7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
sauconsource.com
‘Wonderland on Main’ Returns to Promenade Shops in January
If you’re looking at your January 2023 calendar and wondering what will be on it to replace all the fun events that took place during the holidays, representatives from the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley want you to know about one they will be hosting. The 5th annual Wonderland...
glensidelocal.com
Glenside Pub Crawl set for Tuesday
After a six-year hiatus, the Glenside Pub Crawl is making a return Tuesday evening. This year’s theme is “Running of the Grittys.” Participants are encouraged to be creative with clothing options (i.e., anything Flyers orange, Philly mascots, Philly sports in general, etc.). The tentative schedule is as...
The FRIENDS Experience Opening Near Philly, PA in 2023
Ever wanted to see if you and a friend could move a couch up the stairs better than Ross and Chandler? Or feel what it's like to hang at Central Perk? The FRIENDS Experience gives you the chance!. The FRIENDS Experience is an immersive exhibit that lets you step INSIDE...
Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County pizzeria is bringing some warmth to this frigid Christmas Eve with a free pasta dinner. The dinners were available at Brasi’s Pizzeria starting at 10:30 Saturday morning. Boxes were filled with pasta, meatballs, and sausage. The restaurant wanted to give back to the community this holiday season […]
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Jeremy's snappy wardrobe
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday music, a career suggestion for our new meteorologist, as well as compliments to some staff. But first, we begin with a shout-out to everyone who put their lives on the line to help others during the blistering cold.
PhillyBite
Where to Get The Best Desserts in Philadelphia
Desserts are a special part of any meal in Philadelphia, and you can find a wide variety of delicious treats at award-winning bakeries and coffee shops. Some of the city's dessert-only cafes are also popular, and you can even find a vegan milkshake or two. Rugelach at Essen Bakery. A...
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
Church provides Christmas Dinner for those in need
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Christmas Day brings many families and friends together, and that’s the focus of a Luzerne County church every holiday season. Christmas Together began at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre nearly 50 years ago. The goal is to spread cheer on Christmas Day by offering free, hot meals to anyone in […]
erienewsnow.com
Adopted dog from Bethlehem reaches Watertown family by Christmas Day
WATERTOWN, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- A local family received an unforgettable gift from Bethlehem just in time for Christmas. Monika Mukarker and her husband and daughter have waited two months to rescue a dog they found on the street in the West Bank. "I saw Koki on the street sitting with...
WNEP-TV 16
Christmas At Skytop Lodge
SKYTOP, Pa. — Skytop Lodge in Skytop Pa. knows how to celebrate the holidays. This grand resort not only gets decked-out for the holidays but offers special cuisine for visitors to savor. Jackie Lewandoski visits Skytop to get a glimpse of the exceptionally beautiful decorations from the festive roaring fireplace to the gigantic gingerbread house for the public to enjoy.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
knightcrier.org
Tap in to Stove And Tap on Main Street!
Sophisticated food with a local pub’s atmosphere make up the restaurant Stove and Tap in Lansdale. Stove and Tap, a restaurant on Main Street, provides the atmosphere of a local pub while serving the food of an upscale restaurant. The restaurant is not afraid to experiment with unbelievable flavor combinations that make your mouth water. Let’s look at what I got for lunch…
Christmas gift unwrapping with CBS Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is nothing like a morning holiday knock at 6 a.m. from CBS Philadelphia. And we could not think of any better way than spending it with the Bird family. 8-year-old Michaela and her 6-year-old sister Isabella, were the most excited this Christmas morning. Mom Catherine Bird works hard every year to make the holidays special for her family. Yet, that is not without a little help from Michaela. "I'm an elf," Catherine Bird said. "I just love Christmas. I love the feeling, I love the togetherness, being with family. It's always been important to me since I was...
20 South Jersey Nightclubs That Were Too Fun (and Wild!) to Last
Summer has me reminiscing about some old clubs my friends and I used to hit up when we were in the mood for a wild and crazy night. Clubs that were SO fun, you knew the good times couldn't last forever. Most of these former hot spots involved nights partying...
mercerme.com
Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year
Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
Lehigh Valley weather: Christmas Eve sets records. Christmas Day won’t.
By the standard of average temperature, Christmas Eve 2022 was the coldest Dec. 24 on record in the Lehigh Valley. The previous record low average temperature in the past 100 years for the date around here was 9.5 degrees in 1983. Saturday’s average temperature at Lehigh Valley International Airport was 8 degrees, the National Weather Service reports.
Philadelphia: Take a look inside the largest Wawa in the world
If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such a...
fox29.com
Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through frozen lake in Quakertown
First responders in Bucks County rescued a dog that fell through an icy pond while chasing after a flock of ducks on Christmas Day. Jack, a black lab, made it about 100 yards onto the mostly frozen lake when the ice gave way and plunged the dog into freezing cold water. Firefighters used a latter and a dinghy to bring Jack to safety.
conshystuff.com
Once Again, It’s That Christmas Time of Year – and once again I’m sitting back and feeling a little Nostalgic
12-25-22 That holiday feeling seems to drift in every fall, early in the fall, well, sometimes late summer, but you can hear it on the radio, see it on television, and you can’t help notice the holiday advertisements on your computer. I don’t pay to-much attention to the holiday distractions anymore, my kids are grown and my grandchildren either tell us what they want, (Everything) or we just slip them a few bucks and tell them to knock themselves out shopping.
