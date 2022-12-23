ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

glensidelocal.com

Glenside Pub Crawl set for Tuesday

After a six-year hiatus, the Glenside Pub Crawl is making a return Tuesday evening. This year’s theme is “Running of the Grittys.” Participants are encouraged to be creative with clothing options (i.e., anything Flyers orange, Philly mascots, Philly sports in general, etc.). The tentative schedule is as...
GLENSIDE, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County pizzeria is bringing some warmth to this frigid Christmas Eve with a free pasta dinner. The dinners were available at Brasi’s Pizzeria starting at 10:30 Saturday morning. Boxes were filled with pasta, meatballs, and sausage. The restaurant wanted to give back to the community this holiday season […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Jeremy's snappy wardrobe

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday music, a career suggestion for our new meteorologist, as well as compliments to some staff. But first, we begin with a shout-out to everyone who put their lives on the line to help others during the blistering cold.
PhillyBite

Where to Get The Best Desserts in Philadelphia

Desserts are a special part of any meal in Philadelphia, and you can find a wide variety of delicious treats at award-winning bakeries and coffee shops. Some of the city's dessert-only cafes are also popular, and you can even find a vegan milkshake or two. Rugelach at Essen Bakery. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand

The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Church provides Christmas Dinner for those in need

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Christmas Day brings many families and friends together, and that’s the focus of a Luzerne County church every holiday season. Christmas Together began at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre nearly 50 years ago. The goal is to spread cheer on Christmas Day by offering free, hot meals to anyone in […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Adopted dog from Bethlehem reaches Watertown family by Christmas Day

WATERTOWN, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- A local family received an unforgettable gift from Bethlehem just in time for Christmas. Monika Mukarker and her husband and daughter have waited two months to rescue a dog they found on the street in the West Bank. "I saw Koki on the street sitting with...
WATERTOWN, MA
WNEP-TV 16

Christmas At Skytop Lodge

SKYTOP, Pa. — Skytop Lodge in Skytop Pa. knows how to celebrate the holidays. This grand resort not only gets decked-out for the holidays but offers special cuisine for visitors to savor. Jackie Lewandoski visits Skytop to get a glimpse of the exceptionally beautiful decorations from the festive roaring fireplace to the gigantic gingerbread house for the public to enjoy.
SKYTOP, PA
knightcrier.org

Tap in to Stove And Tap on Main Street!

Sophisticated food with a local pub’s atmosphere make up the restaurant Stove and Tap in Lansdale. Stove and Tap, a restaurant on Main Street, provides the atmosphere of a local pub while serving the food of an upscale restaurant. The restaurant is not afraid to experiment with unbelievable flavor combinations that make your mouth water. Let’s look at what I got for lunch…
LANSDALE, PA
CBS Philly

Christmas gift unwrapping with CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is nothing like a morning holiday knock at 6 a.m. from CBS Philadelphia. And we could not think of any better way than spending it with the Bird family.  8-year-old Michaela and her 6-year-old sister Isabella, were the most excited this Christmas morning. Mom Catherine Bird works hard every year to make the holidays special for her family. Yet, that is not without a little help from Michaela. "I'm an elf," Catherine Bird said. "I just love Christmas. I love the feeling, I love the togetherness, being with family. It's always been important to me since I was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mercerme.com

Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year

Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
HOPEWELL, NJ
fox29.com

Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through frozen lake in Quakertown

First responders in Bucks County rescued a dog that fell through an icy pond while chasing after a flock of ducks on Christmas Day. Jack, a black lab, made it about 100 yards onto the mostly frozen lake when the ice gave way and plunged the dog into freezing cold water. Firefighters used a latter and a dinghy to bring Jack to safety.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
conshystuff.com

Once Again, It’s That Christmas Time of Year – and once again I’m sitting back and feeling a little Nostalgic

12-25-22 That holiday feeling seems to drift in every fall, early in the fall, well, sometimes late summer, but you can hear it on the radio, see it on television, and you can’t help notice the holiday advertisements on your computer. I don’t pay to-much attention to the holiday distractions anymore, my kids are grown and my grandchildren either tell us what they want, (Everything) or we just slip them a few bucks and tell them to knock themselves out shopping.
NORRISTOWN, PA
