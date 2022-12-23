Read full article on original website
6 Wild Animal Laws in New York You Won’t Believe Had to Be Banned
Tiger selfies, fur sales, and tattoos are all taboo in New York. Here are 6 wild animal laws in the Empire State that are now illegal because someone actually did it. It's illegal to take any pictures inside an enclosure with tigers or other big cats at traveling fairs or circuses. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law banning selfies with tigers and other big cats.
‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ Stolen In Upstate New York
New York State Police arrested five people in the Hudson Valley accused of stealing the "most valuable metal" on Earth. Just before Christmas, New York State Police arrested five alleged catalytic converter thieves. All four are Empire State residents. "Most Valuable Metal" On Earth Found Stolen In Hudson Valley, New...
Why New York State Does Not Have The Death Penalty
No matter how terrible the crime is, the most serious penalty the New York State Criminal Justice system can give someone is life in state prison without the possibility of parole. Some people in Western New York are asking why the government can not go father to punish the most heinous of offenses.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Winning Lotto Tickets Sold In New York, HV Before Christmas
Check those tickets. At least four lottery tickets sold in New York State just before Christmas are bigger winners. Two tickets sold for the Dec. 21 Take 5 evening drawing are winners. One was sold on Long Island, the other in the Hudson Valley, according to the New York State Lottery.
Cat Who Went Missing in New York 10 Years Ago Found
Cats are known for being very independent, and sometimes they'll just make their own rules. But not all cats can survive in the wild. One can only imagine what a young cat would face outdoors in a congested area on an everyday basis. One family in New York had probably...
Crazy Footage of Flood Devastation Across the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley region of New York was hit with some intense rain over the past several days and the effects were devastating. Here are some of the craziest moments caught on camera. New York received a big storm just days before Christmas and Governor Hochul declared a state of...
8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]
Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters. Aside from the Great Blizzard of ’88, the following storms are considered "historic" by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While the 1888 storm was not listed with the others on the NOAA webpage, it was definitely a deadly and dangerous storm that hit NY.
Full Disclosure: New York State Employers Must Post Salary Ranges for Jobs & Promotions
New legislation was recently signed by Governor Hochul that will provide further transparency for New Yorkers applying for a job or going through the process to receive a promotion. The new legislation requires employers to list all salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions across New York State, a win for New Yorkers.
New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note
This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?
Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
NY Medical Company Steals $2 Million in Illegal Billing Practices
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced today that a settlement has been reached between her office and Dr. David B DiMarco, MD and his companies D B DiMarco, MD, PC (DB DiMarco) and DiMarco Vein Centers LLC (DiMarco Vein Centers), securing more than $2 million for Medicaid. Dr. DiMarco...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
Amazing French Manor For Rent In New York
If you don't have a couple of millions of dollars laying around to buy a French Manor, you can rent one here in New York. This amazing French Manor is currently listed for rent on Zillow.com. This amazing 7800 square-foot mansion is listed for rent for $6000 a month. Get...
How Much Marijuana Can You Legally Have At Home In New York State?
The first legal marijuana dispensaries will be opening up in New York State soon. If you haven't already been buying your supply from "off-market" sources, you may be inclined to stock up when they do open. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?
New York Teens Work Less Than Any Other State
According to a recent study, New York teens participate in the labor force less than teens of any other state. The study, done by Jon Jones of Smartest Dollar, found that New York teens have a labor participation rate of just 30.0%, lower than any other state in the country and almost half that of Utah, the state with the highest teen labor participation rate at 53.1%.
New York State Man Sentenced After Showing Gun on Social Media
Millions of people take to social media every day to catch up with friends, follow the latest in news and trends, or maybe just waste time while at work watching silly dog videos. But if you're going to do something that you're not supposed to do, don't video yourself for...
