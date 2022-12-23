Read full article on original website
Abandoned Coventry shopping plaza listed for sale
The abandoned shopping plaza on Route 3 in Coventry is officially on the market.
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday
NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
independentri.com
St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Community Market still going strong
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Even though various December holidays may be ending soon, the food needs of area residents will continue long into the next year and as cold months force choices between food and medicine, said one local religious leader. “The spiraling costs of food for people, it just...
NECN
Small But Mighty-Good Burgers at Little Joint in Providence's ‘Little Italy'
New England is home to several Italian neighborhoods with outstanding restaurants and food shops. There are smaller sections in places like South Medford and New Haven and full-blown multi-block areas like Boston’s North End and the Federal Hill section of Providence. The North End and Federal Hill aren’t only...
La Salette holds 70th Christmas light display
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A more than half-century old tradition continued in Attleboro Sunday. The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette held its 70th Christmas Festival of Lights, which is made up of over 400,000 lights. “We have come here for the last 15 years,” said Newport resident Marvin Argueta, who was visiting […]
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park Zoo
Photo by(Los Muertos Crew) (PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND) A day at the Roger Williams Zoo is filled with laughter, fun, and exciting animals, but for a family of four looking to spend the day, admission alone can easily cost over $50! That's why it is so exciting that for one day only, everyone who brings a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food bank will be able to access the zoological park for free!
RI native saves little boy in NY bike incident
While riding a bike in the Chelsea section of Manhattan, Mark Doherty's quick actions took a little boy out of harm's way.
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
Providence building facade damaged in storm
Emergency response crews are examining the former People Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday's storm.
Coast Guard House back open after storm
The Coast Guard House in Narragansett is still cleaning up from the massive storm that moved through Friday.
16 displaced after Central Falls apartment fire
An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that forced sixteen Central Falls residents into the cold Monday afternoon.
Bellingham family's spectacular holiday light show raises money for charity
BELLINGHAM - Christmas may be over, but that doesn't mean the lights are out.If you get a chance this week, take a trip to Mann Street in Bellingham.Justin Sachs and his wife Amanda are the masterminds behind what he is calling a "small" light display."So, the show is actually the smallest it's been since probably about 2012 which was our first outdoor display," Justin told WBZ-TV.To be clear, this is not small at all, and they did take a year off during the pandemic, but when the wife gives you the thumbs up, you run with it."The next year we...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department welcomes eight new officers to their ranks
The Fall River Police Department has added to their ranks. FRPD welcomed the newest members of the Fall River Police Department. Pictured left to right, Jeffrey Louis, William Saddler, Clautino Monteiro, Jhonathan Delgado, Jacob Swenson, James Mello, Christopher Silvia and Wanda Otero-Sanchez. According to the Fall River Police Department, this...
Barrington church cancels service following power outage
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage. According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Before and After
Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
Fire damages garage in South Kingstown
The call came in just after 7 a.m. to a house on Erica Court.
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box
Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.
GoLocalProv
These Folks Have a New Winter Menu
One of Providence's premier coffee shops has new offerings for its Winter menu. "We're super excited to launch our new Winter 2022 menu," announced Dave's Coffee in Providence. Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake (V) A rich chocolate, Vegan bundt cake featuring a sweet coconut filling and topped with a coconut glaze...
Travelers stranded as Southwest cancels thousands of flights
The impacts of Friday's storm are still being felt at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.
