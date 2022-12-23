ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Turnto10.com

Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday

NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
independentri.com

St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Community Market still going strong

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Even though various December holidays may be ending soon, the food needs of area residents will continue long into the next year and as cold months force choices between food and medicine, said one local religious leader. “The spiraling costs of food for people, it just...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WPRI 12 News

La Salette holds 70th Christmas light display

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A more than half-century old tradition continued in Attleboro Sunday.  The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette held its 70th Christmas Festival of Lights, which is made up of over 400,000 lights.   “We have come here for the last 15 years,” said Newport resident Marvin Argueta, who was visiting […]
ATTLEBORO, MA
Dianna Carney

Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park Zoo

Photo by(Los Muertos Crew) (PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND) A day at the Roger Williams Zoo is filled with laughter, fun, and exciting animals, but for a family of four looking to spend the day, admission alone can easily cost over $50! That's why it is so exciting that for one day only, everyone who brings a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food bank will be able to access the zoological park for free!
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Bellingham family's spectacular holiday light show raises money for charity

BELLINGHAM - Christmas may be over, but that doesn't mean the lights are out.If you get a chance this week, take a trip to Mann Street in Bellingham.Justin Sachs and his wife Amanda are the masterminds behind what he is calling a "small" light display."So, the show is actually the smallest it's been since probably about 2012 which was our first outdoor display," Justin told WBZ-TV.To be clear, this is not small at all, and they did take a year off during the pandemic, but when the wife gives you the thumbs up, you run with it."The next year we...
BELLINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police Department welcomes eight new officers to their ranks

The Fall River Police Department has added to their ranks. FRPD welcomed the newest members of the Fall River Police Department. Pictured left to right, Jeffrey Louis, William Saddler, Clautino Monteiro, Jhonathan Delgado, Jacob Swenson, James Mello, Christopher Silvia and Wanda Otero-Sanchez. According to the Fall River Police Department, this...
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Barrington church cancels service following power outage

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage.  According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
BARRINGTON, RI
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

These Folks Have a New Winter Menu

One of Providence's premier coffee shops has new offerings for its Winter menu. "We're super excited to launch our new Winter 2022 menu," announced Dave's Coffee in Providence. Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake (V) A rich chocolate, Vegan bundt cake featuring a sweet coconut filling and topped with a coconut glaze...
PROVIDENCE, RI

