Operations have largely returned to normal at Emporia’s Lee Beran Recreation Center. The facility had to shut down Friday because the heat went out in several parts of the building, including the entry hall, front office, community room and fitness room. Director Tom McEvoy says most of the heat was restored by Friday afternoon, but the decision was made to keep the building closed for Christmas Eve. The building was already set to be closed on Christmas Day. It reopened at its normal time Monday.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO