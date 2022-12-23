ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best French Restaurants in Denver, CO

Are you in the mood to visit some of the Best French Restaurants in Denver? There’s surely something on this list of 12 available in the downtown area that will please the palette. As locally-owned and food-sourced restaurants, you can expect to get some of the freshest menu items...
DENVER, CO
burlington-record.com

Australian-inspired cafe opening on Denver’s Tennyson Street

All hands are on deck to bring a fire-damaged building in northwest Denver’s popular Tennyson Street retail district back to life. RUE, a Dallas real estate company known for its work with specialty retailers, purchased the property at 3985 Tennyson St. last November for $2.5 million, according to property records. The location had hosted Green Door Furniture, a thrift store, until a fire struck in 2016, leaving it boarded up and vacant for the last six years.
DENVER, CO
kubcgold.com

Check Out Colorado Murder House Built on Indian Burial Ground

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An old, stone house in Colorado is rumored not only to be the site of a murder, but legend has it that it’s also built on an old Indian burial ground and that it is extremely haunted.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Jewish historic district proposed for Denver's West Side

Residents of West Denver hoping to halt the demolition of Jewish cultural landmarks are working to create a historic district.  The proposed district encompasses the area north of West Colfax between Stuart and Zenobia, up toward 17th which borders Sloans Lake.  There are about 200 properties within the boundaries.Pam Smith is one of the West Side neighbors championing the effort. She said, "this is a community that has been here for a very very long time. The synagogue is right across the street and it was built in 1960 and the congregation itself is very old, it started in 1887."...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: If Casa Bonita Serves Good Food, It's Worth the Wait

Casa Bonita will reopen next May, according to an announcement just shared by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park who bought the pink entertainment palace at 6715 West Colfax Avenue late last year. The two Colorado natives were joined by Dana Rodriguez, the Denver-based executive chef for the project, in revealing the date as a special gift to impatient fans of Casa Bonita.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Travel chaos at DIA continues on Christmas Eve

Delays, cancellations, and baggage woes continued Saturday as passengers spend a chaotic Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport after a massive storm continues to affect holiday travel."Don't go to the airport during Christmas break," said Dahlia Alverson. She and her grandparents, the Gardners, are hoping to get back home to San Antonio, after multiple delays and cancellations "I've called every other airline and there's no flights for this evening," said Julie Gardner. They're hoping to avoid spending Christmas in the airport but have found hotels and rental cars booked up."It's an adventure," said Gardner. Renee Hawley from Ohio was only planning to...
DENVER, CO
cobizmag.com

Made In Colorado 2022 — Best Designed Goods

All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Southwest struggles at DIA continue into Monday

Travel woes continued at Denver International Airport (DIA) Monday, with Southwest Airlines at the center of the troubles, according to Denver Gazette news partners 9News. Of the 350 canceled and 313 delayed flights at DIA as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 310 of the canceled flights and 112 of the delayed flights were Southwest, according to FlightAware.com.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Refurbished Broadway bar takes it up a notch

With decades of bartending and management experience between the two of them, the proprietors of Taaz Tavern have set out to bring a better bar experience to bustling South Broadway. “We’re not just another bar,” Tom Charlson told Colorado Community Media. The new Englewood establishment belongs to him and his...
ENGLEWOOD, CO

