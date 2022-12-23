At number six on our December countdown of the tallest buildings under construction in New York is The Brooklyn Tower, a 1,066-foot residential supertall at 9 DeKalb Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by SHoP Architects and developed by JDS Development, the 93-story skyscraper stands as the tallest building in the outer boroughs and will yield 550 units and a 100,000-square-foot retail podium incorporated into the renovated landmark Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Group is the exclusive marketing, sales, and leasing agent for the residential component, which includes 150 units for purchase and 120 affordable rental units. Gachot Studios is the residential interior designer, Krista Ninivaggi of Woods Bagot is the amenity designer, and HMWhite is the landscape designer for the property, which is bound by Flatbush Avenue Extension to the northeast, Fleet Street to the northwest, DeKalb Avenue to the south, and the adjoining Dime Savings Bank to the west.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO