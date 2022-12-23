Read full article on original website
WEATHER: Travel conditions improving areawide
Travel conditions aren’t completely back to normal after a thin glaze of wintry precipitation Christmas Night, but conditions improved a lot Monday and should continue improving Tuesday. Emporia’s major city streets had a lot of improvement through the day as temperatures climbed to the low 20s with abundant sunshine....
WEATHER: Driving conditions remain treacherous despite sunshine and treatment Monday
An abundance of sunlight and treatment by county and city crews has done little to help improve local driving conditions. Conditions remain very slick both in and around Emporia according to Emporia Public Works Director Dean Grant and Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope. Both Grant and Cope anticipate conditions to remain as such well into Tuesday morning.
WEATHER: Numerous area towns see trash pickup delayed to Friday
Numerous area communities had their trash service postponed due to last week’s bitter cold. Many of them learned their rescheduled pickup dates Tuesday. Residents in Hartford, Lebo, Lyndon, Melvern, Neosho Rapids, New Strawn and Waverly will have their trash picked up no later than Friday. Service originally set for...
WEATHER: Bitter cold snap could have been worse for livestock, ranchers
Area ranchers are breathing a sigh of relief after battling last week’s numbing cold. Reading rancher Scott Briggs says several things worked in favor of livestock producers last week, including the event’s relatively short duration and about a week’s worth of advance notice. Briggs also says a...
WEATHER: Warming shelters see limited use last week, but process sets future framework in cases of extreme cold
Emporia’s warming shelters may not have been used heavily last week, but the way they were set up may well serve as the template for future use if they are needed. Shelters were announced at the Emporia Police and Lyon County Law Enforcement Center lobbies, as well as First Congregational, First United Methodist, the Salvation Army and Twelfth Avenue Baptist. Lyon County Emergency Management DIrector Jarrod Fell discussed policies and procedures on KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Tuesday:
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Due to ongoing weather-related, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. If you have schedule adjustments to report, whether they are closings, cancellations, postponements or delays, call KVOE at 620-342-1400. You can also:. *Email kvoe@kvoe.com. *Message Twitter@kvoeam1400 or Facebook@kvoenews. *Message the Bluestem Farm and Ranch text line at 620-342-5863.
WEATHER: Lee Beran Rec Center reopens after heaters gave way last week
Operations have largely returned to normal at Emporia’s Lee Beran Recreation Center. The facility had to shut down Friday because the heat went out in several parts of the building, including the entry hall, front office, community room and fitness room. Director Tom McEvoy says most of the heat was restored by Friday afternoon, but the decision was made to keep the building closed for Christmas Eve. The building was already set to be closed on Christmas Day. It reopened at its normal time Monday.
Water main break reported near Seventh and Rural
Temperature swings in the winter are typically unkind to Emporia’s underground infrastructure, and a water main break has been reported in central Emporia. The city announced a water line failure in the 700 block of Rural shortly before noon. Details beyond that announcement have not been divulged. Residents will...
Area counties to benefit from SEED grant funding program
State funding is coming to several area counties for varying quality-of-life enhancements. Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland says the funding comes from the Strategic Economic Expansion and Development, or SEED, grant program. *The Chase County Chamber of Commerce is receiving nearly $27,000 in Community Vibrancy funds for...
City of Emporia to update Rural Street traffic light beginning Tuesday
The City of Emporia will be upgrading the Rural Street traffic light this week. Updates are planned to begin Tuesday with new wiring and an upgraded camera system to be installed. Portable stop signs will be put up to help direct traffic during the upgrades. Traffic on 6th Ave. will...
HETLINGER: ‘Pretty extensive’ water spread inside building after pipe fails
Staff at Hetlinger Developmental Services are in the middle of an unplanned project Tuesday morning. A water line apparently failed before sunrise, with the issue reported to KVOE News shortly after 6:15 am. Director Jill Burton says staffers arrived to find water on the floor, so they shut down the facility for the rest of Tuesday and began contacting clients.
Emporia Police fills long-vacant Animal Control officer position
Emporia Police has a new Animal Control officer. Police Capt. Ray Mattas has announced Chaney Besack is filling the long-vacant role for the department. Besack, who grew up on a farm near Emporia, is a graduate from Allen Community College and is completing a general studies bachelor’s degree at Pittsburg State University. She also volunteers at Lazy K’s Horsey Services rescue operation near Americus.
Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend. Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.
Kansas Jayhawks remain ranked #4 in mens College Basketball polls, KU women 22nd
The Kansas Jayhawks remain ranked number 4 in both the AP and Coaches men’s College Basketball polls. Purdue remains the number 1 ranked team in both polls. UConn, Houston, KU, and Arizona round out the top 5 in both polls. From the Big 12, Texas is ranked 6th in...
Salvation Army hits fundraising goal
The Salvation Army of Emporia is in the holiday spirit. Capt. Mylie Hadden says the Salvation Army hit its total fundraising goal of $30,000, and that was before a $10,000 match from an unspecified donor. The final total will climb as checks come in. Hadden, Salvation Army staffers and volunteers...
CareArc board to discuss new grants, accounting ‘engagement proposal’
The CareArc Board of Directors has its monthly meeting Tuesday. Board members will discuss new grants and a new “engagement proposal” from Forvis, an accounting and advisory service business. Separately, board members will discuss the 2023 joint legislative statement, the training plan for the upcoming year and the 2023 Continuous Quality Improvement work plan. Monthly finance, medical health, behavioral health and dental reports are also planned along with quality improvement dashboards and trends.
Federal case continues for Greenwood County man after alleged offender registry violation
Proceedings continue in federal court for a Greenwood County man accused in federal court of failing to register as a sex offender. Brandon Grulkowski, age 29 of Eureka, was indicted in October. The indictment accuses Grulkowski of failing to register between Feb. 1 and Aug. 24. Jury trial has been...
