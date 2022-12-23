Read full article on original website
New York State Awards $20M to Support Community Projects in Riverhead and Amityville, Long Island
Riverhead and Amityville, a pair of small towns in Suffolk County, Long Island, are the latest recipients of a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award from New York State agencies. The initiative is described as an economic development program and is backed by the Department of State, Empire State Development, the New York State Homes and Community Renewal, and NYSERDA.
Permits Filed for 450 East 158th Street in Melrose, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building for supportive housing at 450 East 158th Street in Melrose, The Bronx. Located between 3rd Avenue and Elton Avenue, the lot is near the 3rd Avenue-149th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Guido Subotovsky of Azimuth Development Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
963 Atlantic Avenue Wraps Up Construction in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Construction is wrapping up on 963 Atlantic Avenue, a nine-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects and developed by Efraim Weber, the structure will yield 124 rental units designed by Durukan Design in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts, as well as ground-floor retail space for two tenants and a selection of amenities. NY Developers and Management is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 957 Atlantic Avenue and is located between Classon Avenue to the east and Grand Avenue to the west.
Permits Filed for 3825 Carpenter Avenue in Olinville, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 3825 Carpenter Avenue in Olinville, The Bronx. Located between East 222nd Street and Bronx Boulevard, the lot is one block west of the 219th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Aleksander Kalaj is listed as the owner behind the applications, who is also responsible for the adjacent development at 3823 Carpenter Avenue.
Excavation Underway for Supertall Hotel and Observation Tower at 740 Eighth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan
Leading off the top five in our year-end countdown of the tallest construction projects underway in New York is 740 Eighth Avenue, a planned 1,067-foot hotel and observation tower in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by ODA with SLCE Architects as the architect of record and developed by Extell, the 52-story supertall will span 776,000 square feet with 825 hotel rooms on the lower half and a public observatory with a drop ride attraction on the upper levels. The project will also feature retail space, two upper restaurant floors, and a pool deck. Lendlease is the general contractor, WSP is the structural engineer, and Ancora Engineering is handling the excavation and foundations for the property, which is located between West 45th and 46th Streets on the border of Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen.
New York State Awards $20M to Finance 11 Community Improvement Projects in Chinatown, Manhattan
Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood is the latest recipient of a $20 million award from New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, an economic development program led by the Department of State, Empire State Development, the New York State Homes and Community Renewal, and NYSERDA. The award will support 11 projects across the neighborhood that will improve streetscape connectivity and support the creation of new public gathering spaces, community facilities, and public artworks.
Developers Close on $66M Loan for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Complex in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The Hudson Companies, St. Nicks Alliance, and Project Renewal have closed on a $66 million construction loan for phase one of the Greenpoint Hospital Campus redevelopment project. Located in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the 3.4-acre site is bounded by Masbeth, Skillman, and Debevoise Avenues and has sat vacant since the early 1980s.
Brooklyn Tower’s Façade Continues to Wrap Up at 9 DeKalb Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn
At number six on our December countdown of the tallest buildings under construction in New York is The Brooklyn Tower, a 1,066-foot residential supertall at 9 DeKalb Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by SHoP Architects and developed by JDS Development, the 93-story skyscraper stands as the tallest building in the outer boroughs and will yield 550 units and a 100,000-square-foot retail podium incorporated into the renovated landmark Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Group is the exclusive marketing, sales, and leasing agent for the residential component, which includes 150 units for purchase and 120 affordable rental units. Gachot Studios is the residential interior designer, Krista Ninivaggi of Woods Bagot is the amenity designer, and HMWhite is the landscape designer for the property, which is bound by Flatbush Avenue Extension to the northeast, Fleet Street to the northwest, DeKalb Avenue to the south, and the adjoining Dime Savings Bank to the west.
The Spiral is Close to Wrapping Up Construction at 66 Hudson Boulevard in Hudson Yards, Manhattan
The eighth-tallest building on our year-end countdown is The Spiral, a 1,041-foot commercial supertall at 66 Hudson Boulevard in Hudson Yards. Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group and developed by Tishman Speyer, the 66-story skyscraper will yield 2.85 million square feet of office space. Turner Construction Company is the general contractor, Banker Steel provided the steel work, and Permasteelisa is the façade contractor for the nearly $3.7 billion project, which spans a full block between Tenth and Eleventh Avenues and West 34th and 35th Streets.
Construction Progresses on 107 Mott Street in Chinatown, Manhattan
Construction is progressing on 107 Mott Street, an eight-story residential building in Chinatown, Manhattan. Designed by Group Projects Architecture and developed by 107 Mott Street Realty LLC, the 74-foot-tall structure will span 9,958 square feet and yield 11 units with an average scope of 771 square feet, as well as 1,470 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a cellar level, and a 40-foot-long rear yard. The property is located on an interior lot between Canal and Hester Streets.
