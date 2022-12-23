ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

KVOE

WEATHER: Travel conditions improving areawide

Travel conditions aren’t completely back to normal after a thin glaze of wintry precipitation Christmas Night, but conditions improved a lot Monday and should continue improving Tuesday. Emporia’s major city streets had a lot of improvement through the day as temperatures climbed to the low 20s with abundant sunshine....
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Driving conditions remain treacherous despite sunshine and treatment Monday

An abundance of sunlight and treatment by county and city crews has done little to help improve local driving conditions. Conditions remain very slick both in and around Emporia according to Emporia Public Works Director Dean Grant and Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope. Both Grant and Cope anticipate conditions to remain as such well into Tuesday morning.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Numerous area towns see trash pickup delayed to Friday

Numerous area communities had their trash service postponed due to last week’s bitter cold. Many of them learned their rescheduled pickup dates Tuesday. Residents in Hartford, Lebo, Lyndon, Melvern, Neosho Rapids, New Strawn and Waverly will have their trash picked up no later than Friday. Service originally set for...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Bitter cold snap could have been worse for livestock, ranchers

Area ranchers are breathing a sigh of relief after battling last week’s numbing cold. Reading rancher Scott Briggs says several things worked in favor of livestock producers last week, including the event’s relatively short duration and about a week’s worth of advance notice. Briggs also says a...
READING, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Warming shelters see limited use last week, but process sets future framework in cases of extreme cold

Emporia’s warming shelters may not have been used heavily last week, but the way they were set up may well serve as the template for future use if they are needed. Shelters were announced at the Emporia Police and Lyon County Law Enforcement Center lobbies, as well as First Congregational, First United Methodist, the Salvation Army and Twelfth Avenue Baptist. Lyon County Emergency Management DIrector Jarrod Fell discussed policies and procedures on KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Tuesday:
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Due to ongoing weather-related, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. If you have schedule adjustments to report, whether they are closings, cancellations, postponements or delays, call KVOE at 620-342-1400. You can also:. *Email kvoe@kvoe.com. *Message Twitter@kvoeam1400 or Facebook@kvoenews. *Message the Bluestem Farm and Ranch text line at 620-342-5863.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Lee Beran Rec Center reopens after heaters gave way last week

Operations have largely returned to normal at Emporia’s Lee Beran Recreation Center. The facility had to shut down Friday because the heat went out in several parts of the building, including the entry hall, front office, community room and fitness room. Director Tom McEvoy says most of the heat was restored by Friday afternoon, but the decision was made to keep the building closed for Christmas Eve. The building was already set to be closed on Christmas Day. It reopened at its normal time Monday.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Water main break reported near Seventh and Rural

Temperature swings in the winter are typically unkind to Emporia’s underground infrastructure, and a water main break has been reported in central Emporia. The city announced a water line failure in the 700 block of Rural shortly before noon. Details beyond that announcement have not been divulged. Residents will...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Area counties to benefit from SEED grant funding program

State funding is coming to several area counties for varying quality-of-life enhancements. Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland says the funding comes from the Strategic Economic Expansion and Development, or SEED, grant program. *The Chase County Chamber of Commerce is receiving nearly $27,000 in Community Vibrancy funds for...
EUREKA, KS
KVOE

HETLINGER: ‘Pretty extensive’ water spread inside building after pipe fails

Staff at Hetlinger Developmental Services are in the middle of an unplanned project Tuesday morning. A water line apparently failed before sunrise, with the issue reported to KVOE News shortly after 6:15 am. Director Jill Burton says staffers arrived to find water on the floor, so they shut down the facility for the rest of Tuesday and began contacting clients.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police fills long-vacant Animal Control officer position

Emporia Police has a new Animal Control officer. Police Capt. Ray Mattas has announced Chaney Besack is filling the long-vacant role for the department. Besack, who grew up on a farm near Emporia, is a graduate from Allen Community College and is completing a general studies bachelor’s degree at Pittsburg State University. She also volunteers at Lazy K’s Horsey Services rescue operation near Americus.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Salvation Army hits fundraising goal

The Salvation Army of Emporia is in the holiday spirit. Capt. Mylie Hadden says the Salvation Army hit its total fundraising goal of $30,000, and that was before a $10,000 match from an unspecified donor. The final total will climb as checks come in. Hadden, Salvation Army staffers and volunteers...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

CareArc board to discuss new grants, accounting ‘engagement proposal’

The CareArc Board of Directors has its monthly meeting Tuesday. Board members will discuss new grants and a new “engagement proposal” from Forvis, an accounting and advisory service business. Separately, board members will discuss the 2023 joint legislative statement, the training plan for the upcoming year and the 2023 Continuous Quality Improvement work plan. Monthly finance, medical health, behavioral health and dental reports are also planned along with quality improvement dashboards and trends.

