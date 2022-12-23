Read full article on original website
CNET
How to Upload Your Driver's License to Your iPhone
If you're traveling over the holidays, there's a lot to keep track of as you race through the airport: your tickets, your boarding pass, your luggage, your loved ones -- and your ID. Almost all airlines let you use a digital version of your boarding pass to board, but now...
Google Voice can now jump between cellular and Wi-Fi during a call
Google Voice is a nifty VoIP calling service that lets you connect with people anywhere in the US and Canada at virtually zero cost. The service has also seen multiple updates this year, including Smart Replies and the ability to place calls with a single click/tap on the web. Google is now announcing an update for Voice which can significantly improve call quality thanks to what the company calls "intelligent network switching."
makeuseof.com
6 Fixes When Guided Access Is Not Working on Your iPhone
Guided Access limits the content a user can access on your device. It's a handy iOS feature that helps to protect your privacy when, for example, you let your friend borrow your iPhone..
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
technewstoday.com
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Smartest and Safest Way to Store Your Passwords?
These days, we all have so many digital accounts that it's almost impossible to remember the login details for every single one. But without these crucial bits of data, we can't get where we need to go online. So, how should you store your passwords so that they're kept safe from loss and theft?
TechRadar
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
makeuseof.com
How to Merge or Delete Duplicate Photos on Your iPhone
There are some iOS features you didn't even know you needed, and this is definitely one of them. iOS 16 has an innovative trick up its sleeve that allows you to merge all duplicate photos and videos within a couple of taps.
CNET
There's Only a Month Left to Claim Money From T-Mobile's $350M Data Breach Settlement
After a massive data breach exposed the personal information of millions of current and former T-Mobile customers, the carrier agreed to a $350 million class-action settlement to resolve allegations that its negligence lead to the cyberattack. Plaintiffs in the case, In re T-Mobile Customer Data Security Breach Litigation (PDF), claim...
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix Mail's Notifications Not Working on Windows
Mail is a built-in Windows application that supports all popular accounts, including Outlook, Hotmail, Yahoo, Gmail, and iCloud. It also keeps you up to date with your most recent emails by sending you timely notification alerts. However, when those notifications stop working, you could miss out on important or urgent mail.
The Verge
How to block a phone number on Android
When a number that is obviously spam hits your phone, Android will almost always warn you and allow you to immediately block that number (and report it as spam). But what if a number is not immediately recognized as spam? Or what if you’re dealing with a harasser who won’t stop calling? You can still block the number quickly and easily.
sciencealert.com
These Depressing Images Show What We're Not Seeing in The Night Sky
If you were to look up at the night sky, it could range from a dusty glow to an inky black expanse with thousands of sparkling stars, depending on where you are. On a clear night, estimates suggest a couple thousand stars are visible to the naked eye, but the light pollution glare of city and small town lights prevent us from getting a view of the cosmos in all its glory.
This new iPhone accessory is even better for video calls
The new Belkin adapter is designed for bigger monitors and even TVs, offering a hint of what might be on the way
TechRadar
Google just made another of its data privacy tools free for everyone
Google has announced it has made a new privacy tool freely available for all. Announcing the Magritte tool in a post (opens in new tab) on the Google Developers blog, the company wrote the launch will be the latest addition to Google’s Protected Computing initiative (opens in new tab), which the company claims is to fundamentally change “how, when, and where data is processed to technically ensure its privacy and safety.”
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Phone Arena
It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations
Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Multiple Twitter Accounts at the Same Time
If you've been thinking about getting a second Twitter account, one for work and one for private use, it is an easy process. Once you've created your second account, you'll be able to switch between your accounts with a few simple clicks. Here's how to do it.
Take back your privacy with this new iPhone safety feature
It is possible someone could be using your iPhone to track your location without your knowledge, but this can be prevented using iPhone's Safety Check.
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Remove a Saved Wi-Fi Network From Windows 11
By default, Windows 11 remembers any Wi-Fi network you connect to. This allows Windows to automatically connect to the network whenever it is in range. If you don't want that to happen, you can simply remove the network from your PC.
