Police: Westmoreland County man causes head-on crash while drunk
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State police say a Westmoreland County man caused a head-on crash while driving drunk over the weekend.State police say 32-year-old Richard Wilden was drunk when he crossed the center line near the intersections of Orr Road and Route 66 in Oklahoma Borough on Saturday, crashing into a car being driven by an off-duty police officer. Once cut from the car, Wilden allegedly told police, "I know I screwed up" and "I'm on parole, I ain't talking to you, you can deal with my parents,"However, investigators said after being placed in a patrol unit, a still handcuffed Wilden got to the driver's seat and tried to engage the gear shift with his chin while hitting the gas. He was then pulled from the car, officials said. After being taken to state police headquarters, Wilden allegedly spit on troopers, urinated himself on purpose and threw a garbage can at troopers.Wilden is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $25,000 bond. He's facing multiple felonies as well as traffic violations.
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE
More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
1 child, 3 dogs found dead in Fayette County fire
A child died in a house fire in Fayette County this morning. State police in Uniontown said a boy and three dogs were found dead in the home, located at 390 Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township. A 911 dispatcher previously said a juvenile male was possibly trapped in the...
PSP REPORTS: VEHICLE ACCIDENT, ANIMAL NEGLECT
State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks responded to a vehicle accident in canoe Township on Friday morning. Troopers reported the crash at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Central Street and Union Hill road. Investigators determine that the driver of the vehicle involved, a 2017 Chevy equinox, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The suspect was also found to be in possession of associated controlled substances and paraphernalia according to police. The suspect’s name has not been released. Charges are pending blood test results and will be filed through District Judge Christopher Welch.
Police Searching for Information on Attempted Arson of Route 666 Residence
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Marienville are asking the public for information regarding an incident of attempted arson on State Route 666 in Howe Township on Saturday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence located at 8306 Route 666, in Howe Township,...
Vehicle Crashes into Drainage Ditch Along Route 36
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched on Friday morning to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 36, in Rose Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:03 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on State Route 36, in Rose Township, Jefferson County. Police say a...
One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
RELATIVELY CALM DAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS
Indiana County First responders had a relatively calm day after an active holiday weekend. Only four calls were reported to Indiana County 911 on Monday. Three of those were automatic fire alarm activations. The three activations were on Madison circle in White Township, Pratt Drive in Indiana Borough, and Cornell Road in Burrell Township. Indiana fire Association was dispatched to the first two automatic fire alarm calls at 8:14 AM and 2:06 pm, while Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for the call on Cornell road at 6:59 PM.
One dies after crash involving 4 tractor-trailers
One person died from injuries suffered in a weather-related crash involving four tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 on Saturday morning, according to Clarion state police. The crash, according to Clarion County 911, occurred at 6:47 a.m., near mile marker 64, westbound, in Clarion Township and that one person had been transported to Clarion Hospital.
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Accident That Shut Down I-80 for Several Hours
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township on Saturday morning. (Photos above by Gabe Troup.) According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Manpreet Singh, of Queens, New York. The cause of death...
Westmoreland County man accused of attempting to steal police cruiser after crash
A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after police accused him of attempting to steal a cruiser while under the influence. According to a criminal complaint, state police were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash in Oklahoma Borough on Dec. 18. Kiski Township and Washington Township officers reported to state...
FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
Police investigation underway in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Turtle Creek Monday night. Dispatchers say the call came around 9 p.m. and first responders were headed to the 400 block of Larimer Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spotted evidence markers on the...
2 women injured in rollover crash
A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood; victim identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 3300 block of Brighton Road for reports of a gunshot victim. Police said responding units found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the...
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Counterfeiting, Drug Possession
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the Cobblestone Hotel on Alliance Drive in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a suicidal male around 7:51 p.m. on Friday, December 23. Police say the male was found to...
Victim of fatal Derry Township house fire identified
An elderly woman died after a house fire Saturday night, one of two simultaneous fires Christmas Eve in Derry Township. Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department members along with crew from a half-dozen other companies were called to Pizza Barn Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire, Bradenville officials said.
Coroner called to fire in South Union Township
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Fayette County 911 confirmed to KDKA the coroner's office was called to the scene following a fire that broke out in South Union Township on Saturday.Firefighters got the call just before 6:30 Saturday night, sending them to Shaffers Corner Road.It is still unknown how many people were injured as a result of the fire, which took multiple crews to knock down.The house is considered a total loss.
Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire; Firefighter Rushed to Hospital After ‘Sudden Cardiac Arrest’
ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox area family lost their home in a Christmas Eve fire. The fire broke out around 11:00 a.m. at the home of Andy and Laura Hogue along Ninevah Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County. Callensburg, Eau Claire, Emlenton, Knox, Parker, Perry Township, Pinegrove...
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
