Manor, you can rent one here in New York. This amazing French Manor is currently listed for rent on Zillow.com. This amazing 7800 square-foot mansion is listed for rent for $6000 a month. Get...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Teens Work Less Than Any Other State

According to a recent study, New York teens participate in the labor force less than teens of any other state. The study, done by Jon Jones of Smartest Dollar, found that New York teens have a labor participation rate of just 30.0%, lower than any other state in the country and almost half that of Utah, the state with the highest teen labor participation rate at 53.1%.
IOWA STATE
Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing.

